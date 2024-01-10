A Nigerian fintech has announced that it is shutting down operations in the country

This comes barely a year after the fintech was granted a license to operate by the CBN

The fintech will now move its operations to Hydrogen, an Access Bank-owned fintech business

A Nigerian fintech, Woven Finance, has joined the league of startups shutting down operations in the country.

The startup founded by Trium, a venture group by Coronation Group, announced via an email to customers that it is terminating its service on Wednesday morning, according to a TechCabal report.

Woven Finance said in an email to customers:

“After a thorough analysis of the current market dynamics and their impact on our business model, Woven Finance has resolved to cease its payment services operations in the first quarter of 2024.”

What's next for the fintech?

The fintech will move its operations to Hydrogen, an Access Bank-owned fintech business. Joining Hydrogen will enable Access Bank to take on Squad, the fintech company owned by GTCO.

Kemi Okusanya, a former Visa West Africa general manager, leads Hydrogen.

This comes after Access Bank Zambia Limited, a subsidiary of Nigeria's Access Corporation, has confirmed the successful acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, which operates under Atlas Mara Zambia.

In a statement released on the Nigerian Exchange, the bank said it has received all necessary regulatory approval to complete the acquisition.

More about the Woven Finance

Adedeji Olowe launched the firm in 2020 to demystify digital payments.

A Payment Solutions Service Provider (PSSP) license was granted to Woven Finance in 2022 after it received complete authorization from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The fintech positioned itself as a solution for everyday business difficulties like reconciliation and settlements by providing business owners with a virtual account to receive payments.

Olowe oversaw Trium, the Coronation Group's technological startup fund. Following Access Bank's acquisition of Intercontinental Bank, the Coronation Group—which comprises businesses including Coronation Merchant Bank and Coronation Insurance (previously WAPIC)—became a part of the organization.

However, in 2011, the CBN issued an order compelling banks to sell off their non-banking operations or reorganize as holding corporations.

Access Bank, which adopted a holding company form in 2022, decided to spin off the Coronation Group at that time.

