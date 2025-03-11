Up to £300k Salary: UK Needs Skilled Workers From Nigeria, Other to Apply for 15 High-Paying Roles
- The UK has declared that it is aggressively looking for skilled workers to cover the substantial employment shortages
- The list includes 15 variety of occupations that are in great demand due to a variety of factors
- A candidate-driven market is being created in many of these industries as a result of employers offering competitive pay
The UK has announced it is actively seeking talented workers to fill significant job shortages across numerous industries in 2025.
According to DAAD report, there are 15 professions on the list that are in high demand because of a combination of causes, including big infrastructure projects, aging populations that require more healthcare services, changing financial and legal laws, and rapid technical breakthroughs (AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing).
These factors, along with an aging workforce, a lack of STEM graduates, and the rapid pace of technological change that necessitates constant upskilling, have created a skills gap, where the supply of qualified professionals cannot keep up with the growing demand.
In response, employers are providing competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain talent, creating a candidate-driven market in many of these sectors.
An overview of these 15 well-paying positions for April 2025 is provided below, along with information on their top incomes and necessary qualifications:
- AI/Machine Learning Engineer
Salary Range: £120,000+
Key Skills Required: AI algorithms, machine learning, Python, data analytics
- Cybersecurity Specialist
Salary Range: £120,000+
Key Skills Required: Cybersecurity frameworks, encryption, threat analysis
- AI Product Manager
Salary Range: £120,000+
Key Skills Required: AI implementation, product management
- Software Developer/Engineer
Salary Range: Up to £100,000+
Key Skills Required: Python, Java, agile, cloud computing
- Cloud Architect
Salary Range: £100,000+
Key Skills Required: AWS/Azure/GCP, cloud infrastructure
- DevOps Engineer
Salary Range: Up to £92,500
Key Skills Required: Automation, CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes
- Civil Engineer
Salary Range: Over £70,000
Key Skills Required: Structural engineering, CAD, infrastructure management
- Electrical Engineer
Salary Range: £70,000–£80,000
Key Skills Required: Circuit design, renewable energy systems
- Mechanical Engineer
Salary Range: £70,000–£80,000
Key Skills Required: CAD, thermodynamics, industrial processes
- Quantity Surveyor
Salary Range: Up to £75,000
Key Skills Required: Cost estimation, budget management
- Construction Project Manager
Salary Range: £75,000+
Key Skills Required: Project management, risk assessment
- General Practitioner (GP)
Salary Range: Up to £150,000
Key Skills Required: Patient care, diagnosis, treatment planning
- Medical Consultant
Salary Range: £150,000+
Key Skills Required: Specialist clinical knowledge, healthcare management
- Solicitor/Lawyer
Salary Range: Up to £180,000
Key Skills Required: Legal expertise, negotiation, analytical skills
- Risk & Compliance Manager
Salary Range: £150,000–£300,000
Key Skills Required: Regulatory compliance, risk assessment, financial regulations.
UK government announces 33 permanent visa-sponsored jobs
Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Derbyshire has formally announced 33 permanent, visa-sponsored opportunities in a variety of industries and job categories.
For skilled workers seeking long-term employment in the UK, this is an excellent opportunity.
A variety of positions are available, ranging from childcare and education to engineering, logistics, and healthcare.
