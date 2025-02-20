80 Alexander the Great quotes: lessons from history's legendary leader

Alexander III of Macedon well known as Alexander the Great, was the king of Macedon. He was a renowned military conqueror and strategist with unprecedented achievements. Among his many achievements was sharing his wisdom through sayings and quotes. These are Alexander the Great quotes about war, death, love and leadership.

Alexander the Great was a king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon. The great Aristotle taught him.

The general won all his battles even when he was outnumbered, as he was a great strategist. In return, many cities were named after him, including Alexandria in Egypt, Alexandria Arachosia, and Alexandria in Susiana.

Alexander the Great quotes on leadership

Alexander the Great was once the most feared leader in the ancient world. He was the king of Macedon and went on to conquer empires stretching to three continents. Here are inspiring quotes on leadership by Alexander the Great.

Toil and risk are the price of glory, but it is a lovely thing to live with courage and die leaving everlasting fame.

The sword is just a tool, but it is the mind behind it that wields true power.

I had rather excel others in the knowledge of what is excellent, than in the extent of my power and dominion.

Glory crowns the deeds of those who expose themselves to toils and dangers.

Now you fear punishment and beg for your lives, so I will let you free, if not for any other reason so that you can see the difference between a Greek king and a barbarian tyrant, so do not expect to suffer any harm from me. A king does not kill messengers.

I consider not what Parmenio should receive, but what Alexander should give.

Consider the world as your country, with laws common to all and where the best will govern irrespective of tribe.

An army of sheep led by a lion is better than an army of lions led by a sheep.

For my part, I would rather excel in knowledge of the highest secrets of philosophy than in arms.

There is nothing impossible to him who will try.

What an excellent horse do they lose, for want of address and boldness to manage him! ... I could manage this horse better than others do.

I do not seek to rule with an iron fist but with wisdom and compassion.

Heaven cannot brook two suns, nor earth two masters.

Greatness is not achieved through comfort and complacency, but through overcoming challenges and pushing one’s limits.

If I were not Alexander, I would wish to be Diogenes.

After Diogenes of Sinope who was lying in the sun.

I am not interested in the descendants of the citizens or their racial origins. I classify them using one criterion: their virtue.

Alexander the Great quotes on death

The military leader was engaged in many wars as he conquered empires around the world. Death was always imminent although he did not fear it. Below is a compilation of quotes about death from the Macedonian king.

In the end, when it’s over, all that matters is what you’ve done.

How happy had it been for me had I been slain in battle? It had been far more noble to have died the victim of the enemy than fall a sacrifice to the rage of my friends.

We do not take to our grave any material wealth, although our good deeds can be our travellers' cheques.

I want the road to be covered with my treasure so that everybody sees that material wealth acquired on Earth, stays on Earth.

Holy shadows of the dead, I am not to blame for your cruel and bitter fate, but for the accursed rivalry which brought sister nations and brother people to fight one another.

Toil and risk are the price of glory, but it is a lovely thing to live with courage and die leaving everlasting fame.

I want my hands to swing in the wind so that people understand that we come to this world empty-handed and we leave this world empty-handed.

A tomb now suffices him for whom the whole world was not sufficient.

When my casket is being carried to the grave, leave my hands hanging outside. For empty-handed, I came into this world and empty-handed, I shall go! My whole life has been a hollow waste, a futile exercise, for no one at death can take anything with them!

Time is our most precious treasure because it is LIMITED. We can produce more wealth, but we cannot create more time.

I want the best doctors to carry my coffin to demonstrate that, in the face of death, even the best doctors in the world have no power to heal.

Alexander the Great quotes about love

Alexander the Great had many love interests including wives, lovers and other relationships. Here are some well-known quotes he shared about love and relationships.

Without knowledge, skill cannot be focused. Without skill, strength cannot be brought to bear and without strength, knowledge may not be applied.

True love never has a happy ending, because there is no ending to true love.

My treasure lies in my friends.

Whatever possession we gain by our sword cannot be sure or lasting, but the love gained by kindness and moderation is certain and durable.

Remember upon the conduct of each depends the fate of all.

So, my dear, the best present that you can give to your family and friends is your time. May God grant you plenty of time, and may you have the wisdom to give it away so that you can LIVE, LOVE, and DIE in peace.

Friendship adds flavours to life’s feast.

When we give someone our time, we give a portion of our life that we will never take back.

I do not feel happy about this victory of mine. On the contrary, I would be glad, brothers, if I had all of you standing here next to me since we are united by the same language, the same blood and the same visions.

