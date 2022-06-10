Savannah Energy, Chad Oil Deal In ExxonMobil, PETRONAS Fail to Advance

Savannah Energy Plc deal to ExxonMobil and PETRONAS’ assets in Chad has reportedly failed to advance.

Some Stakeholders and industry analysts familiar ti the matter insist the non-disclosure of the material information the company has kept these past months is deliberate.

Savannah Energy had indicated an interest in the acquisition at a time other oil and gas companies were also gunning for the deal

Savannah Energy Plc is unable to progress her publicised acquisition of ExxonMobil and PETRONAS’ assets in Chad according to several media reports.

PrimeBusiness disclosed that the Government of Chad, through the state-owned oil company, Societé des Hydrocarbures du Tchad (SHT), notified PETRONAS on January 18, 2022 of her decision to exercise her right of first refusal and to carry out the operation in place of Savannah Energy.

The report quoting sources also indicated that SHT is in the process of acquiring control of substantial shareholding in ExxonMobil and PETRONAS.

SHT is also currently in discussion with PETRONAS concerning the adaptations to be made to the transfer agreement to reflect the substitution of SHT for Savannah Energy, as buyer.

The report also revealed that SHT is also in the process of taking the necessary steps to raise the financing for the operation.

Part of the report reads:

"While this has been going on, Savannah Energy has remained silent, a clearly unethical act that is wilfully downplaying the potential impact the collapse of the deal might have on investors who have made significant decisions based on the announcement made by Savannah Energy in December, 2021."

Back story

You may recall that after months of negotiations and site visits, the British firm and London Stock Exchange-listed company announced the execution of share purchase agreements (SPAs) worth $626m with ExxonMobil and PETRONAS to acquire their oil & gas assets in Cameroon and Chad in December 2021.

As a result of both acquisitions, Savannah Energy was to acquire a combined 75% controlling interest in the Doba Oil Project and 70% indirect controlling interest in the Chad-Cameroon oil export transportation system. The remaining interests are owned by the national oil companies of Chad and Cameroon.

