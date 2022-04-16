Despite the fact that Nigeria is regarded as one of the largest economies in Africa, it is also one of the countries with the lowest minimum wage.

Here are the African countries with the highest minimum wage, according to available statistics obtained from Statista, Business Insider reports.

Seychelles has the highest minimum wage in Africa at $432 per month.

Libya has the second highest minimum wage in Africa at $322 per month.

Morocco comes in third with a minimum wage of $281 per month.

Next, we have Gabon with a minimum wage of $256 per month.

South Africa offers a monthly minimum wage of $242.

Mauritius comes in at number six with a monthly minimum wage of $240.

Equatorial Guinea pays workers a minimum wage of $200 per month.

Congolese workers earn a monthly minimum wage of $154.

Algeria offers a monthly minimum wage of $151.

Kenya offers a monthly minimum wage of $140.

Carbo Verde offers a monthly minimum wage of $132.

Comoros Island pays a monthly minimum wage of $125.

Lesotho pays a monthly minimum wage of $112.

Mozambique also pays a monthly minimum wage of $112.

The Democratic Republic of Congo equally pays $125.

Tunisia pays a monthly minimum wage of $110.

Chad pays a monthly minimum wage of $102.

Ivory Coast's monthly minimum wage is $102.

Senegal pays a monthly minimum wage of $94.

Lastly, we have Liberia which pays a monthly minimum wage of $91.

