In a bold move to revolutionize Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism landscape, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has entered a landmark partnership with Circuits, Africa’s leading virtual cinema and audiovisual distribution platform.

The collaboration is set to drive digital transformation, enhance skills, and expand professional opportunities for millions of Nigerians across the hospitality value chain.

Transforming Nigeria’s hospitality through digital innovation

Under the partnership, NIHOTOUR will leverage Circuits’ advanced technology and multi-device accessibility to deliver its training programmes, professional certification courses, and culinary showcases to a wider digital audience.

This initiative marks a major step in democratizing access to hospitality education, ensuring that industry practitioners, from hotel workers and caterers to tour operators and travel agents, can now receive world-class training from any part of Nigeria.

By integrating technology with training, NIHOTOUR aims to make capacity development more inclusive, affordable, and aligned with global best practices.

Celebrating Nigerian culinary heritage on global stage

A highlight of the partnership is the introduction of digitally streamed culinary showcases, designed to spotlight Nigeria’s rich and diverse food culture.

These online shows will celebrate the nation’s culinary creativity and elevate African gastronomy to international recognition.

Beyond entertainment, the initiative seeks to inspire innovation in local cuisine, strengthen Nigeria’s soft power in global tourism, and position the country as a leading destination of hospitality excellence.

Driving the Renewed Hope Agenda through innovation

Speaking about the collaboration, Aare Dr. Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of NIHOTOUR, described the partnership as a groundbreaking milestone in hospitality capacity development.

“This partnership with Circuits marks a major leap in hospitality capacity development in Nigeria.

It aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises innovation, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

By embracing digital dissemination, we are extending NIHOTOUR’s mandate to millions of Nigerians, equipping them with knowledge and skills to compete globally,” he said.

Connecting African creativity to the world

On her part, Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, Chief Operating Officer of Circuits, said the company’s mission aligns perfectly with NIHOTOUR’s vision of modernising hospitality education.

“Circuits is built to connect African creativity with global audiences.

Partnering with NIHOTOUR allows us to merge education, entertainment, and technology in a way that redefines how hospitality expertise and indigenous culinary excellence are shared and celebrated,” she noted.

A new era for hospitality, tourism development

The NIHOTOUR–Circuits collaboration underscores Nigeria’s growing embrace of digital innovation as a driver of economic growth.

It reaffirms NIHOTOUR’s leadership in professionalising and standardising hospitality training, while leveraging Circuits’ global reach to amplify Nigeria’s presence on the international stage.

Together, both institutions are charting a new digital course for the future of hospitality and tourism in Nigeria, one that empowers millions of professionals, celebrates local creativity, and positions the country as a global hub of hospitality excellence.

