The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has said the policy of the CBN to float the naira is terrible for the economy

They revealed that the policy had created a wide gap between the official and parallel markets

The Lagos Chapter of CIBN, Adeyemo Adeoye, said the CBN should adopt a managed float to stabilize the naira

According to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the foreign exchange reform introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) involving floating the naira is unsustainable for economic growth.

The institute disclosed this at a press conference to kick-start its 2023 Lagos Bankers' Nite with the theme: Exchange rate unification: Global implications for households, organizations, and the country, slated for August 18, 2023.

Ayeoye recommends manage float

The Lagos branch chairman of CIBN, Adeyemo Adeoye, said the policy to float the naira needed to be stronger.

He said that the country should adopt a managed floating rather than let the naira float freely, allowing the forces of demand and supply to dictate.

He warned that the free-floating model was based on speculation.

Reports say the Lagos chapter boss of CIBN revealed that before the unification policy, there existed an N20 difference between the parallel and official markets, but it has now risen to over N200.

He said in other economies, currency supply is reduced by increasing banks' reserve ratio.

Gap between parallel and official markets widens by 80%

He stated that the move would impact the currency's value, saying that in other countries, the gap between the official and parallel markets is about five percent, but Nigeria's is about 80%.

Adeoye asked President Bola Tinubu to prioritize investment to enhance Nigeria's productive sectors.

According to him, the Bankers' Nite has been an ideal gathering for high-net-worth bankers in Lagos, financial industry leaders, and key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy.

On June 2023, the Nigerian government announced the free-float of the local currency, leading to massive volatility.

The naira took a tumble as the parallel market slipped further away from the official market, creating a chasm in the Forex market.

Naira takes a hit but make a comeback

Penultimate week, the naira tumbled to N950 to a dollar as forex scarcity echoed across the market.

The development led to a meeting between the Acting Governor of CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, and President Bola Tinubu.

Shonubi said the fall of the naira was not driven by demand and supply but by Forex speculators.

The apex bank's boss promised to tackle speculators and said the bank would intervene and pump more forex into the market.

The announcement led to an appreciable performance of the naira, which bounced back against the dollar to exchange at N860 per dollar as of August 17, 2023, in the parallel market.

