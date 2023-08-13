33 best food anime shows and movies to add to your watchlist

Anime does an excellent job of portraying gorgeous Japanese food. The amount of detail and attention offered to anime food can turn even the worst eaters into anime foodies. The dishes shown in anime are mouthwatering; they will make your stomach growl by watching them.

Food anime movies and TV shows have become popular, and most have gotten positive ratings. Anime food comprises a collection of famous Japanese dishes, desserts, snacks and drinks. These foods are then decorated and served in a manner specific to anime.

33 best food anime shows and movies

For foodies, nothing is more mesmerising than watching a dish that has been prepared and served. In no particular order, here is a list of the best cooking anime shows and movies.

1. Cooking Master Boy (1997–1998) / True Cooking Master Boy (2019–2021)

A 13-year-old boy called Mao grew up learning his mother's cooking skills. After his mother died, he travelled to China and became a master chef in his attempt to become the head chef at his mother's restaurant. You might enjoy both the 1997 edition and the 2019 continuation.

2. Food Wars (2015–2020)

Food Wars is one of the best cooking anime shows. It is about a young boy, Yukihira Soma, who works in his father's restaurant, Yukihira Diner. He dreams of becoming a full-time chef and surpassing his father's culinary skills. He, therefore, enrols in an elite culinary school.

3. Mister Ajikko (1987–1989)

Youichi Ajiyoshi is a young culinary prodigy who lives with his mother, working with her in their restaurant Hinode Eatery. One day The King of Cuisine, Genjiro Murata, happens to visit their restaurant, and he is surprised at the delicious food prepared by Youichi. He thus invites him to his company for a cooking competition.

4. Toriko (2013)

This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro, later turned into anime. The story follows a young man called Toriko, one of the world's most skilled Gourmet Hunters. He travels the world searching for the rarest and most delicious ingredients to create his dream menu.

5. Silver Spoon (2013–2014)

The lead characters in Silver Spoon are Ryohei Kimura, Marie Miyake and Nobunaga Shimazaki. This is the tale of Yuugo Hachiken, who escapes his stressful city life and enrols in Oezo Agricultural High School in Hokkaido, Japan.

6. Cooking Papa (1992–1995)

Cooking Papa is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tochi Ueyama, later turned into anime. It follows the story of a family man, Araiwa Kazumi, who cooks his family meals. He keeps this a secret from his workmates and makes them believe that his wife, Nijiko Araiwa, does the cooking.

7. Restaurant To Another World (2017–2021)

Restaurant To Another World is a Japanese light novel series written by Junpei Inuzuka and illustrated by Katsumi Enami, which was later turned into anime. An unassuming restaurant called Yoshoku no Nekoya becomes a magical dining portal on Saturdays to another world inhabited by elves, dragons and Demons.

8. Fighting Foodons (2001–2002)

Fighting Foodons follows the story of the evil Glutton Empire trying to take over the world by kidnapping the best chefs and forcing them to make powerful, evil Foodons. With the help of his sister, Foodons and a group of motley rebels, Chase must defeat the evil empire and free all the captured innocents.

9. Cinderella Chef (2018–2019)

The series was released in 2018 as a 36-episode-long donghua ONA series. It's about a young girl Ye Jiayao who has a talent for cooking and dreams of becoming a renowned chef one day. She is magically transmigrated into an ancient Chinese period and in the body of a highly useless girl.

10. Wakako-Zake (2015)

This anime series got released on TV in 2015 with 12 episodes. Murasaki Wakako is a 26-year-old office lady and a devoted foodie. She loves to pastime by trying out food and drinks in different restaurants.

11. Ben-to (2012–2013)

You Sato is a new high school student living in the dorms. While seeking a half-priced bento meal at the local market, he finds himself beaten up on the floor of a supermarket.

12. Sweetness and Lighting (2016)

Sweetness and Lighting also make it to the cooking anime list. It follows a story of a high school teacher who struggles to cook for his daughter after his wife's death. He meets one of his students, who is a part-time cook and decides to learn some cooking skills.

13. Bartender (2006)

A genius bartender Ryu Sasakura owns a bar called Eden Hall. He makes the most incredible cocktails and serves these drinks while helping his customers with their challenges. This 2006 anime is based on the eponymous manga, and a 2024 anime version is currently in the works.

14. Yakitate!! Japan (2004–2006)

The top actors in Yakitate Japan series include Yumiko Kobayashi, Shuhei Sakaguchi and Takehito Koyasu. It follows a story of a boy called Kazuma Azuma who dreams of making a uniquely Japanese bread and putting his country on the baking world's map.

15. Yuru Camp (2018–present)

It is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro. It is also one of the nicest cooking anime shows. Rin Shima, a high school girl, likes camping by herself. Nadeshiko, on the other hand, likes camping with others. Nadeshiko, therefore, encourages Rin to join their school's camping club. While camping, they cook some delicious food.

