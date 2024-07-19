Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has urged prepaid meter users in Nigeria to update their meters

Consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos)

The electricity company said the update will not affect the customers' units, nor will it make their meter run faster than usual

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has advised all electricity consumers in Nigeria to use prepaid meters to complete their TID rollover process for their prepaid meters deadline of July 31, 2024.

The TID rollover is necessary to ensure that meters can continue to accept new energy tokens and function properly after this date.

After the deadline may not be able to recharge.

In an earlier tweet, NERC said:

"If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs), which will update your meter."

AEDC message to customers

Acting managing director/chief executive officer Victor Ojelabi, who made this known, said that though the global termination for the TID rollover is 30th November 2024, AEDC’s target is to ensure all customers are rolled over by July 31, 2024.

Ojelabi said:

“We have launched the Token Identifier (TID) Rollover to enhance the integrity and functionality of prepaid meters.

"This initiative is crucial for accurate billing and updating the meter software security."

NERC to Fine DisCos for overbilling

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has revealed that Discos who breach certain contractual obligations to regulators and customers would face additional penalties.

This will impact seven issues that would be used to evaluate each DisCo's performance, according to an Order on Performance Monitoring Framework for All DisCos.

The new order sought to hold the top management of each DisCo accountable for their compliance with reporting requirements and implementation of commission directives in line with the utility's terms and conditions.

