The Mandalorian is an American action-adventure TV series on Disney Plus created by Jon Favreau. It is the initial live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. The series explores the inner workings of crime and bounty hunter culture in the Star Wars universe. When does The Mandalorian take place on the Star Wars timeline?

Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Kathleen Kennedy and Werner Herzog. Photo: Chelsea Lauren (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Mandalorian television series premiered on 12 November 2019. It follows the story of the bounty hunter (Din Djarin) going through a dangerous galaxy in an uncertain age. Djarin collaborates with Grogu to unite people and reclaim a place in society against the Imperial remnant. What is the timeline of The Mandalorian?

What is The Mandalorian about?

The TV series stars as a bounty hunter who comes from the planet Mandalor. The bounty hunter is a helmeted lone gunfighter with the traditional armour of his homeland. He travels through the unruly outer reaches of the galaxy after the collapse of the Empire. Other stars in the show include Gina Carano as Rebel Shock, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi.

Initially, Pedro is tasked to save The Child (or Grogu) for the Imperial forces but decides to protect it. He instead goes on a mission for redemption.

When does the Mandalorian take place?

Jon Favreau attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney+ "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at El Capitan Theatre on February 28, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Star Wars movies have been released in a convoluted order over the past 40 years. However, the timeline of events in the franchise can be somewhat confusing.

What is the timeline of The Mandalorian? The timeframe in the show is mainly oriented around the plot of A Star Wars: A New Hope. It takes place around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the rise of the First Order.

The First Order is an authoritarian regime that controls the galaxy. This means the first season of The Mandalorian is nine years after the Battle of Yavin in New Hope.

The New Republic, formed by the Rebel Alliance, has a shaky hold on the galaxy, especially in its unruly outskirts. The First Order is still in its early phases, and the bounty hunter explores some of its origins. The resistance is starting to restore order even as the Empire tries to regroup.

What year does the Mandalorian take place?

Pedro Pascal arrives for the Premiere Of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" held at El Capitan Theatre on November 13, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

When is Mandalorian set? In Star Wars years, Return of the Jedi takes place in 4 ABY ( After the Battle of Yavin), and The Force Awakens takes place in 34 ABY. This means The Mandalorian takes place approximately 9 ABY.

FAQs

What is The Mandalorian? It is an action-adventure and initial live-action series in the Star Wars franchise created by Jon Favreau. Who plays The Mandalorian? Pedro Pascal plays the lead role of the bounty hunter. Is Yoda alive during The Mandalorian? No, Yoda died in Return of the Jedi. Is Mandalorian after Darth Vader? The events take place five years after Darth Vader's death. Where does The Mandalorian fall in the Star Wars timeline? The first two seasons occur nine years after A New Hope and five years after the Emperor's defeat in Return of the Jedi. where is the Mandalorian in the Star Wars timeline? It takes place in 9 ABY. When is the Mandalorian set? The Mandalorian timeline is set after New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

When does The Mandalorian take place in the Star Wars timeline? It takes place around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the rise of the First Order. This is approximately 9 ABY in Star Wars years.

