Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria have been permitted to increase their tariff rates across Rivers, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Ibadan.

The approval was given to the companies by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in a recent document titled, “This regulatory instrument shall be cited as Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO-2022) for Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc (PHED”).

The Nation reports that while the approval by NERC took effect from January 1, 2022, the implementation of the new rate would commence in February of the same year.

The electricity regulatory commission has approved an increase in tariff in some key states across Nigeria. Photo: Tunde Fashola

It was gathered that the decision of the regulatory commission is hinged on the Performance Improvement Plans of the DisCos and indices such as gas price, inflation, exchange rate, US inflation rate and available generation capacity.

The document by the NERC also noted that the indices with the potential impact on electricity rates were considered, which the commission assured would be reviewed every six months to update tariff with changes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2021 tariff order by NERC chairman and vice-chairman

The Punch reports that an order co-signed by the NERC chairman, Sanusi Garba and his vice, Musiliu Oseni on December 29, 2021, explained that the commission issued the MYTO-2021 Extraordinary Tariff Order effective from 1st July 2021,

The order was issued by the NERC in consideration of PHED’s CAPEX proposals over a five-year plan in line with the approved PIP.

The directive read in part:

“Accordingly, this MYTO-2022 order restates PHED’s approved 5-year CAPEX and relevant assumptions applied to forecast revenue requirements and applicable tariffs for the period 2021-2026 in line with MYTO Methodology and Regulations Procedure for Electricity Tariff Reviews in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

It is programmed from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026.

The document showed that the PHED (A-Non MD) customers who paid N56.16/kwh in January 2022 will now (February to December 2022) pay N60.67/kwh).

(B Non-MD) customers who paid N56.64/kwh in January 2022, will now pay N59.64/kwh.

It noted that E-MD2 customers who paid N50.72/kwh in January 2022, will now (starting from February 2022) pay N54.22/kwh.

Jos DISCO urges electricity consumers to embrace map meters in Otukpo, decries molestation of staff

Nigerians had been urged to desist from attacking staff of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) in their areas.

The call was made by the leadership of Jos Electricity Distribution during a consultative forum in Otukpo, Benue state.

JEDC also urged residents and consumers of electricity to ensure that their facilities are metered in line with government policy on the metering process.

Despite unreliable power supply, the Nigerian govt says exporting electricity to Benin, Niger strategic

Nigeria is said to have continued to sell electricity to neighbouring countries despite many Nigerian homes not having access to power.

Recently, Nigeria's electricity generation collapsed to 3,876MW, its lowest level in months and has remained below 5,000mw when the country needs over 28,000mw.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria has a total of 8, 310,408 registered active electricity customers.

Source: Legit.ng