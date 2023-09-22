Arik shareholders have challenged AMCON's Ahmed Kuru for allegedly making false statements about the airline's debt

Ahmed Kuru, in a statement, claimed Arik Air was deeply indebted, the reason AMCON was forced to take over since 2017

Shareholders have denied the allegation and have argued the airline was not in default with any bank

Arik shareholders have denied allegations of default on outstanding debts made by Ahmed Kuru, the Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Speaking to journalists, Kuru said the airline, under AMCON’s receivership since 2017, was heavily in debt before it was taken over.

Arik shareholders reply AMCON Photo credit: Arik

Source: UGC

Kuru further added that according to security reports, the firm would not have lasted for longer than two weeks if the Federal Government had not intervened.

He also said that AMCON is ready to negotiate with the founder, Sir Johnson Arumemi-Ikide, on returning the airline to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Arik shareholders reply AMCON

In response to the Kuru, Arik Shareholders in a statement signed on September 20, 2023, the airline was not in default of its financial lease and operating loan obligations to any bank.

The statement reads:

“While we wish to refrain from media assaults and trials of persons as Kuru has done repeatedly in the past six years, we are beholden with the moral duty to set the records straight in order to expose the desperate attempt to misinform Nigerians and distort the facts of the monumental destruction of Arik by AMCON and its receiver manager(s).

“We state unequivocally that as at February 9, 2017 when AMCON forced Arik Air into the receivership management of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, the airline was not in default of any of its financial lease and operating loan obligations to any bank, including the European Credit Agency (ECA)/HSBC facility.

“Suffice it to state that with the 2010 banking reforms, the CBN directed the conversion of all local bank guarantees of foreign loans from off-balance sheet to on-balance sheet.

"Thus, with this CBN directive, AMCON took over the European Credit Agency (ECA)/HSBC finance facility supported by the local guarantee of Union Bank plc.

The shareholders also argued that the airline has consistently serviced its debts.

The statement added:

“AMCON renegotiated the facility with Union Bank from single digit to double digit interest rate without involving Arik Air management. This was done arbitrarily without recourse to the fact that Arik Air had been servicing that facility without default for about three years."

AMCON recovers N1.6 trillion from debtors, goes after 350 more

Meanwhile in another development, Legit.ng previously revealed that Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has recovered N1.6 trillion in over a decade of its existence

The corporation’s managing director, Lawan Kuru, said it has 350 more debtors to go after

Kuru also noted that the recovered funds are paid directly into the Central Bank of Nigeria's account

Source: Legit.ng