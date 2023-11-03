Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has been accused of orchestrating dirty schemes to collapse the market of BUA Group

In an official statement released on Friday, November 3, BUA Group revealed how Dangote has been feuding with them for over 30 years

This letter revealed all manner of schemes by Dangote and sparked reactions from netizens and Senator Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker of the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the ongoing brand feud between BUA and Dangote Group.

On Friday, November 3, the BUA group issued a statement responding to the recent accusations made by the chairman of Dangote, Aliko Dangote, in a 7-page editorial.

The statement by BUA Group confirmed that Aliko Dangote and his associates had used several means to take them out of business for over 32 years.

In their detailed statement, BUA Group highlights the long history of conflicts, challenges, and alleged interference from the Dangote Group.

The provided document delves into incidents dating back to the early 90s, revealing a turbulent business relationship marked by legal disputes, land conflicts, alleged attempts to harm their operations, and government involvement.

The statement reads partly:

"For over 32 years, we have been cast as the antagonists in a narrative woven with malice. We have not just survived; we have thrived, expanding our operations and contributing to Nigeria’s economy without resorting to subterfuge."

The statement elaborates on numerous instances where BUA Group asserts that it encountered deliberate efforts to obstruct its growth and business activities.

These incidents range from bounced checks leading to asset freezes to the cancellation of land leases and even deportation attempts.

The statement portrays the formidable obstacles the company has successfully surmounted.

The statement concludes:

"To Mr. Dangote and the Dangote Group, we say: Let us build, not belittle. Let us cultivate, not conquer. While we may share the marketplace, we need not share malice. We have nothing to do with your self-inflicted issues. Blame no one but yourself."

Reacting via X on the feud, Senator Sani posted:

"BUA and Dangote,why are you quarrelling?"

Netizens react

Senator Sani's rhetoric question forced a series of reactions from netizens on the ongoing feud.

@Crownthecook wrote:

"Tinubu go favour BUA more because of shettima... As for dangote na buhari level "

@Ice_tweetz said:

"In simple term; Dangote doesn't like competition. He only want dominance, and the government is an accomplice with the "Special love" they got for Dangote.

"A monopolize economy can't move forward no matter what."

@maureen_omeni wrote:

"Dangote is a mean man. Dangote does not like competition. He would always want to dominate every industry he's part of. Dangote needs to give others chance cos that's what makes a robost economy."

@RealAlmoner wrote:

"Fight of economic control.

"Unfortunately for Dangote, he met a match in BUA, whom he can't use ethnic and religious fight against and succeed.

"BUA is not IBETO!"

Dangote refinery sets new production date as FG cracks down on oil firms over lack of crude supplies

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has threatened severe penalties on oil firms that fail to supply crude to local refineries.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission said oil firms must supply crude to local refineries.

The moves come as Dangote Refinery has reportedly set a December date to begin production.