16. Koufuku Graffiti

Ryo Machiko, a second-year student, has lived alone since her grandmother died. She loves cooking, although she is not good at it. Her second cousin Kirin Morino comes to stay with her and shows her how to cook great-tasting food.

17. The Way Of The House Husband (2019–present)

The Way Of The House Husband is a franchise consisting of manga, live-action drama and anime. It follows a story of a former Yakuza member who starts life as a house husband and does it as well as his past job.

18. Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill (2023)

It is an anime adaptation based on a Japanese light novel series by Ren Eguchi. A group of four Japanese, comprising three high school students and one adult, get summoned to Reijseger, a kingdom in another fantasy-like world.

19. Rokuhoudou Yotsuio Biyori (2018)

This anime is a slice-of-life about a cafe run by four men, each performing a different role within the cafe. They often help out customers with their worries.

20. Isekai Izakaya Nobu (2018)

Nobu is a bar located on a not-so-busy street in Kyoto. This anime follows the story of Nobuyuki Yakazawa and Shinobu Senke. Nobuyuki was once a chef at a high-end restaurant but now owns Nobu. Shinobu serves as a waitress at the bar.

21. Kodoku no Gourmet (2017)

Kodoku No Gourmet is about a businessman and importer, Goro Inogashira, who travels to Japan and visits several restaurants and street booths to sample the local cuisine. He always tries to score the perfect meal but wastes time. It is primarily a manga, with a popular live-action adaptation, but there is also a short 10-episode vertical anime, which might prove tricky to find.

22. Walking Meat (2018)

Walking Meat is a short film directed by Shin'ya Sugai, which stars Fukushi Ochiai, Kenjiro Tsuda and Yuko Sanpei. It is set in a world where humans have turned the tables on zombies and now use them as a food source and a means of population control. This might not be for everyone, as it is a bit on the gory side, so check it out at your own discretion.

23. Piace: Watashi no Italian (2017)

The storyline follows Morina Nanase, who begins working as a new part-time waitress at Trattoria Festa, an Italian restaurant. She, therefore, gets to know her co-workers and the Italian dishes she has never heard of.

24. Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits (2018)

It is a Japanese light novel series written by Midori Yuma and illustrated by Laruha. It is about a young girl called Aoi Tsubaki. With the ability to see ayakashi, she is sent to another realm to repay her grandfather's debt and marry an ogre.

25. Muteki Kanban Musume (2006)

The top actors in this anime and manga series are Hitomi Nabatome, Yuichi Nakamura and Ami Koshimizu. The series revolves around a girl called Miki Onimaru, whose mother runs a Chinese ramen restaurant. She works as a delivery girl for the shop.

26. Cooking with Valkyries (2016)

It is an anime cooking series created by miHoYo comprising non-canon events in which the Valkyries and other characters cook and make food. The series stars actors Bo Peng, Dian Tao and Lu Zhao.

27. Antique Bakery (2008)

The anime series is about a newly opened bakery shop run by four handsome men. These men include the store owner and manager, Kuichiro Tachibana, pastry chef Yusuke Ono, apprentice pastry chef Eiji Kanda and waiter Chikage Kobayakawa.

28. Dagashi Kashi (2016)

Dagashi Kashi is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama. It revolves around Shikada Kokonotsu's father, who owns a rural sweets shop. He plans for his son, Kokonotsu, to take it over one day. However, the son does not want to inherit it.

29. Kaidan Restaurant (2009–2010)

This anime is about a story of a restaurant that serves as a meeting point for people who have ghost stories to tell. Shou, Ako and Reiko are three friends who live in a spooky town where the restaurant is located.

30. Coffee Ikaga Deshou (2021)

The series is centred on Hajime Aoyama, who works at a coffee food truck shop called Tako Coffee. She makes an individual cup for each customer, uplifting those who feel low in spirit along the way. Apart from manga and anime, there is also a popular live-action TV show.

31. Shinsengumi Kitchen Diary (2021)

It follows a story of a high school girl, Izumi Inaba, who has cooking skills. She travels back in time and meets Shinsengumi deputy chief Toshizou Hijikate, who is impressed with her cooking skills.

32. Drifting Dragon (2020)

Drifting Dragon premiered in 2020 and was written and illustrated by Taky Kuwabara. It is an adventure-cooking fantasy anime from Netflix. It revolves around a team of dragon hunters who travels the skies in dragon-hunting airships.

33. Cookin' Idol Ai! Mai! Main! (2009–2013)

Cookin' Idol Ai! Mai! Main! is an anime about a cooking competition. It is centred on two teenage cooks, Ai and Mai, aspiring to be top idols. With their instructor, a famous chef called Main, they set out to compete in a cooking competition.

Food anime shows and movies are interesting if you are a food lover. Whether it is a drink, dessert snack or fast food, anime has them all. You can watch them on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

