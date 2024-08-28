40 vision statement examples and how to come up with a great one

Defining your purpose and long-term goals is essential when building your company or career, ensuring those around you align with your objectives. However, the challenge is learning how to start and create a successful business or career that can quickly help you reach your goals. That is why, as a beginner, you must review some of the best vision statement examples from big companies and learn how to create yours.

Vision statements outline the company's aspirations for the next five to ten years. Photo: pexels.com, @fauxels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why do you need a company vision statement? With the business environment becoming competitive every year, most consumers now consider companies that share their core values and pain points. Therefore, you must have a unique selling statement to get as much traffic as possible.

Vision statement examples

What is a vision statement example? A vision statement can be a simple or elaborate description of a company's future desires. However, what remains common is that the statement must be unique and outline a specific goal a company strives to achieve. Here are the best vision statement examples from the top-rated companies.

Company vision statement examples

Every company has its long-term vision and how it intends to achieve it. Some of the inspirational statements from noteworthy firms include:

Amazon: Our vision is to be the earth's most customer-centric company, to build a place where people can find and discover anything they want to buy online.

Our vision is to be the earth's most customer-centric company, to build a place where people can find and discover anything they want to buy online. Apple: To make the best products on earth and leave the world better than we found.

To make the best products on earth and leave the world better than we found. Walmart: Be the destination for customers to save money, no matter how they want to shop.

Be the destination for customers to save money, no matter how they want to shop. Tesla: To create the most compelling car company of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to electric vehicles.

To create the most compelling car company of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to electric vehicles. Disney: To be one of the world's leading producers and providers of entertainment and information.

To be one of the world's leading producers and providers of entertainment and information. Coca-Cola: To craft the brands and choices of drinks that people love, to refresh their body and spirit.

To craft the brands and choices of drinks that people love, to refresh their body and spirit. Nike: To bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world.

To bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world. Patagonia: To use all of its resources to defend life on earth.

To use all of its resources to defend life on earth. General Motors: To become the world's most valued automotive company.

To become the world's most valued automotive company. Microsoft: To help people throughout the world realize their full potential.

To help people throughout the world realize their full potential. Google: To provide access to the world's information in one click.

To provide access to the world's information in one click. Chevron: To be the global energy company most admired for its people, partnership, and performance.

To be the global energy company most admired for its people, partnership, and performance. JP Morgan Chase: To be the best financial service company in the world. Because of our great heritage and excellent platform, we believe this is within our reach.

To be the best financial service company in the world. Because of our great heritage and excellent platform, we believe this is within our reach. Wells Fargo: To satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially.

To satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Ikea: To create a better everyday life for the many people.

Vision statement examples for businesses

Vision statement motivates the company and its partners to stay committed to their goals. Photo: pexels.com, @rebrand-cities (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Businesses also create vision statements to demonstrate their commitment to the quality of their products and services. Here are top vision statement examples for businesses to copy from.

Ben and Jerry's: Making the best ice cream in the nicest possible way.

Making the best ice cream in the nicest possible way. Starbucks: To establish Starbucks as the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world while maintaining our uncompromising principles while we grow.

To establish Starbucks as the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world while maintaining our uncompromising principles while we grow. Warby Parker: We believe that buying glasses should be easy and fun. It should leave you happy, good-looking, and with money in your pocket. We also believe that everyone has the right to see.

We believe that buying glasses should be easy and fun. It should leave you happy, good-looking, and with money in your pocket. We also believe that everyone has the right to see. All Blacks: Inspiring and unifying through rugby.

Inspiring and unifying through rugby. Walgreens: To be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all.

To be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all. Kellogg's: A good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled.

A good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. Novartis: To be a trusted leader in changing the practice of medicine.

To be a trusted leader in changing the practice of medicine. Astellas: On the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients.

On the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. The Nature Conservancy: A world where the diversity of life thrives, and people act to conserve nature for its own sake and its ability to fulfil our needs and enrich our lives.

A world where the diversity of life thrives, and people act to conserve nature for its own sake and its ability to fulfil our needs and enrich our lives. Southwest Airlines: To be the world's most loved, most efficient, and most profitable airline.

To be the world's most loved, most efficient, and most profitable airline. Zoom: One platform delivering limitless human connection.

One platform delivering limitless human connection. American Express: Provide the world's best customer experiences every day.

Provide the world's best customer experiences every day. LinkedIn: To create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce.

To create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. Lego: A global force for learning through play.

A global force for learning through play. Honeywell: To continuously improve the way we do things so that we can capture greater value not just for us but also for our customers.

