50 funniest Mother's Day jokes to celebrate together with a laugh

All mothers deserve a broad smile, especially on their big day, considering motherhood is an onerous responsibility. Receiving a funny Mother's Day joke from loved ones fills her heart with endless smiles. Share irresistibly funniest Mother's Day jokes with your mom to create lasting memories.

No amount of gifts or accolades can compensate for the roles of a mother in the lives of her children. Mothers deserve to be loved, praised and appreciated at every single opportunity. Equip yourself with some funny Mother's Day jokes you can unleash on your mom to make her smile all day.

Funniest Mother's Day jokes

Mother's Day is a day to appreciate mothers' special place in society. This occasion is marked on different days in different countries; however, in most countries, it is marked on the second Sunday of May.

Hilarious Mother's Day jokes

Sending jokes to your mom brightens her day and brings a smile to her face. Below are funny jokes for Mom that will leave her bursting with laughter.

What did the panda give his mommy? A bear hug.

How do you keep little cows quiet so their mommy can sleep late? Use the moooooote button.

What kind of flowers are best for Mother's Day? Mums.

What did the baby corn say to the mama corn? Where's Popcorn?

Why did the mother rug feel special on Mother’s Day? Because her kids always step all over her with love!

Why don't skeletons fight each other? They don't have the guts—unlike you, Mom, who's always there to lend an ear and some backbone!

What are the three quickest ways to spread a rumour? The internet, telephone, and telling your mom.

What did the mother cloud say to her raindrops on Mother's Day? "You make my heart pitter-patter with love!"

Why is Mother's Day before Father's Day? So the kids can spend all their Christmas money on Mom.

What did the mother paper say to her kids on Mother's Day? "You're the write stuff!"

Why did the mother wall feel appreciated on Mother's Day? Because her kids always lean on her with love!

Why did the mother snail feel loved on Mother's Day? Because her kids always stick with her!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Justin! Justin who? Justin, it's time to say Happy Mother's Day!

Roses are red; violets are blue. My mom's jokes are funnier than you.

I asked a police recruit during an exam, "What would you do if you had to arrest your mother?" He said, "Call for backup."

What did the lazy boy say to his mom on Mother's Day when she was about to do the dishes? "Relax, mom… you can just do them in the morning."

Why did the mother puzzle feel appreciated on Mother's Day? Because her kids always fit right in!

What did the mother magnet say to her kids on Mother's Day? "You attract me with your love!"

Jokes about motherhood

Sending a funny Mother's Day joke to your mom or your friend's mother elicits smiles and laughter and reminds them that you care about their happiness and well-being. Check out the funny jokes highlighted below.

I've learned from motherhood that drinking alcohol doesn't have to be fun.

Motherhood is like a fairy tale but in reverse. You start in a beautiful ball gown and end up in stained rags, cleaning up after little people.

Showering as a mom should be an Olympic sport: Everyone's yelling your name, you must beat the clock, and you rarely win a medal.

Have you heard the urban legend about what happens when you scream "Mom" three times in the shower? A lovely lady appears with the towel you forgot.

Motherhood is fun, but have you ever had the house alone on a Saturday?

Have you ever heard of a job where you can't quit, it pays nothing, and you need no experience? That is being a mother. Yes, and there are lives at stake.

I've learned how much I can let go of and yet be okay with as a mother.

Moms don't wish they could sleep like a baby. They wish they could sleep like a dad.

At my age, I'm no longer a snack; I'm a Happy Meal. I come with toys and kids.

How many moms does it take to screw in a lightbulb? Obviously, she has to do one, or it won't get done.

You know you're a mom when you understand why Mama Bear's porridge was too cold.

My kids asked me what it was like to be a mom. So, I woke them up at 3 a.m., demanding to know where my lucky sock was.

Silence is golden. Unless you have kids, then silence is suspicious.

Mother's Day puns

Jokes offer a way of relaxing and letting go of stress. They are a great way of debriefing. Relieve her from all the stress on this special day by sending her these dumb jokes.

Why is a computer so intelligent? It hears what its motherboard says.

What was said to her child by the mother's rope? Avoid being tense.

What sweets do astronaut moms like? Mars bars.

Have a real mother of a Mother's Day.

Mom, I love you loads. Speaking of, can you do my laundry?

To its mother, what words did the digital clock say? "Observe, Mother! Not a hand!"

Why was it so hard for the pirate to call his mom? Because she left the phone off the hook.

Where do baby Transformers come from? Opti-Mom Prime.

Yoda, best mom. Love you, I do.

Mom, you're knit-erally the best.

Which candies appeal to mothers of astronauts? Mars bars.

For what reason did the bean kids offer their mother a jumper? She was really spicy.

Mom, thanks for providing me with a womb and board for all these years!

My mom's so cool, she's "mum-nificent"!

You're one in a melon, Mom! Thanks for all the sweet memories and endless love.

Mom, you're "mum-azing" in every way!

Mom, you're the apple of my eye… and probably why the dentist keeps seeing me!

How do you write Happy Mother's Day in a cool way?

Ensure the message resonates with your mother. A cool Mother's Day message should be authentic, evoke emotions, and be written in an uplifting language.

What can I say instead of Happy Mother's Day?

There is a lot to say in place of Happy Mother's Day. For instance, you can say,

I wish you a calm and relaxing Mother's Day! I love you!

I wish you the best Mother's Day!

Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and the act of love you've given me.

What is a catch slogan for Mother's Day?

Mothers are the most precious gift given to everyone. Several slogans about mothers can be used on events like Mother's Day. Some of these include:

A mother is a real heroine in our life.

A mom is the strongest person in the world.

My mother is my best guide.

Mother's Day is an annual occasion, and since it lasts for just one day, it will do you no harm to remind your mother how much you love and care for her. You can always send her the funniest Mother's Day jokes to make her howl with laughter and smile all day.

