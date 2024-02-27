The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied reports stating that it had begun the sales of Foreign Exchange to Bureau de Change operators

The bank said the reports were false and wanted to create panic in the foreign exchange market.

It said that it was working to stabilise the forex market through a series of reforms introduced in the last few months; it

The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked a story circulating on some media platforms that it had resumed weekly sales of FX to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Nigeria.

The bank was responding to online reports saying it ditched the willing buyer and seller model introduced last year and resumed weekly interventions in the FX market via the BDCs.

CBN denies sales of FX to dealers

According to a statement by the bank, the report is fake and fabricated news, as it has not resumed sales of FX to BDCs.

CBN said:

"The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story making the rounds on the Central Bank of Nigeria reportedly resuming sales (interventions) in the FX market through Bureau de Change (BDC) operators."

The bank said the speculations were false and wanted to trigger panic and uncertainty in the Forex market, which the bank is working hard to stabilise.

"We want to assure the general public that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working to build confidence and stabilise our economy. We, therefore, urge all stakeholders to disregard the stories aimed at causing panic in the system," the bank said.

The development comes as The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed new regulations to increase Nigeria's minimum requirements for Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to N2 billion and N500 million for Tier 1 and Tier 2 licences.

The latest development changes from the previous requirement of N35 million for a general license, a Legit.ng report stated.

The new directive is in an Exposure draft in Nigeria's Revised Regulatory Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change operations.

CBN said:

"The Guidelines revise the permissible activities, licensing requirements, corporate governance and Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CT) provisions for BDCs. It also sets out new record-keeping and reporting requirements, among others," the publication said.

According to the new regulations released by the apex bank, the updated regulations disclosed that once approved, the guidelines will come into effect on a date determined by the CBN.

CBN imposes N2 billion capital requirement

The new guidelines require that Tier 1 operators maintain a minimum share capital of N2 billion and also submit a Mandatory Caution Deposit of N200 million, with an application fee of N1 million, while the license fee is N5 million.

Tier 1 operators must maintain a minimum share capital of N2 billion and submit a Mandatory Caution Deposit of N200 million.

Tier-1 operators are authorised to operate nationally, can open branches, and may appoint franchisees based on the CBN's approval.

A Tier-1 operator shall exercise supervisory oversight over its franchisees, with all franchisees adopting their franchisor's name, branding, technology platform and rendition requirements.

Tier-2 operators must possess a minimum share capital of N500 million and maintain a Mandatory deposit of N50 million.

CBN said:

"A Tier 2 BDC is authorised to operate only in one state or the FCT. It may have up to three locations – a head office and two branches, subject to approval of the CBN. It is not permitted to appoint franchisees."

The application fee for Tier-2 operators is N250,000, while the license fee is N2 million.

The apex bank also disclosed that the CBN will confirm the minimum capital requirements for BDCs, including any additional capital infusion.

The BDC licenses are renewable annually, subject to compliance with extant laws and regulations applicable to their operations.

CBN moves to place annual limit on foreign school fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is reportedly planning to introduce strict measures on purchasing foreign currencies via Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Nigeria regarding transactions on overseas medical and educational expenses.

The apex bank said this was part of its revised regulatory guidelines BDC operators issued on Friday, February 23, 2024.