Personal vision statement examples

A vision statement helps in crafting a statement that matches or surpasses those of competitors. Photo: pexels.com, @fauxels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A personal vision statement propels you towards your career or life objectives. It focuses on your strengths, values, ambition, compassion, and inspiration and guides you toward achieving your goals. Here are examples of personal vision statements to copy.

To live a life filled with purpose, passion, and meaningful connections.

To always project an aura of capability to others so they are inspired to work with me or move out of my way.

A world that only follows the rules when they are beneficial to follow – otherwise, break them.

To be such a good leader, my services are no longer required.

To increase the standard and quality of the world's leaders through rigorous training and strengthening of character in today's youth.

To create a world where walking up to someone and starting a conversation is no longer seen as weird.

Spreading the gospel through words and deeds of kindness.

To create a place where young people in our area get their training and prepare themselves to become adults.

To ensure people who come to me often never have to return for the same issue.

Empowering clients to adopt a sustainable and balanced approach to fitness.

How to come up with a great vision statement

Follow these simple steps to create a grand vision statement that will inspire others to follow you.

Vision statement examples offer guidance on the appropriate length and structure of the statement. Photo: pexels.com, @jopwell (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1. Understand your strengths

If you are writing a personal vision statement for your career, start with identifying the strengths that make you the most desirable candidate for the job and how to apply them. Focus on marketable skills and those that align well with your dream job. You can also declare your abilities and how they can allow you to adapt to possible changes in your career.

2. Outline your goals

Ensure the statement captures how and where you envision yourself or your company in the next five or ten years. You do not need to list your goals or the steps to achieve them. However, your statement should answer vital questions like:

Where do you want to take your company?

Are the goals realistic?

How do you intend to make things different once you achieve your goals?

Does the statement have keywords or phrases that describe you or your company and the goals you intend to achieve?

What challenges do you intend to solve?

3. Know your values

Your values define your attitude and professional approach, no matter how achievable your goals are. It is also easier to reach your goals if you understand your values and impact on those surrounding you. When outlining your values, try to answer the following questions:

Does your statement include how you or your company can benefit the society?

How do you balance work and life?

How much are you motivated to inspire others?

Can you take responsibility for your actions?

4. Seek a different point of view

Your vision statement can only address the core elements if you allow others to review it and give feedback. When writing a company's vision statement, consider asking other stakeholders what they think.

These can be investors, customer representatives, employees, and board members. For a personal vision statement, you can seek reviews from your coworkers, professional network, partner, and close friends with whom you spend most of your time.

5. Choose your desired position

Your vision statement should align with your profession or your products and services. This will help you create a statement that addresses the challenges within your field and how you can solve them.

When choosing your position, narrow your focus on the specific field or job rather than a broader industry. You should also note what you hope to accomplish within the field to make reaching your long-term goals easier.

Why it is essential to review vision statement examples?

Vision statements are meant to inspire and provide direction. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reviewing vision statement examples can provide invaluable insights for several reasons:

It provides valuable insights and guidance for crafting a vision that is clear, inspiring, and aligned with your organization's goals.

Vision statements are meant to inspire and provide direction. By reviewing examples, you can understand how other organizations articulate their long-term goals and aspirations, which can help you craft a clear and compelling vision for your own organization.

Looking at vision statements from successful companies provides a benchmark for quality.

Examining various examples can help you avoid common mistakes, such as being too vague or too narrow.

Allows you to see how different organizations tailor their vision statements to their unique mission, values, and market position.

By reviewing examples, you can explore different approaches and decide which one best fits your organization's ethos.

Helps ensure that your vision is aspirational and aligned with your long-term strategy.

What are the three parts of a vision statement?

When creating a vision statement, it is essential to include all the elements that define your purpose and how your consumers can benefit. That means a strong vision should consist of three vital parts: defining what you do, how you do it, and why.

What is a powerful vision statement?

It should clearly articulate an organisation's or individual's long-term aspirations. It ought to be future-oriented, resonate with fundamental values, and motivate stakeholders to work collectively towards a common goal.

If you are stuck creating a great vision statement for your business or career, use the above vision statement examples as your guide. A vision statement is a crucial declaration that motivates a company or person to work towards its long-term goal.

Legit.ng recently published questions to ask to get to know someone romantically. The first step in any relationship is knowing your partner. This process determines how well you suit each other; therefore, you must know your potential partner as much as possible.

Knowing questions to ask to get to know someone romantically can sometimes be challenging. This compilation provides multiple questions to kickstart the journey of understanding your crush.

Source: Legit.ng