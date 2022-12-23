Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities who have excelled against all odds in 2022

Legit Business Names of 2022 highlights some of the top individuals in the banking sector

Their stories aim to inspire Nigerian entrepreneurs to challenge their limits and achieve new heights in 2023

Legit Business Names of 2022 is celebrating top personalities in Nigeria's Banking sector whose leadership has steered their institutions to greater heights in the year in review.

As the biggest publisher in Nigeria and #1 on the Top Web Publishers on the Facebook list, with profound business journalism, we have created a Digital Talks community where we have regularly interviewed Nigeria's most outstanding business personalities.

The background gives us the credibility to conduct this great initiative, as some of our awardees have exclusively provided us with their projections for fintech in Nigeria in 2023.

We are delighted to present to you (in no particular order) our most outstanding business personalities in Nigeria's Banking sector for 2022.

Legit Business Names of 2022

Tony Elumelu - UBA

Tony Elumelu, Chairman, United Bank for Africa; credit: NewsWire

Tony Elumelu is the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), a multinational pan-African financial services group headquartered in Lagos.

An entrepreneur, investor, economist and philanthropist, Elumelu's contribution to the banking sector is unmeasurable as he has steered the bank into a Pan-African Bank with branches in over 24 countries in Africa, Europe, America and the Middle East.

Elumelu chairs Heirs Holdings and also owns a controlling interest in Transcorp, a publicly traded Nigerian conglomerate with interests in hospitality, agriculture, oil production and power generation.

So far, Elumelu has empowered over 7,000 entrepreneurs across Africa through his Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), which he founded in 2010.

Herbert Wigwe

Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Holdings; credit: The Guardian

Herbert Wigwe is the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Holdings Plc, a leading financial institution listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Wigwe has a degree in accountancy from the University of Nigeria, an MA in Banking and Finance from the University College of North Wales (now Bangor), an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London, and is an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Program.

Under his leadership, the bank has evolved into a world-class African financial institution, becoming one the largest in Nigeria regarding assets, loans, deposits and branch networks.

In the last two years, Wigwe has led the holdings to acquire banks in Kenya, Botswana, Zambia and South Africa in an effort to globalise its brand.

Yemisi Edun - FCMB

Yemisi Edun, Chief Executive Officer, FCMB; credit: FCMB

Yemisi Edun is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Mrs Edun graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State, with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. She also holds a master's degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom. She is a certified financial analyst and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Her over 3-decade career began with Akintola Williams Deloitte in 1987. In 2000, she progressed to FCMB as the Divisional Head of Internal Audit and Control before assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

Since her appointment in 2021 to head the bank, the bank has seen remarkable upgrades by top rating agencies due to improved performances recorded in recent times.

Miriam Olusanya - GTBank

Miriam Olusanya, Managing Director, GTBank; credit: Airwave Report

Miriam Olusanya is the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, one of Nigeria's most valuable banks.

Olusanya has a first degree from the University of Ibadan, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

Before her appointment, Olusanya, who had spent about 23 years with the bank, served as the Group Treasurer and Head of Wholesale Banking. Olusanya also serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive director.

Since her appointment as MD in 2021, the bank has continued to show resilience and maintain impressive records from quarter to quarter with a network and client base that gives it a competitive advantage.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe - Fidelity Bank

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO; credit: Fidelity Bank

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, a position a woman is holding for the first time in 35 years.

Onyeali-Ikpe has a degree in Law from the University of Nigeria (UNN), and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Kings College, London. She obtained other professional certifications from Harvard Business School, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, and London Business School.

Since assuming office on January 1, 2021, Onyeali-Ikpe has provided remarkable leadership that has further amplified the bank's slogan, "we keep our word". She has skillfully challenged the status quo with subtle but innovative strategies while working to elevate Fidelity Bank to the top tier of financial institutions.

Oluwatomi Somefun - Unity Bank

Oluwatomi Somefun, CEO of Unity Bank; credit: Nairametrics

Oluwatomi Somefun is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank, a pioneer commercial bank in Nigeria.

Somefun bagged her first degree in English Education from the Obafemi Awolowo University. She also attended executive and management training at the Columbia Business School, INSEAD and the Harvard Business School (HBS).

After a career stretching 26 years across corporate banking, treasury & investment banking, retail, and commercial banking operations, Somefun was appointed as CEO of Unity Bank in 2015.

Before her appointment to the top position, Somefun served as the Executive Director overseeing the Lagos and South-West Business Directorates, the Financial Institution Division and the Treasury Department of the Bank.

Ebenezer Onyeagwu - Zenith Bank

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director, Zenith Bank; credit: Nairametrics

Ebenezer Onyeagwu is the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria's largest banks by market capitalisation, shareholders fund and profitability.

Onyeagwu is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Oxford, England, where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy, and a certificate in Macroeconomics.

He has also undertaken extensive executive-level business education in Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, the Harvard Business School of Harvard University (all in the United States) and Lagos Business School of the Pan African University, Nigeria.

He joined Zenith Bank Plc in 2002 as a Senior Manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank and has since held different positions, including General Manager, Deputy Managing Director, and Executive Director.

Since his appointment in 2019 to head the bank, Onyeawu has brought nothing but his strategic thinking, inspirational leadership, energetic and entrepreneurial skills to the fore.

Adesola Adeduntan - First Bank

Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Credit: FirstBank

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria's oldest existing banks.

Adeduntan holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Ibadan, a Master's in Business Administration from Cranfield University, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), as well as the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Adeduntan began his career with Afribank Nigeria Plc. in 1994, after which he worked with KPMG Professional Services, Citibank Nigeria, and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) before joining FirstBank in July 2014.

He resumed as Managing Director of the bank in 2016. Under his leadership, First Bank has grown locally and internationally, consolidating its excellent performance as a systemically important bank (SIB) with a business network across Africa, the United Kingdom, France and China.

