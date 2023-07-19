Boruto filler list: what percentage of the show can be skipped?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. It is a sequel to the famous Naruto series. However, some episodes in Baruto are fillers. This Baruto filler list has less relevant episodes to the main plot and hence can be skipped.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a series that follows the exploits of Naruto’s son, Boruto, during his academy days and further on. Boruto consists of 293 episodes, and a few filler episodes. These filler episodes can be skipped as they do not significantly influence the storyline of the manga series. Here is a list of all Baruto fillers you can skip without losing the plot.

Boruto filler list episodes

How many filler episodes are in Boruto? The series has 293 episodes, 48 of which are fillers episodes which accounts for approximately 16.5% of Boruto’s total episodes. The fillers marked in this Boruto filler list are those that do not tie into other episodes. Below are the episodes you can skip watching without losing the main story.

1. Academy Entrance arc (16–17)

The Academy Entrance is the first Boruto filler arc which begins in season 1, episode 16. It marks the beginning of the Boruto anime and introduces fans to the main cast of the series. It also gives everyone an insight into the early days of Boruto Uzumaki in the Academy and the subsequent attack of Nue in Konoha.

2. Genin Mission arc (40–42)

The Genin Mission includes Boruto's second 2-episode filler. This arc focuses on Team 7's first mission under Konohamaru, which is to expel small bandits from the Green Banks. This is one of the arcs you can skip, as most fans think it is lacking on the narrative side.

3. Byakuya Gang arc (48–50)

The Byakuya Gang has three episodes of filler that involve Boruto giving an interview for a genin documentary. This arc follows Boruto Uzumaki and Shikadai Nara as they seek to cope with the Byakuya Gang, led by Gekko. The organisation was thought to be taking from the rich and giving to the poor as part of a strategy to make Gekko wealthy.

4. Cho-Cho arc (67–69)

The Cho-cho is one of the funniest filler arcs in the Baruto manga series and doesn't offer anything to the main story. The arc is centred on Chocho Akimichi, one of the members of Konohagakure's Team 10. She is obsessed with soap operas, and her mission in this arc is to protect an actor named Tomaru. Fans can confidently skip this one without missing any important details for future arcs.

5. Naruto Shinden arc (96–97)

The Naruto Shinden is the tenth arc of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. It is preceded by Mitsuki's Disappearance arc and followed by Jūgo arc. This arc is an anime adaptation of the Naruto Shinden: Parent and Child Day novel, although it takes place later in the storyline.

6. Konoha Shinden & Konohamaru And Remon arc (112–119)

The next Boruto filler arc bridges the Konoha Shinden arc and the Konahamaru and Remon arcs. It tells the story of Mirai leaving on a mission accompanied by Kakashi and Might Guy. They travel to the Land of Hot Water, the village where Hidan, who killed Asuma, was born. If you are interested in the anime movie, you can watch them, but you can skip them if you are interested in the storyline.

7. Time Slip arc (138–140)

Boruto's Time Slip filler segment contains one of the best slice-of-life anime episodes ever. In this arc, Urashiki uses the time machine to travel back in time and grab nine tails from a young Naruto. While the arc is entertaining to watch, it isn't necessary for the plot to move forward.

8. Mujina Bandits arc (152–156)

The Mujina Bandits was the first manga original arc of the Boruto series. The five consecutive filler episodes took place in Boruto's Mujina Bandits arc, with most of the storylines involving students like Sarada, Tsubaki, and Himawari expressing anxieties over their academy studies.

9. Great Sea Battle Of Kirigakure arc (231–232)

The Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure is the twenty-second arc of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. It is preceded by the Chūnin Re-Examination arc and followed by the Kawaki & Himawari Academy arc.

In Boruto animation TV series, the Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure is divided into two filler arcs. The first filler arc follows the story of Denki's new Team 5 captaincy and his doubts when tasked with delivering puppets to miners at sea in a B-Rank mission.

10. Great Sea Battle Of Kirigakure arc (256–260)

The second Great Sea Battle Of Kirigakure filler arc revolves around Cho-Cho and Inojin seeking vengeance on a ramen shop owner, and the arc reaches a high point when Naruto's family vacation is disrupted by his imminent filming schedule.

11. Kawaki & Himawari Academy arc (261–273)

Kawaki & Himawari Academy arc is one of the many optional Baruto filler arcs. The plot revolves around the mysterious Kawaki. He ends himself living at Naruto's house, which leads to him and Naruto developing a romance. This arc also shows the powers of other Kara members. You can skip the arc to get straight to the main story.

What is the Boruto filler percentage?

The Boruto filler percentage is 16.5%. This is because the anime has over 293 episodes, and out of these episodes, only 48 are fillers.

