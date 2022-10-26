An American lady has narrated how she allegedly got $20,000 from Air Peace CEO to commit a $20 million fraud

The lady, who was a bartender and nightclub dancer, stated that she was reportedly contracted to act as a manager for Springfield Aviation Company, owned by Onyema

A Report said the woman pleaded guilty to committing $20 million bank fraud and would be sentenced on October 28, 2022

An American woman confessed how she helped Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, commit $20 million in bank fraud.

The woman admitted receiving $20,000 over two years for her part in the alleged fraud.

Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema

Woman to be sentenced on October 28

Premium Times reported that the woman named Ebony Mayfield pleaded guilty to the charge at the US District Court of Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta on June 29, 2022.

According to the report, following her guilty plea, judge Eleanor Ross fixed October 28, 2022, for her sentencing.

Mayfield, a bartender and nightclub dancer, was allegedly contracted by Onyema as a manager for his Springfield Aviation Company LLC based in Georgia in 2016 despite her lack of qualifications and experience in aviation.

The company was allegedly established for wholesaling, trading, and selling commercial aircraft parts.

The US government stated that Mayfield was contracted to enter into aviation-related contracts on behalf of the firm despite her lack of education, training, or licensing in the understanding of aircraft components.

Woman confesses how she allegedly signed fake documents

Mayfield, confessed to signing and submitting forged documents allowing a $20 million credit payment from Nigeria to a US bank accounts, allegedly for Air Peace to purchase five Boeing 737 passenger planes from Springfield Aviation owned by Onyema.

Prosecutors opined that the aircraft cited in the letters of credit and other forged documents submitted by Mayfield regarding the deal were owned by Air Peace and that none of them belonged to Springfield Aviation.

If convicted, Mayfield risks a maximum jail term of five years, apart from the full repayment of the proceeds she obtained from the alleged crime.

Mayfield begged the court to show mercy as there were no excuses for her actions, and she would make amends.

