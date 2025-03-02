30 inspiring knowledge quotes to spark learning and growth
Knowledge is the foundation of growth, learning, and success. It empowers you to make informed decisions, boost confidence, and navigate life’s challenges. These inspiring knowledge quotes will ignite your curiosity and encourage lifelong learning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Knowledge quotes will help sharpen your skills in reasoning and problem-solving.
- Many influential figures emphasise knowledge, with quotes from historical and modern leaders highlighting its power.
- Knowledge feeds your curiosity, grows your engagement, and builds your confidence.
Short knowledge quotes
Words of knowledge need not be overly long: some of the best knowledgeable words are short and straight to the point. Here are a few motivational quotes with heavy meaning.
- We are drowning in information but starved for knowledge. — John Naisbitt
- Knowledge is the antidote to fear. — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- The only people who achieve much are those who want knowledge. — C.S. Lewis
- Beware of false knowledge; it is more dangerous than ignorance. — George Bernard Shaw
- The knowledge I have now is not the knowledge I had then. — Stokely Carmichael
- Useful knowledge is a great support for intuition. — Charles B. Rogers
- Knowledge has a beginning but no end. — Geeta S. Iyengar
- Where there is shouting, there is no true knowledge — Leonardo da Vinci
- No man's knowledge here can go beyond his experience. — John Locke
- Knowledge is the eye of desire and can become the pilot of the soul. — Will Durant
- Knowledge and courage take turns at greatness. — Baltasar Gracian
- Knowledge is love and light and vision. — Helen Keller
- A little learning is a dangerous thing. — Alexander Pope
- Knowledge rests not upon truth alone, but upon error also. — Carl Jung
- Knowledge is of no value unless you put it into practice. — Anton Chekhov
- The more you know, the less you need to say. — Jim Rohn
- I prefer tongue-tied knowledge to ignorant loquacity. — Marcus Tullius Cicero
- Knowledge, like milk, has an expiry date. — Shane Parrish
- The only good is knowledge, and the only evil is ignorance. — Herodotus
- All men by nature desire knowledge. — Aristotle
- The greatest enemy of progress is the illusion of knowledge. — John Young
- Every addition to true knowledge is an addition to human power. — Horace Mann
Relatable knowledge quotes about life
Knowledge empowers you to achieve many goals and opens doors to various opportunities in life. Below are some deep quotes about knowledge that will enhance your capabilities.
- Humility will teach you knowledge, arrogance will teach you ignorance. If you think you know it all, you have learned nothing. — Thibaut
- You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant. — Harlan Ellison
- Human behaviour flows from three main sources: desire, emotion, and knowledge. — Plato
- Knowledge is useful when applied, but over-accumulated for its own sake is a burden. — Naval Ravikant
- The best thing a human being can do is to help another human being know more. — Charlie Munger
- If money is your hope for independence you will never have it. The only real security that a man will have in this world is a reserve of knowledge, experience, and ability. — Henry Ford
- Integrity without knowledge is weak and useless, and knowledge without integrity is dangerous and dreadful. — Samuel Johnson
- Giving poor person money keeps them poorer longer…often forever; give them knowledge instead. — Robert Kiyosaki
- Those people who develop the ability to continuously acquire new and better forms of knowledge that they can apply to their work and to their lives will be the movers and shakers in our society for the indefinite future. — Brian Tracy
- To attain knowledge, add things every day. To attain wisdom, remove things every day. — Lao Tzu
- Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place – that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realize a great life. — A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
- Knowledge is a weapon. I intend to be formidably armed. — Terry Goodkind
- I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do. — Leonardo da Vinci
- It is beyond a doubt that all our knowledge begins with experience. — Immanuel Kant
- An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest. — Benjamin Franklin
Inspiring knowledge quotes for students
Explicitly teaching knowledge and skills supports students in becoming independent learners who are equipped with what they need to complete higher-order tasks. Below are quotes about knowledge and learning you can consider.
- Knowledge is Power, Power provides Information; Information leads to Education, Education breeds Wisdom; Wisdom is Liberation. People are not liberated because of lack of knowledge. — Francis Bacon
- The aim of education is knowledge, not of facts, but of values. — William Inge
- Be a lifelong student. The more you learn, the more you earn and the more self-confidence you will have. — Brian Tracy
- A true education is the intellectual growth of an individual achieved through the exercise of critical thinking, tolerance, and creativity. — John Dewey
- Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or self-confidence. — Robert Frost
- No man ever achieved tremendous success without learning — or, it should be added, without being forced to read his way out of a paper bag. — Norman Borlaug
- The best advice I ever got was that knowledge is power and to keep reading. — David Bailey
- The great aim of education is not knowledge but action. — Herbert Spencer
- They say a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, but it's not one half so bad as a lot of ignorance. — Terry Pratchett
- The learning and knowledge that we have is, at the most, but little compared with that of which we are ignorant. — Plato
- The greater our knowledge increases, the greater our ignorance unfolds. — John F. Kennedy
- The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself… The more you learn, the more you’ll earn. — Warren Buffett
- The future belongs to those who learn more skills and combine them in creative ways. — Robert Greene
What is a famous quote about knowledge?
There are several famous quotes about knowledge. Some of the most popular ones by famous people include:
Knowledge is experience; everything else is information. — Albert Einstein
Knowledge and human power are synonymous. — Sir Francis Bacon
What is a famous quote about seeking knowledge?
One of the most impactful quotes to seek knowledge is that of C.S Lewis, which states:
The only people who achieve much are those who want knowledge so badly that they seek it while the conditions are still unfavourable.
Knowledge keeps your brain sharp. Being well-informed on a wide range of subjects can attract people to you because they perceive you as possessing something valuable. The above inspiring knowledge quotes are the best and easiest way to keep yourself in check.
Legit.ng recently published an article about inspiring quotes about hope. When you feel hopeless, you only need a reminder that you will get through it soon. Quotes about hope in hard times will motivate you to persist.
Humanity without hope is dead. Hope inspires you to do the impossible and carry on during difficult times. You can send quotes about hope to your loved ones to encourage them to press on even in difficult situations.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com