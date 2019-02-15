Top 10 most expensive football trophies and their worth

There are numerous club and country-level football competitions in the modern-day world. While these differ in numerous aspects, one of the common factors among almost all competitions is the award of a trophy to the winning team. Conventionally, trophies are accompanied by prize money. Still, the football trophies are also worth some money, an amount often determined by the size, material and prestige associated with each trophy.

A football next to the World Cup trophy. Photo: unsplash.com, @Fauzan Saari

What are the most expensive football trophies in the world, and how much are they worth?

Most expensive football trophies in the world

Here is a look at the ten priciest football trophies and their worth.

10. English Premier League trophy - $10,000

Competition: English Premier League

English Premier League Materials : Silver, silver-gilt, and malachite

: Silver, silver-gilt, and malachite Height : 104 centimetres

: 104 centimetres Weight : 25 kilograms

: 25 kilograms 2022 holders: Manchester City FC

The Premier League trophy is, without a doubt, the most prestigious trophy in English football. The trophy's design is based on the famous 'Three Lions' of English football. The cup is made of silver, gilded silver, and malachite, a semi-precious gemstone found in Africa.

The green colour of Malachite denotes the field of play. There are two Premier League trophies at any given time. One is given to and kept by the winning team while the second one, a replica, is there just in case two teams win the competition (tied on points, goal difference, and head-to-head matches).

9. UEFA Champions League - $15,000

Competition : UEFA Champions League

: UEFA Champions League Material : Sterling silver

: Sterling silver Height : 73.5 centimetres

: 73.5 centimetres Weight : 7.5 kilograms

: 7.5 kilograms 2022 holders: Real Madrid FC

The UEFA Champions League trophy has had several names, designs and versions. The current one is the fifth version of the updated design. In the 1968/1969 season, UEFA introduced a rule to permanently award the trophy to any club that won the competition for three seasons in a row.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Milan, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Ajax Amsterdam all have one in their trophy rooms. The rule was scrapped in the 2008-2009 season. Now, the original version remains with UEFA, and the winners are given a replica.

The UEFA Champions League cup was designed by Jürg Stadelmann near the then UEFA headquarters, Berne. It weighs 7.5 kilograms and stands at a height of 73.5 centimetres. The trophy has been nicknamed 'Ol' Big Ears' due to its large handles resembling human ears.

8. Bundesliga Meisterschale - $57,102

Competition : Fußball-Bundesliga

: Fußball-Bundesliga Materials : 71.98-carat tourmaline, silver, and gold

: 71.98-carat tourmaline, silver, and gold Made in the year: 1964

1964 Weight : 11 kilograms

: 11 kilograms 2022 holders: Bayern

The Bundesliga Meisterschale is the award given to the winners of the top-flight German football league. The trophy was first awarded to FC Köln in 1964 at the end of the inaugural first division league competition. The trophy replaced the Viktoria statue that got lost in the turmoil of World War II.

The Bundesliga shield was designed and created in Kölner Werkschulen by the renowned art professor, Elisabeth Treskow. The shield-like trophy has the names of all German league winners dating back to 1903 engraved on it.

In 1981, a silver ring was added to the trophy to allow the engraving of additional team names. Currently, the Meisterschale has space for names of titleholders up to 2027. The trophy is insured for a sum of €50,000 (about $57,102).

7. Serie A trophy - $66,000

Competition : Serie A TIM

: Serie A TIM Materials : Sodalite and gold

: Sodalite and gold Made in the year : 1960

: 1960 Height : 58 centimetres

: 58 centimetres Weight : 8 kilograms

: 8 kilograms 2022 holders: AC Milan

The Serie A trophy is awarded to the winner of the top league in Italian football. The cup is a funnel-shaped tall trophy often wrongly referred to as the 'Scudetto.' The term translates to 'little shield' and was originally given to the badge that players in title-winning clubs wore since the 1920s.

The Serie A cup was originally known as the Trophy of the Champions of Italy and was designed by renowned sculptor Ettore Calvelli in 1960. The trophy has a blue sodalite base and a gold ring in the middle depicting athletes.

The current trophy bears the names of every team that has won the league since the 1960-1961 season. It weighs 8 kilograms and recently underwent a makeover making it 58 centimetres tall.

6. Africa Cup of Nations trophy - $150,000

Competition : Africa Cup of Nations

: Africa Cup of Nations Material : Gold plating

: Gold plating Made in the year: 2002

2002 2022 holders: Senegal

The original trophy was the Abdelaziz Abdallah Salem Trophy, named after the first CAF (Confederation of African Football) president. In 1978, Egypt got the right to keep that original version permanently.

The second version of the cup was known as the Trophy of African Unity and was awarded between 1980 and 2000. The trophy was a cylindrical unit with an African map engraved on it and Olympic rings on the top.

The Trophy of African Unity was given to Cameroon permanently after its national team won the competition thrice. The third and current iteration of the cup was designed in Italy and has a gold-plated finishing.

It was first awarded to the Cameroon national team in 2002.

5. Ballon d'Or trophy - $805,439

Competition : Best individual football player

: Best individual football player Material : Brass and gold

: Brass and gold Made in the year: 1956

1956 Height : 28 centimetres

: 28 centimetres Weight : 12 kilograms

: 12 kilograms 2021 holder: Lionel Messi

Ballon d'Or is French for 'golden ball.' It is arguably the most prestigious individual trophy in the footballing world. The trophy was first presented in 1956 by the France Football magazine.

The Ballon d'Or trophy is made by a renowned French jewelling house known as Mellerio dits Meller. Its creation involves engraving, polishing, writing, and jewelling. To start with, two brass hemispheres are combined using a blowtorch.

