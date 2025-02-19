75+ heartwarming home quotes that capture the meaning of home and belonging
For many people, home is the ultimate place for peace, love, and comfort. It is where it all begins and ends, and provides a perfect refuge when other places feel especially overwhelming. Home is where your loved ones are, people with whom you share heritage, memories, love, and laughter. These home quotes reflect its magic, meaning, and the irreplaceable sense of belonging it offers.
Inspirational home quotes that bring comfort
In many ways, the home provides a warm and comforting atmosphere comparable to no other place in the world. The uplifting quotes below will help you appreciate where you call home.
- When I go home, it's an easy way to be grounded. You learn to realize what truly matters. – Tony Stewart
- You can have more than one home. You can carry your roots with you, and decide where they grow. – Henning Mankell
- There is magic in that little world, home; it is a mystic circle that surrounds comforts and virtues never known beyond its hallowed limits. – Robert Southey
- No matter under what circumstances you leave it, home does not cease to be home. No matter how you lived there—well or poorly. – Joseph Brodsky
- No matter where you are financially, quality time is always available and with just a bit of love and creativity, you can easily create a home. – Kendell Fox
- It is the main earthly business of a human being to make his home, and the immediate surroundings of his home, as symbolic and significant to his own imagination as he can. – G. K. Chesterton
- Home is a name, a word, it is a strong one; stronger than any magician ever spoke, or spirit ever answered to, in the strongest conjuration. – Charles Dickens
- Home - the blessed word, which opens to the human heart the most perfect glimpse of heaven, and helps to carry it thither, as on an angel’s wings. – Lydia M. Child
- Consider again that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it, everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. – Carl Sagan
- I don't care if we have our house, or a cliff ledge, or a cardboard box. Home is wherever we all are, together. – James Patterson
- One never reaches home. But where paths that have an affinity for each other intersect, the whole world looks like home, for a time. – Hermann Hesse
- Home is where the heart can laugh without shyness. Home is where the heart’s tears can dry at their own pace. – Vernon Baker
- A man travels the world over in search of what he needs and returns home to find it. – George A. Moore
- Home is people. Not a place. If you go back there after the people are gone, then all you can see is what is not there any more. – Robin Hobb
- No matter how big you are, when you go back home, your family treats you like a normal person. – Ajith Kumar
- When a home feels like it has been customised to an owner’s functional and aesthetic needs, the people who live there generally find it more appealing than the best five-star resort. – Vern Yip
- I believe wherever dreams dwell, the heart calls it home. So may you untangle yourself from the twist of melancholy and let your thoughts carry you back to the birthplace of your truth. – Dodinsky
Beautiful home quotes and sayings
The beauty of a home is not only defined by its physical aspects. It goes beyond the tangible things and includes health, heritage and a sense of belonging. These quotes about home sweet home emphasise how valuable it is.
- The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back. – Wendy Wunder
- The ache for home lives in all of us. The safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned. – Maya Angelou
- A home should be a stockade, a refuge from the flaming arrows of anxiety, tension and worry. – Wilfred Peterson
- A house is made of brick and mortar, but a home is made by the people who live there. – M.K. Soni
- Yes, your home is your castle, but it is also your identity and your possibility to be open to others. – David Soul
- Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition. – James Baldwin
- Your home should tell the story of who you are, and be a collection of what you love. – Nate Berkus
- A home is more than a house. It’s a history, a legacy, and a sanctuary of the heart. – James Patterson
- When you invite people to your home, you invite them to yourself. – Oprah Winfrey
- A comfortable house is a great source of happiness. It ranks immediately after health and a good conscience. – Sydney Smith
- Home is the most popular, and will be the most enduring, of all earthly establishments. – Channing Pollock
- As corny as it sounds, to me, home is where the heart is. So moving houses is just another way in which I get to experience life. – Ellen DeGeneres
- They created a home where I felt safe. I could make mistakes. Failure wasn’t punished. – Sarah Williams
- The power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely. –Louisa May Alcott
- For our home to be a refuge, it needs to be a place where love, compassion, and patience prevail. – Allan Lokos
- The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family. – Thomas Jefferson
- How often have I lain beneath rain on a strange roof, thinking of home? – Wilblockquoteam Faulkner
- Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in. – Robert Frost
Heart-warming home quotes for Instagram
Adding home quotes as captions to your social media posts gives people a perspective of how much it means to you. If you are looking for the best Instagram captions, consider choosing some from the following compilation of best quotes about home.
- Who needs a time machine when you have a home? Time flies when you’re having fun or napping!
