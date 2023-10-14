A group of concerned gas dealers in Nigerian has asked the Senate to intervene in the award of an N150 billion contract to the Rungas group

The group said the contract did not follow due process and asked the Federal Government to terminate

The petition signed by the group's chairman, Mohammed Sule, alleged that contract award is shrouded in secrecy

A group of LPG gas dealers has asked the Senate Committee on Gas Resources to stop the alleged secret award of N150 billion contract to Rungas Group for the supply of Type-3 LPG Cylinders under the federal government's palliative scheme.

The petition signed by the National Chairman of LPG Gas Dealers, Sule Mohammed, alleged that the multibillion naira contract did not follow due process as contained in the Public Procurement Act, 2007, as amended, and asked the Nigerian government to terminate the process.

Group alleges irregularity in contract award

The group alleged that Rungas failed to build a Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant as mandated by the Nigerian government in 2016 and that the project was not presented to the National Assembly for approval.

Mohammed, in the two-page petition presented in Abuja on Friday, October 12, 2023, asked the federal government to stop the contract and ensure due diligence.

Mohammed said:

"The whole transaction was done in Secret, with no transparency, and the company is incompetent. The company must still meet the regulatory agency's criteria and be presented to the National Assembly for appropriations.'

Rungas allegedly failed to meet the set criteria

According to the letter, Rungas had allegedly paraded a composite cylinder manufacturing plant project to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2016 when it was introduced to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to provide funding by the Petroleum Resources Ministry.

Officials of Rungas were not immediately available for comments as of the time of filing this report.

The petition by the gas dealers alleged that a 30% equity partnership with the company to build the first plant in Bayelsa state is still under construction after funds were released by NCDMB, even after the completion date elapsed five years ago.

No approval from the National Executive Council

The Sun newspaper reported that the company allegedly requested another N150 billion from the Nigerian government to build the same project and produce Type-3 LPG Cylinders.

It also allegedly requested N10 billion from the Mindstream and Downstream Gas Intervention Fund simultaneously with the approvals given wholesale.

The gas association asked the Senate to terminate the contract because the Minister of State can only unilaterally sign a partnership agreement with the Federal Executive Council's approval and the yearly Budget and Expenditure Proposal presentation to the National Assembly for approval.

They also stated that there must also be an attestation of the Ministry of Justice on such a Memorandum of Understanding.

Source: Legit.ng