Air Peace CEO Allen Onyema and CFO Ejiro Eghagha have been accused by the US Department of Justice

The airline has released a statement acknowledging the ongoing legal process and also explained the situation

Onyema denied all the allegations of wrongdoing and stressed willingness to defend his himself in court

Air Peace Nigeria Limited has responded to the legal charges filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against its Chairman and CEO, Allen Onyema, and its Chief of Finance and Administration, Ejiro Eghagha.

The US government had accused the Airpeace boss of obstructed justice by allegedly submitting false documents to halt a federal investigation.

In a statement shared on X, Air Peace Limited admitted the ongoing investigation but explained that charges levelled against Onyema are an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations several years ago.

The statement also expressed Onyema's willingness to defend his case in court and assured customers that justice would prevail.

Airpeace statement reads:

"Air Peace Limited is aware of the recent media reports concerning our esteemed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, and Chief of Finance and Administration, Mrs Ejiro Eghagha in line with the latest legal charges filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"We understand that this may have raised concerns, and we wish to address these reports directly.

"These charges levelled against our post-holders are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misdeeds that date back several years.

"While the charges have been expanded, it is essential to emphasize that both Dr. Onyema and Mrs. Eghagha remain innocent and these are mere allegations, and the case is still in court.

"Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails. We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed, and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated.

Air Peace also emphasized that both Onyema and Eghagha remain innocent until proven otherwise, as the case is still before the courts.

The statement added:

"It is important to note that Dr. Onyema and his legal team have consistently cooperated with authorities throughout this process, and Air Peace continues to operate without disruption, upholding our commitment to delivering top-notch services to our valued customers.

"We want to reassure the public that these legal proceedings will not impact the safety, reliability, or day-to-day operations of Air Peace. The dedication and focus of our staff remain steadfast as we continue to provide you with the best aviation experience in Nigeria and beyond.

We thank our customers and flying public for your continued support and understanding during this time, and we remain committed to serving you with excellence and integrity.

