Culinary expert Hilda Baci is a multifaceted actress, TV host, and food entrepreneur passionate about raising awareness of Nigerian cuisine

She founded "Food by Hilda," a signature restaurant and food delivery service, which quickly grew into a premium establishment in Lagos

Hilda is now on a mission to break the Guinness world cooking record, which is expected to last four days

In today's diverse and multicultural world, cuisine holds a special place in our hearts. It has the power to unite us, create memories, and evoke emotions that transport us to times and places we hold dear.

Whether it's the nostalgia of childhood family dinners or the excitement of eating party jollof, food has the ability to connect us to our past, present, and future. It is a testament to the value of traditions and the power of innovation to enhance our culinary experiences.

At the heart of this movement is culinary expert like Hilda Baci, a multifaceted actress, TV host, and food entrepreneur.

Her journey into food industry

Raised in a home where cooking was a passion and an art form, Hilda developed her culinary skills by experimenting with different spices and flavors alongside her mother.

She quickly developed a passion for cooking and began to hone her skills while working as the Lunch Division Manager for Breaking King, a popular breakfast company.

Hilda's passion for cooking led her to television, where she became the host of the cooking segment, "In my Kitchen," on Rave TV's flagship breakfast show, Morning Rave.

She later hosted "Dine on a Budget" on Pop Central TV, where she engaged celebrities in topical discussions while providing them with a high-quality dining experience.

Her culinary prowess was put to the test in 2021 when she represented Nigeria in the Jollof Face-off Competition, where she emerged victorious over one of Ghana's leading chefs. Since then, she has become a sought-after culinary expert, delighting food enthusiasts with her fusion of rich, spicy recipes from around the world.

In the same year, Hilda founded her signature restaurant and food delivery service, "Food by Hilda." Starting from a modest apartment, the business quickly grew into a premium restaurant and food delivery service in Lekki, Lagos.

Through her culinary expertise, she has helped to raise awareness of the richness and diversity of Nigerian food, using her platform to promote Nigerian cuisines and empower young talents with cooking classes, workshops, and social media channels

To date, Hilda Baci has trained over 2,500 students, providing prizes and incentives to the best-performing students to encourage and empower them.

Hilda remains a force to be reckoned with her fun and innovative approach to cooking. She continues to inspire food lovers, who are eagerly anticipating her next move.

Guinness world cooking marathon record

The renowned foodpreneur is set on breaking even more barriers, in her quest to break the Guinness World Cook marathon record, which is expected to last four days. This quest will test Hilda’s skill and will never like before.

Hilda's success is not only a testament to her passion and dedication but also to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for young women in Africa.

She serves as an inspiration to those who aspire to pursue their dreams and make a significant impact in their communities.

Her contribution to the culinary industry and empowerment of young talents is a model for all aspiring entrepreneurs.

We are keeping our fingers crossed on this sojourn and eager to see a young African woman, make Nigeria proud and showcase prowess beyond cooking to becoming a world record holder.

