20 bad characters in good shows that almost ruined everything

Television shows are fun to watch. However, some characters disrupt the enjoyment of good shows because they get on your last nerves, and you feel like screaming at them while they are on the screen. They are horrible but not enough to make you stop watching, and sometimes you feel like, without such characters, it wouldn't be fun to watch because you enjoy hating them. This article has some bad characters in TV shows that almost ruined everything.

Photo: pexels.com, @magova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are 20 most hated characters in TV history that you can't stand anytime you watch your favourite show.

1. Archie Andrews from Riverdale

Photo: @official.archie.andrews on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portrayed by K.J. Apa, Archie is considered one of the most hated TV characters because in the television show Riverdale, he is a boring troublemaker and a horrible boyfriend to Veronica. He also cheats on his girlfriend Veronica with Betty, whom he never stops having feelings for.

2. Nate Jacobs from Euphoria

Photo: @nate_jacob_elordi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nate Jacobs, portrayed by Jacob Elordi, is also one of the annoying characters on good television shows. Despite his good looks, he is absolute trash and one of those men who are unsure of what they want in a woman. He is violent and a criminal. Is Nate Jacobs manipulative in Euphoria? Yes, apart from his violent behaviour, he is also manipulative and an 'emotional terrorist.’

3. Jenny Humphrey from Gossip Girl

Photo: @jennyhumphreyof on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenny Humphrey, portrayed by Taylor Momsen, is one of the most annoying characters in TV history. She is Dan's younger sister who starts as an innocent girl but later becomes so rebellious. Jenny does everything possible to become a star and envies her brother because it is evident that Jenny wishes she was old as Dan and his friends. Furthermore, she ruins the relationship between Nate and Serena.

4. Alex from Modern Family

Played by Ariel Winter Workman, Alex Dunphy is disliked because of the way she treats people around her, including her mother and sister. She talks to her mother as if she is her age mate.

5. Pete Campbell from Mad Men

Played by Vincent Kartheiser, Peter is despised because he was born entitled and continues to think people had an obligation to repay him in his life and career. He misuses his power and mistreats women. He also cheats on his wife, and, to top it all, Pete behaves like a child, and that makes him annoying.

6. Patty Bladell from Insatiable

Portrayed by Debby Ryan, Patty is one of the most annoying characters on TV. She is willing to destroy any being that tries to stop her crazy ways. She murders a man obsessed with her and kidnaps her competitor in modelling.

In a flashback, Patty is shown in fat suits, normally used as visual jokes. That is humorous, but that humour lacks positive human qualities because it encourages others to mock particular body types.

7. Ricardo Diaz from Arrow

Portrayed by Kirk Acevedo, he is one of the most disliked characters. He is a thug who collides with Oliver many times throughout the show. Ricardo rose in power as a heavy-handed brute. He is disliked because he won by cheating in one of his clashes with Oliver. His thug persona makes him an enemy to many who have watched Arrow.

8. Ramsay Bolton from Game of Thrones

Photo: @ramsaysnowbolton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Played by Iwan Rheon, Ramsay stands out as one of the characters everyone hates. He is disliked because of his cruelty and inhumanity. One scene that makes him receive much hate from those who love Game of Thrones is when he tortures Theon. As a result, viewers felt relieved when he died in season 6.

9. Will Schuester from Glee

Will Schuester, a glee club teacher portrayed by Matthew Morrison, is hated by many. He is always meddling in things that don't concern him and his favouritism is blatant. He is also disliked because of his boundary-violating relationships with his students, and the overall grossness.

10. Jordan Baker from All-American

Jordan Baker, played by Michael Evans Behling, was a promising young man who turned into a bad boy. Jordan is one of the characters everyone hates because of the damage he has done. He ruined his sister's car, and he has uncontrolled temper towards his father.

