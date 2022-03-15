Account maintenance costs are levied on all customer-initiated debit transactions, and the bank collects these fees at the time of the transaction

The investigation has revealed that over seven commercial banks raked in over N75 billion as charges for maintaining the customer's account

Account maintenance fee levy has been a subject of intense discussion for business people and Nigerians over the years

Eight commercial banks generated about N75.16 billion from maintaining customers’ accounts in the 12 months of 2021 analysis of the banks' full-year results submitted to the Nigerian exchange has revealed.

The amount in 2021 is an increase of 12% when compared to N53.8 billion the surveyed banks charge their customers for account maintenance.

The banks captured in this report are United Bank of Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank,(FCMB), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc(GTCO), Unity Bank, Sterling, Fidelity and Wema bank.

Bank customers trying to make withdrawals Credit: Adeosun

Of the aforementioned banks, Zenith Bank recorded the highest debit for account maintenance; N31.3 billion from customers.

GTCO comes next with customers paying N16.6 billion for account maintenance in the 12 months of 2021.

UBA made N11.44 billion on account of maintenance fees from its customers, while FCMB raked in N4.8 billion.

Sterling Bank made N1.34 billion for account maintenance fees, While FCMB removed N2.2 billion during the six months period.

Fidelity and Sterling bank customers paid N4.1 billion and N2.9 billion for account maintenance respectively.

Wema Bank, Unity Bank respectively made N2.1 billion, N1.6 billion from their customers for maintaining their accounts.

Expert speaks

Commenting on the development, President, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN), Dr. Uju Ogubunka, attributed the growth in account maintenance fees to increased transactions by bank customers.

According to him the increase in account maintenance fees shows that more Nigerians are making more transactions, Vanguard reports.

He stated:

“Several factors can make account maintenance fees grow. Like I said, it is a function of a transaction. If transactions are increasing then the banks will have a reason to charge that fee. Remember what the name is account maintenance and there is a rate stipulated by the regulatory authorities that should be charged.

‘‘So those rates once they are maintained and they are growing it means that the customers are transacting more than whatever one would have thought of.

‘‘The only problem that you may have is that if it can be proven that the basis on which these fees are collected by the banks is not in line with the principles and regulatory requirements that guide the collection of the account maintenance fee.

CBN guidelines on account maintenance fee

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria guidelines of 2020, Account Maintenance Fee(CAMF) are applicable to current accounts only in respect of customer-induced debit transactions to third parties and debit transfers/lodgments to the customer’s account in another bank.

CBN added that the CAMF is not applicable to savings accounts. The rate is negotiable to a maximum of N1 per mille.

