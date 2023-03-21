50+ Eid al-Fitr greetings to send to your family and friends

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection. On this joyous occasion, Muslims come together with their family and friends to celebrate, exchange gifts, and offer Eid al-Fitr greetings.

Eid al-Fitr greetings are a way to convey love, appreciation, and best wishes to your loved ones and to spread happiness and positivity during this festive season. From heartfelt messages to simple yet meaningful phrases, there are various ways to express Eid al-Fitr greetings to your loved ones.

Best Eid al-Fitr greetings and wishes

The Eid al-Fitr is a time for you to strengthen their bond with Allah and spread love and kindness among your family and friends. Below is a list of beautiful Eid Fitr wishes to share with your loved ones.

May Allah open the entryways of satisfaction and flourishing for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Appreciate a favoured time during this Eid.

Let this special event of Eid enhance your existence with the shades of paradise. I wish you a magnificent Eid day for you and your family.

I hope Allah will open the doors of joy and great prosperity for our beautiful family. Eid Mubarak to everyone. May you enjoy this Eid al-Fitr!

Today, we can show our thanks for Allah's divine light, creating our wonderful world. Eid Mubarak!

I wish your life to be filled with harmony, love, health, and joy. Eid Mubarak to your wonderful family!

May this Eid be the start of another effective year in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your stunning family!

There is no blessing greater than a wonderful family. I thank Allah for giving me a family like ours. Eid Mubarak.

May the delight of Eid be with you for an amazing reminder. May all your wants be satisfied by the finesse of Allah. Upbeat Eid ul Fitr!

This day should be celebrated with enthusiasm and full fervour. Enjoy this wonderful festival. Eid Mubarak!

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness, success, and good health. May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and strengthen your bond of love and friendship. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid al-Fitr messages

Eid al-Fitr is a time to thank Allah for his blessings and to express your love and gratitude towards your family and friends.

Let this Eid al-Fitr be an occasion of great joy and love. Eid Mubarak!

Let the magic of this blessed Eid fill your heart with wonders.

As we watch the new moon and Ramadhan Kareem end, may Allah grant us good faith and joy in our blessed life. Eid Mubarak.

I sincerely hope Allah will open the doors of love and success to you this Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

Before we request joy and success, we ought to request kindness. May Allah shower his leniency on us. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid, we can find a million more ways to make our lives more wonderful. I wish for the happiness of Eid al-Fitr to be multiplied a million times and rest in us forever. Eid Mubarak!

The most beautiful thing I could hope to see this Eid is your smile. No one could replace you. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless our lives with immense peace, joy, and success! Happy Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

When the moon rises on the evening of Eid, it brings joy and excitement into our hearts. May you feel such happiness and exhilaration every day. Eid Mubarak.

I hope that we will be blessed with love, wisdom, and prosperity. Happy Eid al-Fitr Mubarak!

On this joyous occasion of Eid, may Allah accept all your prayers and bless you with His divine grace. May you enjoy this day to the fullest with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

Let us celebrate this Eid with a heart filled with love and gratitude towards Allah. May this festival of joy bring peace, harmony, and happiness to your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

As we celebrate this Eid with our family and friends, let us take a moment to remember those who are less fortunate and in need of our help. May Allah bless us with the opportunity to do good and spread love and kindness. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid bring you closer to Allah and His divine grace. May you find peace, happiness, and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

Eid-ul-Fitr quotes from Quran

The Quran has many verses that emphasize the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and the significance of this festival in the lives of Muslims. These quotes will help you reflect on the true essence of this festival and realize the importance of appreciating this special time of year.

And eat and drink until the white thread of dawn becomes distinct to you from the black thread of night. Then complete the fast until sunset. – Quran 2:187

He wants you to complete the prescribed period and to glorify Him in that He has guided you, and perchance ye shall be grateful. – Quran 41:7

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous. – Quran 2:183

Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was sent down as a guide to mankind and clear guidance and judgment so that mankind will distinguish from right and wrong. – Quran 87:9

The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. – Quran 2:185

And He revealed that the masjids are for Allah, so do not invoke with Allah, anyone. – Quran 72:18

So remember Me; I will remember you. And be grateful to Me and do not deny Me. – Quran 2:152

And whoever fears Allah - He will make for him a way out. – Quran 65:2

Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves. – Quran 13:11

And worship your Lord until there comes to you the certainty (death). – Quran 15:99

Indeed, the mercy of Allah is near to the doers of good. – Quran 7:56

And be patient, for indeed, Allah does not allow to be lost the reward of those who do good. –Quran 11:115

So whoever does an atom's weight of good will see it. – Quran 99:7

If they seek peace, then seek your peace. And trust in God, for He is the One that heareth and knoweth all things. – Quran 8:61

He is the One God, the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. – Quran 59:24

Eid wishes in English

Eid al-Fitr is a time to rejoice, celebrate, and cherish the moments spent with your loved ones. Whether it's exchanging gifts, sharing meals, or sending heartfelt greetings, this festive season is all about spreading love and happiness.

May the Lord Almighty shower his mercy on all of us and guide us through every path of life. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

Our prayers have been answered as Eid has finally arrived to bless us with love, joy, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family an amazing Eid!

On this day, all I can do is ask Allah to accept our prayers, sacrifices, and good deeds, and to continuously shower his blessings upon us.

Eid is a day to cherish with loved ones, indulge in delicious food, share laughter, and create happy memories. Make the most of this day.

Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you with all the love and happiness that your heart can hold.

May Allah reward you for all your good deeds and shower your life with success, knowledge, and prosperity. Wishing you a very happy Eid!

I wish you and your family a euphoric Eid. May Allah acknowledge all your petitions and excuse all your shortcomings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to all of you. You make our home beautiful with your own aura, and I hope Allah will always keep us together with happy vibes.

On this Eid day, even though I am not physically present with you, please know that my heart always accompanies you to share in all the joys and pleasures. Enjoy this Eid to the fullest, and I love you all!

The day of Eid is made even more beautiful when you are with me. May Allah grant you wisdom and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

I hope that Allah bestows upon you happiness and a bright future because you deserve nothing less. Warm wishes for Eid!

The greatest blessing is that of Allah, and the greatest happiness is found in attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!

Let this Eid be the occasion of sharing love and caring for the people who need to be loved and cared for. Eid Mubarak to all!

May Allah forgive your sins and transgressions, ease your suffering and accept your good deeds. Have a blessed Eid al-Fitr.

As we celebrate this joyous occasion of Eid, let us remember the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and follow his example of kindness, compassion, and generosity. Eid Mubarak!

May you keep on becoming more astute and additionally beguiling each day! May this Eid get joy to your heart and your family. Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. As you bid farewell to the month of fasting, it is time to spread love, joy, and happiness among your loved ones with heartfelt Eid al-Fitr greetings.

