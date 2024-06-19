In recent years, Friendsgiving has become a popular part of the Thanksgiving holiday for many young people. It is a time to enjoy delicious food, spend time with those you truly care about, and express gratitude for their friendship. Whether you are an experienced host or a first-time Friendsgiving host, these are the best Friendsgiving ideas to embrace.

Friendsgiving is celebrated before or after the Thanksgiving holiday. Photo: Thomas Barwick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Friendsgiving is a modern celebration that brings friends together to share a Thanksgiving-like meal. Do not be confused between Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving. If you often celebrate Thanksgiving with family, Friendsgiving is celebrated before or after the Thanksgiving holiday.

20 Friendsgiving ideas

Friendsgiving has no fixed rules. It can be as fun and more relaxed than the actual Thanksgiving. What can you do at a Friendsgiving? Here are the great ideas for a Friendsgiving party to ensure the big day is a hit.

1. Friendsgiving brunch

Friendsgiving is an opportunity to throw a brunch party instead of the traditional Thanksgiving meal. It is a great way to gather friends to spend the holiday with but with different plans during the day.

Discovering the most incredible brunch party ideas can guarantee a pleasant fall get-together, from mouthwatering pumpkin spice waffles to a savoury omelette with roasted vegetables.

2. Drink station

The drink station is among the ideas for a Friendsgiving party. Set it up in advance so everyone can fill the glasses with their preferred adult beverage. Offer your guests a selection of wine and beer to go with their meal. You can also invite a local bartender to make fall-themed cocktails.

3. Festive themed-cookies decoration

Hold a cookie decorating competition with your friends. Make your favourite cookies in their classic circle forms to keep things simple, or use fall-themed cookie cutters to express your creativity. You can also make adorable pumpkin and leaf-shaped cookies ahead of time. Give your visitors frosting and sprinkles to participate in the great competition.

4. Personalized place settings

For Friendsgiving decorations, make personalized cards to place on the dining table. You can mention the name of your guest and explain why you are grateful to have them in your life. It will create a personalized experience for your guests. These cards are a thoughtful gift that they can keep and will spark a conversation.

5. Friends-themed Friendsgiving

Find inspiration from the many Thanksgiving Friends episodes for the best theme party ideas. Make a banner and collect adorable turkey head napkins for entertaining Friendsgiving decorations. For a distinctive dinner presentation, recreate Rachel's iconic trifle recipe.

6. Cooking classes

Medium shot of a man cleaning the edge of the dish after plating food during a vegetarian cooking class with friends. Photo: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Cooking classes are one of the best Friendsgiving ideas at home. Take hands-on cooking workshops to create a memorable dinner. Discover a fresh recipe from an accomplished and entertaining chef to enhance your dinner on this unique occasion. Make the most unforgettable dinner and invite your friends to join in the enjoyment.

7. Fall themed décor

Should you not have a modern, non-traditional style for your interior design, you can transform your Friendsgiving gathering into a traditional fall celebration. It is possible to have a sophisticated fall party with fall-themed décor on a tight budget. Using twine to wrap a couple of cinnamon sticks with a few dried eucalyptus strands around the napkin is an easy way to add a touch of fall beauty to your Friendsgiving spread.

8. Giving back Friendsgiving

You can make Friendsgiving memorable by bringing your friends together to support a worthy cause rather than just enjoying food and activities. Plan events that support the mission of a local charity or organization that your group finds meaningful. You can also plan a fundraising event, a volunteer day, or a food drive.

9. Friends over fam Friendsgiving drinking game

One of the greatest Friendsgiving ideas for adults is the Over Family drinking game with your friends. Including adorable drinking glasses and wooden dice, this fun game can become an annual tradition for your Friendsgiving event.

10. Gratitude Board

Ask your friends to add to an appreciation board with original ideas for Friendsgiving. As you express your appreciation to your friends and loved ones, reflect on the importance of the holiday.

11. Thanksgiving bingo

For the entertaining Friendsgiving games, print bingo cards with a Thanksgiving theme. Playing this themed exercise with your friends will make them appreciate filling up traditional turkeys and adorable pumpkins. Give prizes to the winners of the bingo board.

12. Friendsgiving photo booth

You can create a festive picture booth to entertain ideas for a Friendsgiving party. Set aside a wall in your house to serve as a charming backdrop and stock eye-catching photo accessories. Get an instant camera for your friends to print and bring their pictures back to their homes.

13. Outdoor Friendsgiving

Ladies sitting beside the pool taking selfies with smartphones. Photo: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

If you and your friends are not fans of sitting around a table, you can make your party an outdoor adventure. Playing classic yard games like corn hole or bocce, swimming competition, watching an outdoor movie, roasting s'mores, or even hiking is possible for a perfect Friendsgiving.

14. Friendsgiving bakeware set

For the ideal cooking gifts for the host, purchase a set of Friendsgiving bakeware. A lovely ceramic baking dish and a fun "Happy Friendsgiving" towel will be perfect for serving any tasty side dish during the gathering.

15. Friendsgiving aprons

Present your friends with Friendsgiving aprons for a classic cooking party. Select different options, from funny to classic styles, that everyone will adore. You can also suggest that your guests bring Thanksgiving-themed aprons for a fun gift exchange during the party.

16. Personalised placemats

Make personalised placemats for your guests for Friendsgiving gift ideas as a creative way to celebrate. Include their name and the date for a memorable gift they can take home.

17. Vacu vin wine saver pump

This is the affordable present that every wine enthusiast should have. In conjunction with the specially designed corks, this vacuum sealing pump removes any excess air from a half-drunk bottle to ensure that your wine keeps as fresh as possible for as long as possible.

18. Video invitation

If you are hosting a Friendsgiving event, make a video. After setting up your phone, send an invite via a private YouTube link or Vimeo for a unique Friendsgiving invitation. This will be a great way to show your friends what to expect from your joyful Friendsgiving celebration.

19. Custom Friendsgiving invitations

With these unique, customisable Friendsgiving invitations, you can send out the ideal invites for the holiday. For the cutest Friendsgiving ideas, personalise each card to meet your particular friend group, from adorable pumpkin watercolours to elegant and straightforward invites.

20. Appetizer table

A smiling woman serves friends and family appetisers on the home dining table. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

This is one of the Friendsgiving food ideas you can embrace. Arrange a festive charcuterie board on the table or ask guests to share their favourite snacks at the sharing station. This way, nobody will get hungry while they wait for the delicious food to cook.

What is the purpose of Friendsgiving?

The primary purpose of Friendsgiving is to enjoy the company of your friends who feel like family. It is a celebration full of love and connection with those close to you. Friendsgiving is a casual meal enjoyed with friends during the Thanksgiving season.

How do you host an easy Friendsgiving?

Keep it all manageable to have an easy Friendsgiving. Here are some steps to help you achieve this.

Choose a few dates and poll your friends to see what works best. Create a list of the dishes for people to choose to bring. Ask for RSVPs a week in advance to update your guests on the final number expected. This will help everyone know how much to bring. Have a plan for serving and a plan for leftovers. Pick a theme for the party.

Coming up with Friendsgiving ideas in advance will help you create a memorable and beautiful party. Friendsgiving is a custom in which friends celebrate a meal similar to Thanksgiving. It is typically a little looser and more fun than Thanksgiving.