11. Jack Shephard from Lost

Photo: @jack.chepard.lost on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is stubborn and expects to get everything he wants. He is one of the most disliked characters in television history because he thinks he is right at all times. This character is portrayed by Matthew Fox, who suffers from being the protagonist in the television show, Lost because he lacks strong characteristics.

12. Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother

Portrayed by Josh Radnor, Ted is so obsessed with finding the right woman for himself in New York City. In his journey of finding 'The One,' he treated all women he encountered like garbage. Ted Mosby also keeps on pursuing Stella and Robin even after they turn him down.

13. Logan from Gilmore Girls

Photo: @livinthruthem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Logan is portrayed by Matthew Charles Czuchry. He is one of the most annoying characters who almost ruined a good television show because he is rude and always gets angry at people when he doesn’t get what he wants. To make matters worse, Logan also cheats on his fiance in the revival.

14. Paige McCullers from Pretty Little Liars

Photo: @lindseysources on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Played by Lindsey Shaw, Paige is disliked by Pretty Little Liars fans. However, she might not be hated as much as other toxic characters in the famous drama. One of the incidents which made her one of the hated characters in television shows was when she pushed Emily's head, one of her swim rivals, underwater. She pushed her because she felt Emily was trying to take her place on the team.

15. Monse Finnie from On My Block

Who is the most hated TV show character? Monse Finnie, portrayed by Sierra Capri, is one of the most hated characters in television shows. She knows how to hold grudges even against those who don't deserve her anger. Monse Finnie gets mad easily, and she is cold towards Caesar.

16. Emily Waltham from Friends

Played by Helen Baxendale, Emily is considered one of the most despised characters in TV history. She tries everything possible to stop Ross and Rachel from winding up together. She prevents the two from seeing each other after Ross blurts out Rachel's name during their wedding ceremony. To understand how much she is hated, some of the fans compare Emily to Mondays or the year 2020.

17. Ezra Fitz from Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars is one of the TV shows with annoying characters, one of them being Ezra Fitz, portrayed by Ian Harding. As a teacher and a grown-up man, he is supposed to be a role model to the students. Instead, he starts having an affair with a 16 years old kid. To make matters worse, the two end up getting married.

18. Rory from Gilmore Girls

Photo: @roxigilmore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Portrayed by Alexis Bledel, she is one of the worst characters in television history. She is selfish and a terrible decision maker. She drops out of college and stops talking to her mother. Most Gilmore Girls fans feel like screaming at her if only one could reach through her on screen.

19. Owen from Grey's Anatomy

Photo: @therealkmckidd on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Owen is portrayed by Kevin McKidd. He is one of the bad characters in TV history because he irritates viewers, especially with how he is portrayed as a poor guy who couldn't catch a break but cheats on every woman he ever had. He publicly humiliates Cristina about terminating her pregnancy even after she made it clear to him that she doesn't want to have kids.

20. Riley from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Portrayed by Marc Blucas, Riley is disliked because of his selfish ways. He is selfish to the extent of making Buffy's mom sick all about him. He also could not accept the fact that Buffy was stronger than him.

What makes a bad television show?

Many things can make a television show bad. Some of them include poor production quality, poor questionable directing, and even bad character development.

What makes a show considered good?

One of the main things that make television shows good is if they have an interesting story and characters with good sets and shots.

Television shows cannot be interesting if everyone is a hero. There has to be at least one person that rivals the protagonist to make the show fun to watch. Even in real life, not all human beings are good; therefore, you cannot expect to like all the characters in television shows. Bad characters in good shows annoy viewers because they easily provoke and get on their last nerve.

READ ALSO: 20 most iconic Tim Burton characters from movies and animation

Legit.ng recently published an article about the 20 most iconic Tim Burton characters from movies and animation. Tim Burton's characters are interesting due to their terrifying nature. They carry the audiences into the land of imagination full of contradictions.

Tim Burton's characters are fascinating because they can be frightening and welcoming, cruel and tender. This is one of the reasons why they are remarkable.

Source: Legit.ng