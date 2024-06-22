Female Pilot in Trouble for Working for 2 Airlines Secretly, Luck Shines On Her Despite Protest
A female pilot, Danica Theuma, found herself at the centre of a controversy after it was revealed that she had been secretly working for two airlines.
Theuma was discovered to be working for Virgin Atlantic and KM Malta Airlines without the other airlines knowing about it, violating industry regulations on safety.
How she was found to work for two airlines
According to the report, the female pilot, a first officer, was caught by chance flying Virgin Atlantic planes in the United Kingdom while also working as a pilot for KM Malta Airlines.
She was supposed to observe the obligatory rest periods after her flight schedule but chose to travel to London to fly Virgin Atlantic planes out of Heathrow Airport.
One of her colleagues reported seeing her and reporting to her manager.
The pilot gets the sack but got lucky
Virgin Atlantic's managers fired Theuma on the spot as soon as they learned what the first officer was doing.
Their decision to fire her was not only due to a severe breach of contract but also because the pilot broke international safety rules that impose strict regulatory constraints regarding duty times and rest periods to ensure passenger and crew safety.
While KM Malta Airlines initially suspended her, they decided to reinstate her a short while later, so she's still flying with the airline.
The decision by KM Malta Airlines to allow the female pilot to continue working has reportedly not gone down well with her colleagues. They are demanding that she face punishment for disregarding safety rules.
