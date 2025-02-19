70 inspiring quotes about hope to lift your spirits during hard times

There are times in life when one feels like they are failing in whatever they are doing and it becomes hard to see a better future. What do you do in such situations? Quotes about hope are the best remedy, offering you the inner strength to keep moving forward.

Key takeaways

Hope is essential for resilience, helping navigate hardships and staying motivated during tough times.

Many influential figures emphasise hope, with quotes from historical and modern leaders highlighting its power.

Hope and action go hand in hand, as taking steps forward fosters optimism, no matter how small.

Inspiring quotes about hope

If you are experiencing trying moments, these motivational quotes about hope in hard times will motivate you to persist and never give up on your dreams.

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning. — Brad Henry

Hope itself is like a star—not to be seen in the sunshine of prosperity, and only to be discovered in the night of adversity. — Charles Haddon Spurgeon

It’s always something, to know you’ve done the most you could. But don’t leave off hoping, or it’s of no use doing anything. Hope, hope to the last. — Charles Dickens

You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own. — Michelle Obama

Love without hope will not survive, love without faith changes nothing. Love gives power to hope and faith. — Toba Beta

We are in a time of crisis, but we are also in a time of hope. And it’s not passive hope. It’s let’s get out there, roll up our sleeves, and get the job done hope. — Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality. — Jonas Salk

Hope is outreaching desire with expectancy of good. It is a characteristic of all living beings. — Edward S. Ame

Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble. — John Lewis

The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope. — Barack Obama

The very least you can do in your life is figure out what you hope for. And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof. — Barbara Kingsolver

Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all. — Emily Dickinson

Hope is the companion of power and mother of success; for who so hope strongly has within him the gift of miracles. — Samuel Smiles

Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there’s no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic. — Laini Taylor

Hope begins in the dark, the stubborn hope that if you just show up and try to do the right thing, the dawn will come. You wait and watch and work: you don’t give up. — Anne Lamott

Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough. — Richard M. DeVos

There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope. — Bernard Williams

Short quotes about hope

When you feel hopeless, you only need a reminder that you will get through it soon. Below are some short quotes you can read to help comfort you and uplift your spirits.

Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness. — Desmond Tutu

Hope is a waking dream. — Aristotle

The miserable have no other medicine but only hope. — William Shakespeare

To live without hope is to cease to live. — Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The world may be broken, but hope is not crazy. — John Green

Hope fills the holes of my frustration in my heart. — Emanuel Cleaver

I wake up every morning believing today is going to be better than yesterday. — Will Smith

We need hope, or else we cannot endure. — Sarah J. Maas

A whole stack of memories never equals one little hope. — Charles M. Schulz

He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything. — Thomas Carlyle

There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in. — Leonard Cohen

When you’re at the end of your rope, tie a knot and hold on. — Theodore Roosevelt

We need never be hopeless because we can never be irreparably broken. — Albert Einstein

Hope never abandons you, you abandon it. — George Weinberg

When you stop hoping you start settling. — Valorie Burton

Maybe everyone can live beyond what they’re capable of. — Markus Zusak

Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future. — Robert H. Schuller

Quotes about hope and strength

It is no secret that life can blindside you. Whenever you are feeling down or defeated, the following deep quotes can give you the urge to keep fighting.

Never lose hope. Storms make people stronger and never last forever. — Roy T. Bennett

The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it if only we’re brave enough to be it. — Amanda Gorman

In fact, hope is best gained after defeat and failure, because then inner strength and toughness is produced. — Fritz Knapp

You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them. — Maya Angelou

Hope is that thing inside us that insists, despite all the evidence to the contrary, that something better awaits us if we have the courage to reach for it and to work for it and to fight for it. — Barack Obama

A strong mind always hopes, and has always cause to hope. — Thomas Carlyle

Drive away and try to keep smiling. Get a little rock and roll on the radio and go toward all the life there is with all the courage you can find and all the belief you can muster. Be true, be brave, stand. All the rest is darkness. — Stephen King

All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honour, duty, mercy, and hope. — Winston Churchill

He who has felt the deepest grief is best able to experience supreme happiness. Live, then, and be happy, beloved children of my heart, and never forget, that until the day God will deign to reveal the future to man, all human wisdom is contained in these two words, 'Wait and Hope. — Alexandre Dumas

Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all. — Dale Carnegie

More than anything, it is that sense—that despite great differences in wealth, we rise and fall together—that we can't afford to lose. — Barack Obama

We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars. — Oscar Wilde

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. — Helen Keller

No. Don't give up hope just yet. It's the last thing to go. When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope. — Pittacus Lore

The sun always comes up. Spring always comes after winter. The river always reaches the ocean. Always. — Maxime Lagacé

To hope means to be ready at every moment for that which is not yet born, and yet not become desperate if there is no birth in our lifetime. — Erich Fromm

Remember, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. — Stephen King

Quotes about hope and faith

Humanity without hope is dead. Therefore, it is essential to have faith and hope to sustain you in this journey of life. Here are some impactful quotes about hope that will surely revive your hope.

There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t. — John Green

Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you have now was once among the things you only hoped for. — Epicurus

The past is a source of knowledge, and the future is a source of hope. Love of the past implies faith in the future. — Stephen Ambrose

I am prepared for the worst but hope for the best. — Benjamin Disraeli

A man with a grain of faith in God never loses hope, because he ever believes in the ultimate triumph of Truth. — Mahatma Gandhi

There is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as the expectation of something better tomorrow. — Orison Swett Marden

Walk on with hope in your heart, and you’ll never walk alone. — Shah Rukh Khan

Holding on to hope when everything is dark, is the greatest test of faith. — Yasmin Mogahed

Hope is the pillar that holds up the world. Hope is the dream of a waking man. — Pliny

If it were not for hope, the heart would break. — Thomas Fuller

Love, we say, is life; but love without hope and faith is agonizing death. — Elbert Hubbard

Because of Jesus-there is always hope, even in the darkest moments of your life. — Timothy Keller

To one who has faith, no explanation is necessary. To one without faith, no explanation is possible. — Thomas Aquinas

You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us. And the world will live as one. — John Lennon

I claim to be no more than the average person with less than average ability. I have not the shadow of a doubt that any man or woman can achieve what I have, if he or she would make the same effort and cultivate the same hope and faith. — Mahatma Gandhi

Whatever happens, do not lose hold of the two main ropes of life - hope and faith. — Zig Ziglar

Faith goes up the stairs that love has built and looks out the windows which hope has opened. — Charles Spurgeon

Faith has to do with things that are not seen and hope with things that are not at hand. — Thomas Aquinas

You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith and hope. — Thomas Merton

What is a good quote for hope?

There are several good quotes for hope. For instance, Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote:

We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.

What do you say to someone to give them hope?

There are various words of encouragement you can tell a person who has lost hope in life. For example:

There's no doubt in my mind that you'll succeed in whatever path you choose next.

Thinking of you, and trusting that this difficult time is just a stepping stone along the path to something better.

Use these quotes about hope to keep pressing on even in difficult situations. Hope is finding light even in the deepest darkness. It helps inspire you to do the impossible and carry on during difficult times.

