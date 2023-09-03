Kingsley Obiora, one of the Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has been released from custody

He was in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody for 4 days as the Tinubu administration continued its investigation

A source has provided details of what transpired between Obiora and men of the DSS in custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor Kingsley Obiora, who was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Obiora, who is in charge of Economic Policy at CBN, was released on Saturday, September 2, 2023, after he spent four days in custody.

Reports suggest that while in DSS detention, Obiora was allegedly pressured to testify against the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, who has been in DSS custody since June 10, 2023.

CBN chiefs troubles

President Bola Tinubu appointed a special panel led by Jim Obazee to investigate the CBN under the tenure of Emefiele.

BusinessDay reports that the panel has been questioning the deputy governors of the CBN and other senior bank officials as part of the ongoing audit."A source was quoted by BusinessDay saying:

“Let us be clear. No one is accusing Dr. Obiora of fraud or theft. Dr. Obiora,, like other Deputy Governors, have been severely questioned by the panel before his detention.

"They, however, do not believe that he has told them everything he knows.

"They are forcing him to admit to things he has no direct knowledge of nor is part of the decision-making process.

"This is where there is an issue, and it has been quite frustrating for the respected economist, who joined the apex bank from the respected IMF"

