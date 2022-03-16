A judge in Lagos has decribed one of Nigeria's biggest banks as a fraudulent, high-risk financial institution

On March 11, 2022, a Lagos court has described one of Nigeria’s biggest banks, Zenith Bank as a high-risk financial institution with fraudulent activities.

While delivering judgement in a suit marked LD/ADR/186/2014 filed against the bank by Real Integrated and Hospitality LTD, Justice O. O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, warned the general public to be wary of the bank so that they do not fall prey to their fraudulent activities, according to a report by The Nigerian Xpress.

Judge warns Nigerians of Zenith Bank

Justice Abike-Fadipe also found the bank to have criminally benefited itself by defrauding its clients.

The judge further accused the bank of bribing both judges and lawyers for 11 years to divert the course of justice in its favour. She asked the bank to pay the sum of N2.5 billion to Real Integrated and Hospitality LTD for holding the Claimant’s over N872 million illegally for more than a decade.

Justice Abike-Fadipe said:

“The 1st Defendant (Zenith Bank) has been the beneficiary of the malevolent game of chess that plunged both claimant (Real Integrated and Hospitality Ltd) and 2nd Defendant (Subeb) into, holding the sum of N872,780,552.84 (Eight Hundred and Seventy Million Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Two Naira and Eighty Four kobo) in its custody without paying interest thereon from 17th February 2011 until 2nd February 2016 when the Court ordered that the money be paid into an interest yielding account in the name of the claimant and the 2nd Defendant pending determination of the suit, which order was curiously varied, so the money remained in the 1st Defendant’s custody without interest”.

She ruled that the act of Zenith Bank Plc was unconscionable andits activities detrimental to the goodwill of the claimant and its business. It was a deliberate and malicious act against the interest of the claimant and continues to enjoy the largesse in bad faith, the judge said.

She said:

“Zenith Bank defrauded its customer Real integrated and hospitality Ltd. Zenith Bank embarrassingly defrauded, placed a lien on the account of its customer Real integrated and Hospitality Ltd illegally and refused the company to withdraw from its account despite the fact that the said account was In enough credit to cover the withdrawals sought to be made.

"Zenith Bank fraudulently used Real integrated and Hospitality Ltd’s money of N872,780,552.84 for over ten years against their interest dubiously. What is so shameful is that Real Integrated and Hospitality Ltd is the customer who has banking relationships with Zenith Bank.

“On the 17th of January, 2011, Real integrated and Hospitality Ltd not for lack of not having money, applied for advance Payment Guarantee (APG) for the supply of 700,000 units of Advanced English Dictionary and Senior illustrated Dictionary in two tranches and the bank in what we call professional misconduct withdrew the value and amount of N1.2 billion from Real integrated and Hospitality Ltd’s account and issued them an advance payment guarantee.

Accusation of bribery and indictment on Emefiele

Justice Fadipe said that Zenith Bank had bribed the Lawyers in the matter, saying the matter made any headway as Zenith Bank will claim one day today to support Real integrated and Hospitality Ltd because it knows that the Gombe government is illegal, the next day, it says it’s supporting Gombe all in a bid to just to keep the money.

The judge said Zenith Bank's action has prolonged the case for 11 years, by bribing lawyers and judges in the case in a bid to pervert the cause of justice.

She said the current governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele was the one for negotiated for the deposit as the then Managing Director of Zenith Bank and has not been able to lift a finger to help solve the problem since becoming the CBN governor.

She accused Emefiele of playing to the gallery by saying the company should allow the court decide what happens, calling his action illegality.

She continued.

“My recommendation is that Zenith Bank is a fraud and people must be very careful in their dealings with the bank.

Zenith Bank was not available for comment when Legit contacted them seeking clarification on the ruling but insider sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the bank will appeal the judgement.

The source said:

“We are used to such judgements. It’s nothing new to Zenith Bank or any bank in Nigeria for that matter. Case in point is that of Innoson and GTCo.”

