Big Brother Titans’ sponsors: who is to thank for the show’s budget?

Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala (2023) has poised itself as the battle of Africa’s giants. Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija have joined forces to create a new show, Big Brother Titans. But who is behind the series’ undoubtedly large budget? Here are the Big Brother Titans’ official sponsors.

Photo: @bigbro_africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Big Brother Titans is the first of its kind, focusing on “Africa’s giants”. The show features South African and Nigerian contestants. The show's first instalment premiered on 15 January 2023 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Interestingly, the show's winner is expected to bag a grand prize of $100 thousand.

Who are Big Brother Titans’ sponsors?

The new and special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature housemates from South Africa and Nigeria playing the game for the ultimate cash prize of $100,000.

Mzansi Magic and Africa Magic are set to cater for the production budget and much of the prizes, being the primary home of the parent reality shows and the new special edition. The Ziyakhala Wahala edition is sponsored by three headline sponsors and several associate sponsors.

Headline Big Brother Titans’ sponsors

Headline sponsors stand to earn recognition from all show activities. As such, the show will serve as a marketing tool for each company. Here are the headline sponsors of the show:

1. Flutterwave

Flutterwave is Nigeria’s leading fintech firm. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company enables global businesses to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets. Founded in 2016, Flutterwave operates in 11 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya.

Flutterwave is throwing its $3 billion net worth behind the show. However, the company and Multichoice are yet to elaborate on the monetary extent of their sponsorship. Their sponsorship is a show of Flutterwave’s support for small businesses.

2. Bamboo

Bamboo is one of the leading brokerage firms in Nigeria. It provides investment options for entrepreneurs interested in local and global stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fixed returns. Launched in 2019, Bamboo has enjoyed fast growth and expanded its operations to infiltrate the Ghanaian financial market in 2022. Like the other sponsors, Bamboo was announced on 15 December 2022.

3. LottoStar

As of the time of writing, LottoStar is the only South African company that has been announced among Big Brother Titans’ sponsors. It is an online gaming and lottery company. Established in 2014, it has been involved with multiple charitable programs, including Gift of the Givers Foundation, Wings of Inspiration Care Centre and The Daisy Project.

Like Bamboo, LottoStar is a headline sponsor for the season and stands to advertise its services on the show. Its involvement with BBTitans is a continuation of its partnerships within the entertainment scene in Nigeria. The company previously partnered with radio stations in campaigns like May Money Madness, Big September and the How Lucky can you get competitions.

Associate sponsors

Category sponsors bear the budget of specific categories only. In previous seasons of the show's predecessors, category sponsors organised weekly competitions and catered for the prizes.

Nigerian Breweries PLC

Photo: @NigerianBreweriesPlc, @stevocito on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Multichoice also announced Nigerian Breweries as one of Big Brother Titans’ sponsors on 15 December 2022. The company’s Cluster Media Lead, Wasiu Abiola, a great opportunity for the two great countries to blend. He also termed it a chance to improve interactive conversations and the economies of Nigeria and South Africa.

The company is a category sponsor for the show’s debut season, covering the Lager and Stout category. It will also provide refreshments for viewers and contestants throughout the series with brands like Legend Extra Stout and Desperados.

Pepsi

Pepsi is the second-largest manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks in the world. It was established in 1893 as Brad’s Drink and became Pepsi in 1962. The brand has been one of the sponsors of Big Brother Naija for several years. As with previous BBNaija seasons, there will be a Pepsi task on BBTitans, allowing housemates to win cash and other prizes from the brand.

Other associate sponsors include:

Tolaram

Skechers

Pernod Ricard

FAQs

Who are the headline Big Brother Titans' sponsors? Flutterwave, Bamboo, and LottoStar. Who is the host of Big Brother Titans? The show has two co-hosts: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka. Ebuka has hosted Big Brother Naija for six seasons, while Lawrence Maleka is one of South Africa’s most prominent TV show hosts. How many days is Big Brother Titans? The premiere season, Ziyakhala Wahala, is set to run for 72 days, starting 15 January 2023. Where is BBTitans located? The house is located in South Africa for the show’s premiere season. However, it features contestants from South Africa and Nigeria. An extension of all the events will also be held in Nigeria. Where can I watch Big Brother Titans? The show is available on Showmax, DStv and GOtv. Channel 198 on DStv and channels 29, 129 and 329 on GOtv allow viewers to watch the season 24/7.

Above are the Big Brother Titans’ sponsors. On January 15, 2023, its first episode premiered on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. The show has been allocated a large budget and offers a grand prize of $100,000 and various weekly prizes.

READ ALSO: Who is the owner of Big Brother Naija? The people behind the show

Legit.ng recently published an article on the owner of Big Brother Naija. Big Brother Naija has become a Nigerian entertainment and pop culture staple. Popular for the shady confessionals, spontaneous affairs and sad evictions, the franchise has entertained the country for years. But who is the owner of Big Brother Naija?

Although Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is thought to be a considerable force behind the show, he is only the host and face of the series. The Banijay Group owns the series, which creates entertainment across over 20 countries.

Source: Legit.ng