A UBA customer has detailed how she employed the use of social media to get her bank to refund her stolen N2 million

Her decision to escalate the case on social media followed after an unsuccessful effort to get the bank to resolve her complaints

Hackers had made into her account on Tuesday, May 24 withdrawing over N2 million in a series of transactions

After having her cash stolen by hackers, Omosalewa Okekporo, a United Bank of Africa client who is reportedly residing in the United Kingdom, had a happy ending to her story.

In a post on social media dated May 24, 2022, she described how her over N2 million was swiftly withdrawn while she was on the phone with the bank's customer care employee, despite the fact that the account had no ATM card attached.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get her money back, she was compelled to turn to social media to ask for assistance, which attracted a lot of attention.

The Bank customer shares her ordeal on social media Credit: @okekporo

Source: Facebook

Some of the content of her earlier post reads:

“Finally @UBAGroup has aided fraudsters and hackers to empty my account. 2 million naira gone within minutes while I was on a call with their call centre reporting suspicious activity on my account. @cenbank (Central Bank of Nigeria) tell @UBAGroup to refund my money,” she had tweeted.

“Immediately I received the first N500,000 alert, I called the bank immediately. While the customer care was still asking me stupid questions, the second alert of another N500,000 entered and another and another.

“I don’t have an ATM card for the said account, so UBA explain to me why you refused to transfer my funds since February that I wrote to you.

Respite comes for the bank customer

However, in an appreciation post made via her social media account on Friday, July 1, Okekporo announced the refund of the said amount to her bank account.

The statement reads:

“What an excellent way to start the month! I was working on my lapy this morning when I heard a notification sound from my Nigerian line. I checked it after 15 minutes and saw the credit alerts.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to those who expressed their undiluted love toward me. I was surprised with the way people came for me financially, emotionally and spiritually.

“I received a series of calls from different places around the globe. ‘OLORI, tell me how I can help, send your account details,’ was what I was hearing and seeing. Modupe o, I will continue to be a good girl.

“Sisi’s perspectives, Adétutù Ọmo Ọba, you know words can’t describe how grateful I am.

I also want to thank all the bloggers and journalists who published my story, ‘Fisayo Soyombo, Wole Street Journal, God bless you.

“UBA Group, thank you for your cooperation. To everyone who shared, tagged, and posted about it, God bless you.

“Social media is a great instrument if you know how to use it.”

CBN set a deadline for banks to upgrade their system

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued cybersecurity guidelines for other financial institutions (OFIs), ThisDay reports.

The apex bank made this known in a circular dated June 29, 2022, and signed by Nkiru Asiegbu, director, of other financial institutions' supervision department.

According to the CBN, all OFIs are expected to fully comply with the provisions of the guidelines by January 1, 2023, by strengthing their cyber resilience and take proactive steps to secure their critical information assets.

Five easy steps to check fake bank alerts as Nigerians lost N5b to fraud

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed how bank customers can avoid falling victim to fraud amid rising cases of victims.

While there are various ways fraud can be perpetrated, one of the most common and the easiest is the use of fake alert

The most recent industry fraud report from NIBSS data shows how Nigerians lost over N5 billion to fraudsters

Source: Legit.ng