Many times I spent the night on watch so that you could sleep soundly. Believes. Who among you believes he's worked harder for me than I have for him?

How should a man be capable of preparing his horse, or of furbishing his spear and helmet, if he allows himself to become unaccustomed to tending even his person, which is his most treasured belonging?

So far as I am concerned, I could not be accused of having set eyes or having wished to set eyes, upon Darius' wife: on the contrary, I have refused even to listen to those who spoke to me of her beauty.

In times of need, a true friend tallies by the score of their love.

Alexander the Great quotes before he died

Alexander the Great, one of the most famous people in the world, died of sickness in June 323 BC at 32. Before he died he had a lot of wise words to those around him. Below are great quotes from the great military leader before his death.

I would rather live a short life of glory than a long one of obscurity.

I am dying with the help of too many physicians.

It is not the wealth or power that defines a man, but his character and the impact he leaves on the world.

Oh! Most miserable wretch that I am! Why have I not learnt how to swim?

My father will anticipate everything. He will leave you and me no chance to do a great and brilliant deed.

Without bravery, great success cannot be achieved.

You shall, I question not, find a way to the top if you diligently seek for it; for nature hath placed nothing so high that it is out of the reach of industry and valour.

I am indebted to my father for living but to my teacher for living well.

I foresee a great funeral contest over me.

Each moment free from fear makes a man immortal.

I may have built an empire, but my greatest legacy is the inspiration I leave behind.

When you bury my body, don’t build any momentum and keep my hands outside so that the world knows that the person who won the whole world had nothing in his hand while dying.

I want the road to be covered with my treasure so everybody sees that material wealth acquired on earth, will stay on earth.

In the face of death, we are vulnerable, even with the best doctors this world can provide.

Remember, the conduct of each depends on the fate of all.

I owe my father that I lived, but my teacher that I live well.

How great are the dangers I face to win a good name in Athens?

Alexander the Great quotes on war

Alexander the Great fought in many ways as he expanded his kingdom to Europe, Africa and Asia. As a military leader, he had to encourage his soldiers as they fought. Here are motivational quotes about war from Alexander the Great.

Through every generation of the human race, there has been a constant war, a war with fear. Those who dare to conquer it are made free and those who are conquered by it are made to suffer until they dare to defeat it, or death takes them.

There are so many worlds and I have not yet conquered even one.

On their side, more men are standing, on ours more will fight!

There are Greek troops, to be sure, in Persian service — but how different is their cause from ours! They will be fighting for pay — and not much of that; we, on the contrary, shall fight for Greece, and our hearts will be in it.

With the right attitude, self-imposed limitations vanish.

Now that the wars are coming to an end, I wish you to prosper in peace. May all mortals from now on live like one people in concord and for mutual advancement.

Soldiers, I had lately like to have been taken from you by the attempt of a few desperate men, but by the grace and providence of the gods, I am still preserved.

The end and object of conquest is to avoid doing the same thing as the conquered.

Purpose is the primary fuel of ambition.

If differences ever develop between you, never have recourse to arms, but solve them peacefully. If necessary, I should be your arbitrator.

We of Macedon for generations past have been trained in the hard school of danger and war.

Who does not desire such a victory by which we shall join places in our Kingdom, so far divided by nature, and for which we shall set up trophies in another conquered world?

There are no more worlds to conquer!

Are you still to learn that the end and perfection of our victories is to avoid the vices and infirmities of those whom we subdue?

To win any battle, you must fight as if you are already dead.

Youths of the Pellaians and the Macedonians and of the Hellenic Amphictiony and the Lakedaimonians and of the Corinthians… and all the Hellenic peoples, join your fellow soldiers and entrust yourselves to me, so that we can move against the barbarians and liberate ourselves from the Persian bondage, for as Greeks we should not be slaves to barbarians.

I do not steal victory.

Shall I, that have destroyed my preservers, return home?

An empire founded by war has to maintain itself by war.

What were Alexander's last words?

Alexander's last words are uncertain, but one version states he said, "To the strongest," when asked who should succeed him.

What is Alexander's famous quote?

Alexander the Great has many famous quotes. One of the famous quotes attributed to him is, "I do not fear an army of lions led by sheep; I fear an army of sheep led by a lion."

Alexander the Great quotes showcase a glimpse of a visionary leader who conquered a big part of the world. His leadership skills and a deep understanding of the human mind continue to inspire many. The above is a list of Alexander the Great quotes from different aspects of life.

