80+ inspiring space quotes to ignite your curiosity about the cosmos

Space has always fascinated humans, driving exploration and discovery. One way to embark on a cosmic journey beyond the sky is by reading and sharing space quotes. This compilation of thought-provoking space quotes will challenge your mind and open your imagination to the beauty and mystery of space.

Key takeaways

Many space-related quotes highlight the importance of curiosity, discovery, and pushing the boundaries of what we know.

Astronauts have offered motivation and encouragement based on what they saw in space.

Space quotes often use the stars as metaphors for dreams, ambition, and the limitless potential of human achievement.

Inspirational space quotes

The wonder of space encourages humans to explore the cosmos and envision possibilities beyond human imagination. Below are inspiring quotes reminding people about the universe's awe beyond planet Earth.

At this point, I thought, 'We made it,' by which I meant 'We survived.' I was also acutely aware that my childhood dream of flying into space had just come true. — Ron Garan

Space is for everybody. It’s not just for a few people in science or math or a select group of astronauts. That’s our new frontier out there, and it’s everybody’s business to know about space. — Christa McAuliffe

The Universe is under no obligation to make sense to you. — Neil deGrasse Tyson

I don’t know what you could say about a day in which you have seen four beautiful sunsets. — John Glenn

I know the sky is not the limit because there are footprints on the moon — and I made some of them! — Buzz Aldrin

We are at a point in history where proper attention to space, and especially near space, may be crucial in bringing the world together. — Margaret Mead

Every single astronaut who has come back from space comes back determined to do more to protect it. — Richard Branson

The time will come when man will know even what is going on on the other planets and perhaps be able to visit them. — Henry Ford

I don’t think the human race will survive the next 1,000 years unless we spread into space. There are too many accidents that can befall life on a single planet. But I’m an optimist. We will reach out to the stars. — Stephen Hawking

I suppose the one quality in an astronaut more powerful than any other is curiosity. They have to get someplace nobody’s ever been. — John Glenn

Space isn’t remote at all. It’s only an hour’s drive away if your car could go straight upwards. — Fred Hoyle

Einstein has overcome time and space. Harvey has overcome not only time and space but any objections. — Mary Chase

It is well to remember that the entire universe, with one trifling exception, is composed of others. — John Holmes

Once you've been in space, you appreciate how small and fragile the Earth is. — Valentina Tereshkova

The heart looks into space to be away from Earth. — Richard Jefferies

The exploration of space will go ahead, whether we join in it or not, and it is one of the greatest adventures of all time. — John F. Kennedy

Space quotes about life

Today, people are still fascinated and scared in equal measure by space and the idea of what is beyond the skies. These space-inspired life quotes will help you push the boundaries of your knowledge about the galaxies.

After one look at this planet, any visitor from outer space would say, 'I want to see the manager. — William S. Burroughs

Space travel is life-enhancing, and anything that’s life-enhancing is worth doing. It makes you want to live forever. — Ray Bradbury

You’ll never know how good you are until you try. Dream the impossible, and then go out and make it happen. I walked on the moon. What can’t you do? — Gene Cernan

The most important thing about Spaceship Earth is that an instruction book did not come with it. — R. Buckminster Fuller

Space exploration promised us alien life, lucrative planetary mining, and fabulous lunar colonies. News flash, ladies and gents: Space is nearly empty. It's a sterile vacuum, filled mostly with the junk we put up there. — Graham Hawkes

I believe that space travel will one day become as common as airline travel is today. I’m convinced, however, that the true future of space travel does not lie with government agencies. — Buzz Aldrin

If the Sun and Moon should ever doubt, they'd immediately go out. — William Blake

Only by continuing to probe every nook and cranny of the universe that is accessible to us will we truly build a useful appreciation of our place in the cosmos. — Lawrence M. Krauss

Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And, however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up. — Stephen Hawking

If we drive down the cost of transportation in space, we can do great things. — Elon Musk

Discover the force of the skies, O Men: once recognised, it can be put to use. — Johannes Kepler

Mankind is drawn to the heavens for the same reason we were once drawn into unknown lands and across the open sea. We choose to explore space because doing so improves our lives and lifts our national spirit. So, let us continue the journey. — George W. Bush

In life and the universe, it’s always best to keep looking up. — Neil deGrasse Tyson

For the wise man looks into space, and he knows there is no limited dimension. — Zhuangzi

It takes a planet to explore the universe. — Dylan Taylor

Every one of us is, from the cosmic perspective, precious. If a human disagrees with you, let him live. In a hundred billion galaxies, you will not find another. — Carl Sagan

Space exploration is a force of nature unto itself that no other force in society can rival. — Neil deGrasse Tyson

Meaningful space quotes

Space quotes will stimulate your mind and educate you about the mysteries of space. Below is a selection of motivational quotes that evoke deep thoughts about space and the leap that humankind has achieved by visiting the cosmos.

Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis of man’s desire to understand. — Neil Armstrong

Space is for questing and wondering, for exploring unanswered questions about the universe and ourselves. — Carl Sagan

The spaces between stars are where the work of the universe is done. — Ivan Doig

Sometimes, I think we're alone in the universe, and sometimes, I think we're not. In either case, the idea is quite staggering. — Arthur C. Clarke

It is a very sobering feeling to be up in space and realize that one’s safety factor was determined by the lowest bidder on a government contract. Alan Shepard

Earth is a small town with many neighbourhoods in a very big universe. — Ron Garan

In the past, it was only in science fiction novels that you could read about ordinary people being able to go to space. But you laid the foundation for space tourism. Nursultan Nazarbayev

In the vastness of space and the immensity of time, it is my joy to share a planet and an epoch with Annie. — Carl Sagan

There is no difference between Time and any of the three dimensions of Space except that our consciousness moves along it. — H.G. Wells

I think we are at the dawn of a new era in commercial space exploration. — Elon Musk

Of course, risk is part of spaceflight. We accept some of that to achieve greater goals in exploration and find out more about ourselves and the universe. — Lisa Nowak

Love is beyond space and time. It reaches out to the heart of the person that you are missing.

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe. — Albert Einstein

The universe is a pretty big place. If it’s just us, it seems like an awful waste of space. — Carl Sagan

There are so many problems to solve on this planet before we begin to trash other worlds. — E. A. Bucchianeri

The universe is made of stories, not of atoms. — Muriel Rukeyser

Space quotes for kids

Space quotes will ignite the curiosity of kids and take them on a journey to explore the vast wonders of the universe. Below are enchanting space quotes for kids that will take them on a cosmic journey and fuel their young minds’ love for celestial things.

Don’t be afraid to reach for the stars. — Ellen Ochoa

Everybody has a little bit of the sun and moon in them. — Suzy Kassem

Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars. — Norman Vincent Peale

Say hello to my mother and father…the Earth and Space. — Jimi Hendrix

Space is the breath of art. — Frank Lloyd Wright

The galaxy of curiosity beckons, inviting kids to explore its vast expanse and discover the wonders hidden among the stars.

When we look out into space, we are looking into our origins because we are truly children of the stars. — Brian Cox

Reach for the stars, little one, the universe is waiting for you.

The stars up there at night are closer than you think. — Doug Dillon

Space can be fun, depending on who you are with. — Sergei Krikalev

Our future lies with today’s kids and tomorrow’s space exploration. — Sally Ride

Today, the stars and tomorrow, the galaxies. No force exists in the Universe that can stop us. — James Patrick Hogan

Let your soul stand cool and composed before a million universes. — Walt Whitman

Every child is a star, and together, they create the most beautiful galaxy. — Peter Rosegger

Space is big. You just won’t believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. — Douglas Adams

Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work. — Abdul Kalam

Each child is a celestial traveller in the vastness of our galaxy, on a journey of discovery and wonder.

Short space quotes

The universe is grand, and humans sometimes feel incapable of capturing its awe in words. However, even with the simplest words, space quotes can help people get a glimpse of the universe. Stay inspired with these impactful quotes about space.

That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind — Neil Armstrong

I would like to die on Mars. Just not on impact. — Elon Musk

If offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat. Just get on. — Christa McAuliffe

Rocks are space, and space is an illusion. — Jack Kerouac

To confine our attention to terrestrial matters would be to limit the human spirit. — Stephen Hawking

We are discovering what the universe is really like, and it is magnificent; one can only be inspired and awestruck by what we find. — John C. Mather

So much universe, and so little time. — Terry Pratchett

Gravity hurts. — Viktor Alexandrov

Space is to place as eternity is to time. — Joseph Joubert

The stars don't look bigger, but they do look brighter. — Sally Ride

Space or science fiction has become a dialect for our time. — Doris Lessing

The Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever. — Konstantin Tsiolkovsky

Space is an inspirational concept that allows you to dream big. — Peter Diamandis

Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars. — Serbian proverb

The dinosaurs became extinct because they didn't have a space program. — Larry Niven

Do not look at stars as bright spots only. Try to take in the vastness of the universe. — Maria Mitchell

The cosmos is within us. We are a way for the universe to know itself. — Carl Sagan

Place is security, and space is freedom. — Yi-Fu Tuan

Why is space inspiring?

Space inspires people to dream and push the boundaries beyond what is seen. This has inspired astronauts and scientists to invent new space technology.

What is a famous quote about space?

There are many famous quotes about space. An example is, "If you are in a spaceship that is travelling at the speed of light, and you turn on the headlights, does anything happen?" — Steven Wright

What is the space motto?

The United States Space Force's motto is "Semper Supra" in Latin, which translates to “Always Above” in English. The branch protects the United States' satellites and international space.

The mystery and vastness of space are beyond the human mind's comprehension. However, with research and exploration, humans have learnt a few things about what the universe encompasses. The above space quotes will take you on a journey through the cosmos and beyond.