The resulting sphere is then given to a carver who fills the insides with tar. He then uses a hammer and chisel to form the lines that resemble a football's seams. The tar is then removed, and the 'ball' taken to the goldsmith for polishing and engraving.

At this point, the trophy is engraved with the FIFA Ballon d'Or logo and then put in molten gold. Lastly, it is polished into the nice-looking award we see presented to top footballers.

While the true value of the Ballon d'Or is not quite known, it has been valued at £600,000 (about $805,439) ever since Cristiano Ronaldo sold one of his for that amount at a charity auction.

4. The FA Cup trophy - $1,180,000

Competition : The Football Association Challenge Cup

: The Football Association Challenge Cup Material : Sterling Silver

: Sterling Silver Made in the year: 2013

2013 Height : 61.5 centimetres

: 61.5 centimetres Weight : 6.3 kilograms

: 6.3 kilograms 2021 holders: Leicester City F.C.

The FA Cup competition is among the premier competitions in English football. The current FA Cup is supplied by a company known as Thomas Lyte. There have been two other versions of the trophy, the first one having been made back in 1911.

The trophy is made of 6.3 kilograms of sterling 925 silver and is 61.5 centimetres tall. The current one is a striking replica of the original 1911 cup. The trophy underwent an intricate process that included polishing, hand graving, hand chasing, and casting during its development.

The current FA Cup was commissioned in 2013 after about 250 hours of development. It was first awarded to Arsenal FC after their victory over Hull City. The Football Association has since documented the amazing process used to create the FA Cup.

Before the 1911 design, the FA Cup trophy was much smaller and was nicknamed the 'little tin idol'. It had to be made twice after the original one was stolen from a shop in Birmingham. At the time, the holders were Aston Villa FC, who subsequently got a $25 fine to cater for the creation of a replica.

3. UEFA Europa League trophy - $4.5 million

Competition : UEFA Europa League

: UEFA Europa League Materials : Silver and marble

: Silver and marble Made in the year: 1972

1972 Height : 65 centimetres

: 65 centimetres Weight : 15 kilograms

: 15 kilograms 2022 holders: Eintracht Frankfurt

The UEFA Europa league cup is among the most famous football trophies in Europe. At 15 kilograms, it is also among the heaviest. Unlike most trophies awarded in European competitions, the Europa League cup has no handles.

It was designed and made in 1972 by a man known as Bertoni. Since then, the trophy has been awarded annually to the winner of Europe's second-tier club competition. The cup is predominantly made of silver, sitting on a yellow marble base.

2. Copa Libertadores trophy - $8.5 million

Competition : Copa Libertadores de América

: Copa Libertadores de América Materials : Silver, bronze, and plywood

: Silver, bronze, and plywood Designer : Alberto de Gasperi

: Alberto de Gasperi 2021 holders: Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras

The award is given to the winner of the annual Copa Libertadores de América competition. The original version only had space for 18 winners' badges but was later redesigned to include more. The trophy's top is predominantly made of sterling silver. Only a small figure on the very crest is made of silver-coated bronze.

The pedestal is made from plywood sourced from hardwood timber. Winners of the Copa Libertadores de América keep the real cup until the draw for the next season happens, at which point the team receives a replica and returns the original.

A club that wins the Copa Libertadores de América tournament for three consecutive seasons gets to keep the cup permanently.

1. FIFA World Cup trophy - $20,000,000

Competition : FIFA World Cup

: FIFA World Cup Materials : 2 layers of malachite and 18-carat gold

: 2 layers of malachite and 18-carat gold Made in the year: 1974

1974 Height : 36.5 centimetres

: 36.5 centimetres Weight : 6.175 kilograms

: 6.175 kilograms 2021 holders: France

What is the most expensive trophy in sports? The answer is the FIFA World Cup trophy. The trophy was created in 1974 by renowned Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga and is awarded to the winning team at the World Cup tournament that takes place every four years.

How much is the FIFA world cup trophy worth? The gold-and-malachite trophy is currently valued at a whopping $20 million, a figure that dwarfs every other trophy in the sporting world.

The winning country then gets its name engraved onto the base of the trophy alongside previous winners. The award depicts two athletes raising their arms in victory while holding the world in their hands. It is made of semi-precious malachite and 18-carat gold.

Before the 1974 version was made, the world football governing body, FIFA, used to award another trophy known as the Jules Rimet Cup. The cup was the subject of massive controversy; it was stolen in Brazil, stolen in England, hidden during World War II, and later permanently given to Brazil.

Winning teams often receive a gold-coated replica of the original cup.

What is the biggest trophy in the world?

At 182 centimetres tall, the Kolanka Cup is the largest trophy in the world. It was awarded to the winner of a little-known polo competition known as the Kolanka Cup, which was last played in 1998. The massive trophy is made of silver.

Since that 1998 tournament, the Kolanka Cup is now stored at an undisclosed location.

What is the most expensive sports trophy?

The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most expensive trophy in sports. How much does the World Cup trophy cost? Currently, the gold and malachite cup is valued at $20 million.

What is the most prestigious football cup?

The World Cup has to be the most prestigious competition and its trophy the most desired among footballers. Nothing brings the football world together more than the tournament that takes place every four years.

The winning team gets the bragging rights of being the best footballing nation until the next tournament comes.

There are probably as many football trophies as there are competitions and tournaments. These trophies represent a team's victory and status over its rivals. As described above, some trophies are quite valuable while others, not so much. Still, the real value of a trophy often lies with its meaning than its actual price at a sale.

