The Nigerian Government has opened an application portal for a startup investment fund for Nigerians

The investment fund follows the signing of the startup bill by President Muhammadu Buhari recently

The programme is in partnership with AfDB, and the Bank of Industry pegs the age limit at 65 years

Following the recently signed up Start-Up Act, the Nigerian Government has opened an application portal for the National Start-up Investment Programme.

The Federal Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment will oversee the program in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo and a Nigerian business owner Credit:JohnnyGreig

Source: Getty Images

Government to fund 100,000 businesses

As per the Federal Government, this year’s programme aims at empowering and creating about 100,000 new businesses via funding and mentorship for new and existing businesses and new business ideas.

Reports say the scheme is created for Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 65 to help them with seed funding and develop life skills for evolving into agents of change in their communities and top players in the domestic and global markets.

Nigerians with viable businesses and within the age range are eligible to apply.

Also, eligible applicants must live in Nigeria and have verifiable government-issued means of identification.

N10 billion released, eligibility criteria listed

Applicants can apply using their phones, tablets, or laptops.

All applications would be processed, and the list of successful applicants would be released in three tranches.

The Federal Government said it would conduct identity verification for applicants before disbursing funds.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed that President Buhari approved the setting up an N10 billion Investment Fund for young entrepreneurs and innovators with incentives and tax holidays.

Source: Legit.ng