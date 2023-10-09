Is Ruzek leaving Chicago PD? What is happening to the character?

Chicago PD is an American drama series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. The series premiered on NBC and stars various talented actors, such as Patrick Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek. Season 10 seems to revolve around Ruzek, potentially indicating that he is facing some challenges. Could this suggest his departure? Is Ruzek leaving Chicago PD?

Chicago PD is a popular American television series that is set in the city of Chicago. The show focuses on the day-to-day activities and cases of the fictional 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. As fans wait for season 11, many wonder about Patrick John Flueger's character, with some fearing he may not return to the TV.

Who is Adam Ruzek?

Adam Ruzek is a police officer on the NBC drama Chicago PD whose role is an officer in the CPD intelligence unit. He is one of the main characters recruited straight from the police academy to work as undercover police. Chicago PD portrays Ruzek as a person who has poor decision-making skills and who makes conclusions without thinking critically.

Is Ruzek leaving Chicago PD?

The season 10 finale of the show centres on Adam Ruzek attempting to stop a domestic terrorist attack.

His recent reunion with Kim Burgess probably fuels his determination to escape his predicament without harm. Furthermore, the actor hasn't hinted at any intention to depart from the series.

What happened to Adam on Chicago PD?

While season 10 of Chicago PD centres on Ruzek as undercover, he also tries to mend his relationship with Kim Burgess. The unthinkable happens in the season 10 finale (A Better Place)—Adam Ruzek is shot and left for dead.

Samantha learns that her father, Richard, has a plan that may compromise them as a team. As a result, she tries to leave town, which results in Ruzek revealing his identity and arresting her.

Samantha refuses to cooperate with the authorities, fearing that her father will kill her and her son, Callum. Samantha later gives out the names of her father's associates and property locations in exchange for immunity and protection.

The Intelligence unit makes major arrests, and most importantly, a blueprint of Richard's plans is discovered. Adam takes Samantha and Callum to pack and leave for a safe place.

Ruzek discovers Callum is talking with Richard on the phone. Thus, Callum aims a gun at Ruzek for not trusting him after talking to his grandfather.

Ruzek tries to calm Callum down, but out of panic and fear, Callum shoots him in the chest. Samantha and her son runs away, leaving Ruzek, fighting for his life.

Does Adam die on Chicago PD?

Callum shooting Ruzek was the least expected. Is he going to push through? Do the writers want to write him off the script? The season finale ends without showing whether Ruzek survives the gunshot.

Is Ruzek coming back to Chicago PD?

NBC released photos of Patrick to show that his character survived the surgery. Even though the photographs were removed later, Ruzek most likely survives the life-threatening attack.

Who is Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD? Adam is one of the main characters in Chicago PD. He is a young policeman recruited by Olinsky straight out of the academy to work undercover. Who plays Adam from Chicago PD? American actor Patrick John Flueger plays the role. When was Patrick John Flueger born? He was born on 10 December 1983. How old is Ruzek from Chicago PD? As of 2023, Patrick John Flueger is 39 years old. Is Chicago PD's Ruzek leaving? Neither Patrick Flueger nor NBC has released a statement about the actor's departure from the show. What is Patrick Flueger famous for? Patrick Flueger is renowned for starring Shawn Farrell in The 4400, Adam in Chicago PD, and Sean Donnelly in Lawless Range. Is Patrick Flueger married? Patrick Flueger is not married. He has a long-term relationship with Jordanian-American model and actress Reem Amara. Is there a trailer for Chicago PD season 11? NBC has not released a trailer for the 11th season of Chicago PD as of writing. Do Kim and Ruzek get married? No. Burgess and Adam haven't gotten married, but they've been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Is Ruzek leaving Chicago PD? Neither NBC nor Partick Flueger has released a statement to confirm whether Adam is leaving or not. It looks like fans will have to wait for season 11 to know if he will be featured in the show.

