Announcement of VFD Group’s Majority Shareholder Unbundling

PremiumGreen Limited, the largest single shareholder of VFD Group Plc, has received unanimous approval from its esteemed board and shareholders on a momentous decision to unbundle its holdings in VFD Group through a transparent distribution process that will enable its shareholders to hold shares directly in VFD Group.

This decision follows VFD Group's recent notice to its shareholders regarding the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the resolution to delist from the NASD to list on the main board of the NGX.

The board of PremiumGreen firmly believes that the unbundling of VFD Group shares will unlock substantial value for PremiumGreen shareholders and enhance liquidity on the shares of VFD Group Plc.

Subject to the recently concluded AGM and the approval of shareholders, VFD Group will be listed on the main board of the NGX. This listing represents a momentous milestone in VFD Group's growth trajectory, promising enhanced visibility, increased liquidity, and expanded market access.

