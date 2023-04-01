Maiden ISWIS London live show sold out on first sales day

ISWIS's London live show sold out in under 3 hours, the first African podcast to achieve this

The show continues in the podcast's tradition of humor and honest conversations, loved by young people

The London show's success proves the podcast's quality and huge support, with millions of downloads and expanding global audience

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The maiden live show of Africa and Nigeria’s number one Podcast, I Said What I Said (ISWIS) set for London has gotten a huge mark of approval as the ticket has sold out on the first day of sales to the public.

The ticket to the live show set to happen at the 700- seater Assembly Hall, Shoreditch Town Hall, London sold out in less than three hours on the day of release to the public, making it the first of any African podcast live show.

London live show sold out on first sales day

Source: Facebook

The London live show is a continuation of those held in Accra, Lagos and Abuja and it shows the massive love the podcast enjoys among young people looking for humor-laden, honest conversations on what life is about from the perspectives of two young women.

I Said What I Said, hosted by Feyikemi Abudu known as FK and Jola Ayeye aka Jollz, since it started 5 years ago has become the number one audio-visual indigenous podcast focused on pop culture and social commentary with millions of download and an expanding global audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

FK and Jollz on each episode take the audience on various topical issues around local and international issues. They talk about what happen in their lives, proffer advice in their agony aunt segment and sometimes invite exciting guests to dish out the best and funniest advice.

According to Seyi Ekisola, the managing director of Eggcorn Digital, the executive producer of ISWIS podcast, the London live show came about from the persistent calls from their over 13 percent audience there.

He said being sold out in less than three hours show the massive love the podcast enjoys in the diaspora, adding that it is also a testament to the quality of the podcast.

Akure pastor prays for Toyin Abraham after watching her new movie

In another report some weeks ago, Legit.ng revealed that Toyin Abraham shared a video showing a decisive moment she encountered at a cinema in Akure.

The video captured the moment a clergywoman who had just watched her new film came to offer heartfelt prayers for her.

Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with reactions to the inspiring video clip.

Source: Legit.ng