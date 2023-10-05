British International Investment has announced a $60 million trade finance facility for Access Bank plc

According to BII, the development will increase African trade volumes by $90 million

It is expected that the loan will directly contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 8 and 9

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Access Bank plc in Nigeria, alongside five of its pan-African subsidiaries, has secured a $60 million trade finance facility from the UK's Development Finance Institution (DFI) and impact investor, British International Investment (BII).

The development is expected to increase local companies' ability to import and export goods and close the shortage of foreign currency.

The credit initiative is expected to increase African trade volumes by $90 million, according to BII. Photo Credit: Access Bank

Source: UGC

This comes after Legit.ng had earlier reported that Access Holdings reported gross earnings of N940.311 billion in the first six months of 2023, a 58% increase year on year.

Facility to support growth

The scheme supports Access Bank's plan to promote continental trade and strengthens BII's dedication to supporting the financial environments in fragile economies.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to BusinessDay, the credit initiative is expected to increase African trade volumes by $90 million, according to BII.

The deal strengthens BII's ongoing partnership with the Nigerian bank and makes it easier to provide systemic liquidity when the macroeconomic environment is challenging.

This comes at a time when the performance of currencies has been under pressure due to higher inflation and growing capital costs.

The issue is prevalent locally and in the program's target markets, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Zambia.

African finance gap is getting more extensive.

To supply 15% of trade finance throughout Africa, Access Bank is expanding the trade books of its subsidiaries. This is done to recognise the favourable benefits of strong trade flows on economies and livelihoods.

The increased accessibility of US dollar-denominated trade loans is expected to guarantee the availability of essential raw materials and manufacturing inputs for producing and exporting goods.

This could be achieved by specifically targeting import-dependent economies, many of which will represent the first engagement with BII's Trade program.

The result is expected to be an improvement in the standard of living. In addition, it will also lead to the maintenance of employment for those employees of importers and exporters who have limited access to foreign exchange trade loans.

The loan will expectedly contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 8 (Decent work and economic growth) and 9 (Industry, innovation, and infrastructure).

This is because the facility is channelled into businesses in the construction, manufacturing, and FMCG sectors.

Access Bank Announces Exciting Job Vacancies for Graduates, Releases Application Link

Access Bank has started accepting applications from Nigerians for its entry-level trainee program, which gives graduates a pathway into the organisation, Legit.ng reported.

The bank announced this in a statement published on its website.

The entry is for three divisions of the bank, which are ERG (Enterprise Resource Group), CIBD (Corporate and Investment Banking Division), and CBD (Commercial Banking Division).

Source: Legit.ng