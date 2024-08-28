100 gratitude list examples: how to be grateful every day

Gratitude is a virtue everyone should practice and express daily. It is mainly represented by saying thank you for acknowledging all the blessings bestowed on you. A daily gratitude list is helpful as it will remind you of the many good things to be grateful for.

A gratitude list is a list of good things that have happened that day or things you appreciate in life. It is a helpful way to focus on the positive, especially during a hard time. Being thankful makes you feel good and improves your relationship with God and others.

Daily gratitude list examples

In life, there is always something to be thankful for. When you cultivate an attitude of gratitude, more blessings come your way. Here are gratitude list examples to help you improve your mental health and life satisfaction.

Being able to have a hearty meal before leaving for school or work.

Birds chirping in the morning.

Children who call me momma.

Water to keep you hydrated and healthy.

Morning routines.

A warm cup of coffee to help you slide out of the fog.

Chats on the phone.

The vitamins, minerals and medicines that you count on.

Practicing daily affirmations.

Jobs or businesses that provide income for your family.

Three meals a day.

Diversity – of culture, race, sex, thought.

Netflix.

The privilege of buying groceries.

Having the ability to work.

Money in the bank.

Clean air.

The people who love and support you.

Clean water.

The home that keeps you safe from the elements.

Shade from the trees.

Answered prayers.

New experiences.

Your favourite comfy spot in the house.

A nice hot shower after a long day of work or play.

Fun things to be grateful for

Being grateful is not something that should be taken lightly. It is important to be thankful for the good things, even if they seem funny. Gratitude makes life a journey decorated with fun and abundance. Here are the amusing things to be grateful for.

Playing with your dog or cat.

Naturally, missing every crack in the pavement.

Finding a comfortable window seat at a restaurant or café.

Waking up before your alarm goes off and being able to squeeze in a few more minutes of sleep.

Fuzzy socks.

The ability to Google any question.

Trying new activities with your kids – lemonade stands, scavenger hunts, etc.

Toilet paper.

Your dog running to greet you after a long day.

Good hair days.

A shopping trip with your mom.

Finding some money in a pair of jeans you haven't worn lately.

Your celebrity crush.

Wine tasting at a vineyard.

Hearing your favourite song play at the supermarket while you're shopping.

Fortune cookies with perfectly timed fortunes.

Neighbourhood festivals.

Plans getting cancelled when you didn't want to go anyway.

Getting everyone to smile in the family photo at the same time

Free Wi-Fi in public spaces.

Cat videos.

Parking space opens up once you arrive at the lot.

Chatting with a friend into the wee hours of the morning.

Hearing your cat's loud purrs as it's curled up on your lap.

Clothes fresh out of the dryer.

Moments when you laugh so hard you end up rolling on the floor, crying.

Unique things to be grateful for

If you embrace gratitude in everyday dealings, including the smallest and simplest lifestyles, you get a glimpse of life's potential. Consider some of the unique things you may include in your gratitude list.

Literacy.

Having online friends.

Quiet mornings while the sun is still rising.

Time.

Having a good relationship with your teenager.

Successfully making a new recipe.

Happy childhood memories to remind you of those who've brought happiness to you all these years.

Sudden rain when it's been hot all day long.

Pain, and the lessons learned from it.

Creating new memories.

Buying a pair of sneakers online that fit you just right when it arrives.

Driving and getting nothing but green lights.

A child's laugh that brings a smile to your face no matter your situation.

Your enemies, for teaching you forgiveness and self-control.

Positive feedback.

Retirement savings plans.

Getting a good bargain on something you've had your eyes on for a long time.

Long, late-night conversations.

Learning from mistakes – so you can grow into your full potential

Fresh, warm sheets on your bed.

Heartfelt apologies.

Watching the sunset with a loved one.

Seeing something from a new angle.

Afternoon naps – perfect for a weekend or when on vacation.

Being the only person watching at the movie theatre.

Personal things to be grateful for

Thanksgiving is not only for other people who have done good things for you but also comprises self-appreciation. Below are personal gratitude list examples.

Your unique personality.

When you move people with your work.

Getting out of bed, even though it's hard.

The strength you have.

Financial savings.

Carrying yourself through college.

How you've grown in so many ways.

Being able to pay a debt in full.

Hearing "I love you".

Achieving your dreams.

Persevering through hard times.

The skills you have now that you worked so hard to gain.

Your beauty inside and out.

Being forgiving of yourself when things don't go as planned.

Knowing your worth.

Recovering from a sickness.

All that you've accomplished in life.

Managing your finances well.

Commitment to loving yourself every day.

The way you enjoy your own company.

Being unashamed of your hobbies.

Your kindness to strangers.

Your birthday.

Being able to hold back judgment when it's not needed.

What do you write in a gratitude list?

Are you wondering what to write in a gratitude list? Worry no more—spotting the things to be grateful for is easy. The things you list can be quite small in importance or relatively large.

This exercise aims to help you remember a good experience, person, event or thing in your life and then enjoy the good emotions that come with it. Here are some examples of what to write in your gratitude list.

Met an old friend for dinner.

The smell of fireplace smoke outside.

Spending time chatting with my kids.

I'm grateful for my friend who brought me soup earlier when I felt under the weather.

A roof over my head.

What are the benefits of a gratitude list?

A daily gratitude list enhances emotional health by increasing happiness and resilience while decreasing depression. It also improves physical health through better sleep and reduced stress and positively impacts both social and professional life.

What is a morning gratitude list?

A morning gratitude list is a list where you write things you are thankful for or appreciate in life every morning. Making a list daily in the morning will help you see the positive side of things, and your day will be full of positivity. You can have a gratitude journal to write them on.

Being grateful is simple and goes a long way in building stronger relationships and making society a peaceful and happy place to live. It also gives you a sense of satisfaction that dwells within and speaks to your inner man. The above gratitude list examples will remind you to focus on what you have instead of what you have not.

