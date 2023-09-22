Wema Bank launching its 4th edition of Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023

The event is slated for October 6, 2023, in Lagos and will see Nigerian university students compete for the top prize

The bank stated that it will offer N10 million worth of prizes to the winner while the runner-up gets N7 million worth of prizes

Wema Bank and the operator of the digital bank, ALAT, have announced the launch of the Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023, touted to be Africa's largest gathering of innovators and tech buffs.

The Summit will be a hub for sharing novel insights, trends, and best practices in the tech ecosystem to achieve a positive transformation of technology and innovation in Nigeria and across Africa.

Wema Bank launches Hackaholics 2023 Credit: Wema Bank

Source: Getty Images

Hackaholics enters 4th year with exciting prizes

According to reports, Wema Bank introduced Hackaholics in 2019 as a dedicated initiative targeting the youth and startups in Nigeria, with the mission to provide a stage for entrepreneurs with tech-driven concepts, bringing their ideas to fruition.

Hackaholics, in its 4th edition, involves months of top Nigerian universities to identify and groom talented students with creative ideas. The students were allowed to collaborate, enhance their skills and actualize their concepts via the programme.

The Summit will host both the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0 and the inaugural edition of the digital Summit.

The Summit in Lagos is scheduled for October 6, 2023, with the theme: Re-Imagine, Disrupting the Ecosystem for Scale.

It commences with the Hackaholics Digital Summit and ends with a grand finale with the participants displaying their innovations to contend for the titles.

The winning team will get a grant of N10 million prizes, the runner-up will get N5 million value of awards, and a special grant will be given to a female-led team. In contrast, N15 million will be given to the University's STEM endowment.

Intending participants are asked to join the Summit via the link at https://hackaholics.wemabank.com/digital-summit.

Source: Legit.ng