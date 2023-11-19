50+ donut puns and dad jokes to fill the hole in your heart

Food brings people together, and making jokes about your favourite snack is much more fun than you have ever imagined. Donuts are quite a popular snack, hence several jokes associated with them. This compilation of donut puns and dad jokes will tickle your funny bone and make you see the fun side of the snack.

Many people can agree that doughnuts are delicious snacks but are unaware of puns and jokes about them. Donut puns can add laughter to your fun moments with other people who love the snack. If you want donut-related puns, this collection will surely make you smile and appreciate the snack even more.

Donut puns and dad jokes that will make you giggle

You can always find hilarious moments in almost every situation. Telling funny donut puns can uplift people's moods around you, no matter the situation. You can share the following puns and dad jokes with your loved ones.

Interesting donut dad jokes

Dad jokes are always hilarious, and when combined with doughnut puns, they are an exciting way of having fun with friends. Below is a compilation of jokes that will make you laugh your head off.

What do you call a cute donut? A-dough-able.

Why do golfers love donuts? There is always a hole in one!

Why did the donut go to the dentist? To get a filling.

What was the donut’s least favourite part of its day? I’m not sure; it glazed over that part.

What’s a basketball player’s favourite donut shop? Dunkin’ Donuts.

When do bakers stop making donuts? When they get tired of the hole thing.

What type of window do donuts prefer in their homes? Double glazed.

What kind of evidence can a donut not take to trial? Anecdoughtal evidence.

What’s a donut’s favourite day of the week? Fry-day.

Why did Tiger Woods return the donuts? Because there was a hole in one.

Why did the donut start going to therapy? It couldn’t get over the feeling that something was missing. It never felt hole!

Why did the donut refuse to go on a date with the croissant? Because he thought she was too flaky.

Why did the donut refuse to take a drug test? He was afraid he'd test positive for powdered sugar.

Why do cops love an icy winter morning? So they can do donuts in the parking lot.

Why do you need to buy new clothes after buying donuts? Because donuts make your existing clothes shrink.

How do you remove the inherent bureaucracy that’s plaguing the donut industry? Cut out the middle, man.

What did the donut say to the icing? The donut romantically told the icing, “You complete me, darling!"

Why did the donut decide to become a priest? It always felt very hole-y!

Why did the donut have a mid-life crisis? Because it was feeling glazed and confused!

Donut play on words

Have you ever come across words with similar sounds as doughnuts? There are many such words; you can play around with them in sentences to make a conversation interesting.

Donut let anyone tell you that you can't have another.

Mom, I donut know what I would do without you.

Donut be a froster, and ignore the importance of frosting.

Donut be a sugar rush. Take your time and savour the moment.

Donut forget to treat yourself every once in a while.

Donut let anyone put a hole in your confidence.

Donut let anyone glaze over your accomplishments.

Donut be vanilla. Add some sprinkles to your personality.

What type of nuts are do-nuts?

Donut worry about me, I am fine.

If you have two donuts, you could say you are double-glazing.

When you grow rich and famous, donut forget about me.

He’s not sure what he would dough without you.

Donut birthday puns

A funny and creative way of celebrating your loved one’s birthday is by sending them donut puns. They add a playful and sweet touch to the birthday messages, making the recipient laugh while reading them. Here is a list of puns about doughnuts to accompany birthday messages.

Happy birthday, donut forget to make a wish!

I hope your birthday is as sweet as a box of donuts!

Age is just a number, but donuts are forever.

Donut worry, be happy, it’s your special day!

You’re not getting older. You’re just getting glazed over!

Donut worry about the calories. It’s your birthday!

Why did the donut go to a birthday party? To get frosted!

Why did the donut invite his friends to his birthday party? Because he wanted to have a hole lot of fun!

It’s your birthday, so go nuts for donuts!

You are another year older but still look sweet as a donut.

Why did the donut bring candles to the birthday party? Because he wanted to glaze over his age.

Why did the birthday girl bring a dozen donuts to the party? Because she wanted to share the love!

What do you call a donut that's been around the world twice? A glazed traveller.

Where do bakers go on vacation if they love donuts so much? The Great Glazed Reef.

What did the donut say to the birthday cake? You're really on a roll!

May your birthday be filled with sprinkles, smiles, and donuts!

Donut be jelly. It’s my birthday.

It’s your birthday. Let’s donuts!

Why did the boy eat donuts on Sunday? Because they are hole-y!

Funny donut puns for kids

Always strive to make your moments around kids more enjoyable. Cute donut puns can make them laugh at jokes about one of their favourite snacks. Here are the best donut-related puns for kids.

Have you heard of the robbery at the donut store? I heard that the robbers left with buns glazing.

Donut let anyone take a bite out of your dreams!

What did the donut say to the loaf of bread? I wouldn’t be hanging around this hole if I had as much dough as you.

Donut forget to be thankful for the little things in life!

Donut give up on yourself. You can do anything you set your heart to!

Donut let school get you down. Take a break and have some fun!

Where’s a donut’s favourite vacation spot? The Sahara dessert!

What did one donut say to the other? I donut care.

I used to have an obsession with sweet foods with a hole in the middle. I donut care for them anymore, though.

Never insult a donut. Some of them have fillings.

How did the strawberry donut feel after dinner? Jam-packed!

You need to understand the difference between want and need. Like, I want abs, but I need doughnuts.

What is the only thing that can cure a sick do-nut? An antidought!

What’s the healthiest part of a donut? The middle.

Why couldn’t the teddy bear finish his donut? He was stuffed.

What’s the best thing to put in a donut? Your teeth.

I’m opening a grocery store that specialises in Swiss cheese and donuts. I’m calling it Hole Foods.

How can you spot a fashionista donut? They’re into all the latest glazes.

What do you call uncivilised donuts? Bavarians.

In the grand scheme of things, donuts make everything better!

It’s said laughter is the best medicine, and donut puns will make you laugh heartily. Many people love eating doughnuts but are unaware of the jokes about the snacks. You can enjoy the above jokes and puns with friends and family members who are lovers of the round snack.