- Home is where you become more of who you are and less of what the world thinks you are.
- Quit looking for love all over the world. It’s right there in your home.
- Home is where your story begins, and home is where it ends.
- The sooner you get used to being at home, the easier your life will be.
- Your family and your home are what make you feel good about life.
- Home sweet home. This is the place to find happiness. If one doesn’t find it here, one doesn’t find it anywhere.
- When no one else cares to listen, return home to a place of understanding.
- It is the old, the new, the hand-me-down, the collected, the worn but loved things in your home that make it your own.
- Every traveller has a home of his own, and he learns to appreciate it more from his wandering.
- The size of your home doesn’t matter, the happiness in your home matters.
- You leave home to seek your fortune and, when you get it, you go home and share it with your family.
- Home is where love resides, memories are created, friends belong, and laughter never ends.
- Home sweet home, where every moment is worth capturing and sharing.
- Friends are the family we choose. Welcome home!
- Home is where friends become family. Welcome back to your second home!
Funny home quotes to make you chuckle
Some of the funniest moments of life are only experienced at home. It is the place where you meet loved ones, with whom you can freely share humorous stories and laugh your heads off. Below are hilarious quotes about home that will make you laugh and long for the place.
- Home is where you can dance like nobody’s watching or like the neighbours are watching and judging.
- Home is where the heart is and where the mortgage payment comes due every month.
- I would rather be on my farm than be emperor of the world. – George Washington
- Chase your dreams but always know the road that will lead you home again.
- There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defence of our homes, and the other is the Bill of Rights. – Smedley Butler
- When you’re safe at home, you wish you were having an adventure; when you’re having an adventure, you wish you were safe at home. – Thorton Wilder
- A messy home is a sign of a life well-lived or so, I keep telling myself.
- Home is where you can be your weirdest self and still be loved.
- When we root-root-root for the home team, we’re rooting for our home as much as the team. – Richard Roeper
- If I treated everyone the way I treated myself at home, I’d have no friends left.
- Make yourself at home! Not responsible for dropped items or stubbed toes.
- A happy home is one in which each spouse grants the possibility that the other may be right, though neither believes it. – Donald Fraser
- The fellow who owns his own home is always just coming out of a hardware store. – Kin Hubbard
- Home is where somebody notices when you are no longer there. – Aleksandar Hemon
- Home is where my habits have a habitat. – Fiona Apple
Best short home quotes
Short quotes about home are brief, yet they capture the essence of the warm love and comfort a home gives. Here are short home quotes you can share with friends and family.
- There is nothing like staying at home for real comfort. – Jane Austen
- The light is what guides you home, the warmth is what keeps you there. – Ellie Rodriguez
- Nothing can bring a real sense of security into the home except true love. – Rev. Billy Graham
- Home is the place we love best and grumble the most. – Billy Sunday
- The strength of a nation derives from the integrity of the home. – Confucius
- Home is a shelter from storms. All sorts of storms. – William J. Bennett
- Home is what you take with you, not what you leave behind. – N.K. Jemisin
- A house that does not have one warm, comfy chair in it is soulless. – May Sarton
- If you go anywhere, even in paradise, you will miss your home. – Malala Yousafzai
- I want my home to be that kind of place, a place of sustenance, a place of invitation, a place of welcome. – Mary DeMuth
- To be an ideal guest, stay at home. – E. W. Howe
- There is beauty all around when there’s love at home. – John H. McNaughton
- Everything is restless until it comes home. – John Bate
- The sun at home warms better than the sun elsewhere.
- It takes hands to build a house, but only hearts can build a home.
Why are quotes about home so popular?
Many people can relate to home quotes because they elicit fond emotions related to family. They capture the essence of love, comfort, and belonging that everyone yearns to have, especially when they are away from home.
Where can I use home quotes?
These quotes can be used almost anywhere you intend to pass the message. For instance, you can print them on a wall art, or gifts, or send them as text messages to your loved ones. You can also share the quotes on social media to let the world know how much you love the place and people.
Can home quotes be personalised?
Yes. If the above quotes do not suit your specific situation, you can modify them appropriately. For instance, you can include specific dates, names of loved ones, particular places, and unique memories.
Do home quotes work well on housewarming gifts?
Home quotes work well on housewarming gifts. Accompanying the gifts with a message makes them sentimental and leaves a long-lasting memory on the minds of the new homeowners.
Home remains a constant source of peace and comfort, regardless of where you are. Home quotes are ever-present reminders that home is more than a place or a physical structure, but a never-ending well of love, memories, and cherished connections.
