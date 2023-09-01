The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has arrested and detained a Deputy Governor of CBN

Kingsley Obiora was allegedly arrested and detained on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

He is also been targeted as a critical witness against the suspended Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele

According to multiple reports, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) has arrested and detained Kingsley Obiora, CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy.

Reports say Obiora’s arrest follows an allegation of financial mismanagement under the suspended governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu's Special Investigative Panel allegedly quizzing Obiora

Obiora is allegedly targeted as a critical witness against Emefiele.

Other reports say that the Special Investigations Panel established by President Bola Tinubu and headed by Jim Obazee initiated Obiora’s arrest to stand as a prime witness against his former boss, Emefiele, who has been in DSS custody over corruption charges.

According to reports, Obiora has been detained in Abuja by DSS since Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The head of Special Investigation, Jim Obazee, has reportedly been questioning the Deputy CBN governor, including other top CBN officials, over Emefiele’s activities in the bank.

Calls to CBN’s Director of Communications, Isah AbdulMumin, were unanswered. He did not reply to messages sent to his phone by Legit.ng.

The 47-year-old Obiora resumed duty as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on March 2, 2020.

He was an executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, the United States.

Tinubu Begins CBN, Emefiele probe, appoints Jim Obazee as Investigator

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has begun the probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the suspended Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu announced the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, as a special investigator to probe the apex bank and related entities.

Reports say Tinubu disclosed this in a letter, stating that the investigation begins immediately. In the letter, Tinubu said the action is part of the effort of his government to fight corruption and that the investigator will report to him directly.

