A Russian entrepreneur has expressed excitement over obtaining a Nigerian Visa and has unveiled his plan

He revealed that he made the decision to come to Nigeria after careful consideration of other countries

The entrepreneur shared a Visa page and also revealed that it was difficult to obtain a Nigerian visa

Slava Sazhin, a Russian entrepreneur, has announced his excitement after successfully obtaining a visa to Nigeria.

The businessman took to LinkedIn to reveal his intentions to explore opportunities in Nigeria's healthcare sector, citing the country's favourable demographic and economic conditions.

His post, which has attracted the attention of Nigerians, reads:

" I spent all of last year figuring out which market would be best for doing something interesting in healthcare. Somewhere the competition was too intense, and market entry sounded very expensive (Europe, the USA, Japan).

"Somewhere I didn't know the local language and didn't want to start learning from scratch for uncertain prospects (Indonesia, Brazil). Somewhere there was little money, small population, or highly dubious economic prospects (South America, most of Africa and Asia).

"As a result, only Nigeria remained on my list. The largest population in Africa (220 million people). The biggest economy in Africa ($500 billion GDP). English language. And stagnation in recent years, despite large oil reserves.

Decision made. I'm heading to Nigeria. I'll study the healthcare and pharmaceutical market, build hypotheses, find funding, and launch a business.

Got the visa (that's a story in itself - Nigeria really doesn't want to let foreigners in), arrived yesterday in Lagos, the largest city in Africa (25 million people).

He later shared a video that he is now in Nigeria.

"I came to Nigeria a few days ago, thank you for your warm welcome."

Nigerians react

Rasheed Abolashe wrote:

"Will he succeed? Yea he will. Anyways, welcome to Nigeria Slava if you ever need help securing a property for both the business and yourself, as well as some local insights on the Nigerian business landscape."

Asishana Onivefu asked

"Nigeria visa is very hard to get?"

Sazhin replied yes

