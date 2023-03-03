50+ Pokémon trivia questions every trainer should be able to answer

Pokémon is among the most popular game series of all time. The game is engaging, and its popularity has grown over years. You can play the game with friends by asking each other fun Pokémon trivia questions to boost your knowledge of the game.

Pokémon trivia questions can be used to help everyone enjoy the moment. A variety of Pokemon games version may captivate you, including Pokemon Yellow, Gold, and Silver, among others. If you are looking for Pokemon questions to keep your circle engaged, look no more!

Fun Pokémon quiz

Use these Pokémon trivia questions to gauge your knowledge of the game series. The questions are fun and simple.

Which Pokémon anime episode caused epileptic seizures among viewers? Electric Soldier Porygon

What type of Pokémon is mainly yellow? Electric

Pokémon is the only video game to appear on the front cover of which magazine? TIME

Which Pokémon researcher in the series is considered to be the best scientist about Pokémon? Professor Oak

A moonstone turns Jigglypuff into what? Wigglytuff

Smeargle is what type of Pokémon ? Normal

? Normal With almost 69,000 votes, what is the most popular Pokémon , according to a poll by The Pokémon Company? Dedenne

This electric mouse Pokémon is also one of the main characters of the anime series. Pikachu

Team Aqua are found in which region? Hoenn

What is the colour of Raichu’s cheeks? Yellow

Which electronic device is used to record and provide information about different species of Pokémon ? Pokedex

? Pokedex Which of these Pokémon types don’t exist [Fire, Glass, Water]? Glass.

This famous Pokémon character was originally the leader of the Pewter City Gym. Brock

character was originally the leader of the Pewter City Gym. Brock Blastoise is what generation of Pokémon? 1st

Easy Pokemon trivia questions with answers

If you want to be a fast Pokémon player, answering easy to intermediate Pokémon quizzes should be your priority. Check out these easy questions to get started.

How many Gym Badges must a trainer collect before challenging the Elite Four? Eight badges

Where do you go if you need to buy supplies in the Pokémon world? Pokémon Center

Where do you go if you need to revive your fainted Pokémon to full health? Pokémon Center

This fighting Pokémon is named after the famous martial artist Jackie Chan. Hitmonchan

is named after the famous martial artist Jackie Chan. Hitmonchan Who is the only Pokémon able to speak? Meowth

able to speak? Meowth Who was the original mascot, before Pikachu, for the franchise? Clefairy.

How old is Ash at the beginning of the series? Ten years

How many members are in the Squirtle Squad? 5

Ekans is which type of Pokémon ? Poison-type Pokémon .

? Poison-type . Squirtle evolves into who? Wartortle

Which country briefly banned the TV series due to its advertising laws? Sweden.

Which of the following Pokémon is able to control time, [Palkia, Dialga, Darkrai]? Dialga.

is able to control time, [Palkia, Dialga, Darkrai]? Dialga. What was the first version of Pokémon video games released in 1996? Pokémon Red and Green.

Hard Pokémon trivia

Are you looking for Pokémon quiz questions that will leave your friends scratching their heads? Feel free to select any from the collection of challenging questions highlighted below.

How many Pokémon trading cards have been sold? 43.2 billion.

trading cards have been sold? 43.2 billion. As the trainers sailed across the sea, their boat tipped over. Which Pokémon trainer brought out Staryu to help them across the water? Misty.

trainer brought out Staryu to help them across the water? Misty. How many types of Pokémon are there? 18

are there? 18 Which normal-type Pokémon carries an egg in its front pouch? Chansey

carries an egg in its front pouch? Chansey This Pokémon , the sidekick to Team Rocket, is one of the few Pokémon that can speak to other characters. Which one is it? Meowth

, the sidekick to Team Rocket, is one of the few that can speak to other characters. Which one is it? Meowth What move couldn't Pikachu naturally learn naturally in the Red, Blue, and Yellow games? Thunderbolt

Which is the most famous yellow Pokemon? Pickachu

Pickachu Which type uses the Ancient Power move? Rock

What are the three starter Pokémon in Generation two? Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile.

in Generation two? Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. What type of Pokémon is Mareep? Electric

is Mareep? Electric If you choose Charmander as your first character in Pokémon Red and Blue, who will your rival choose? Squirtle

Red and Blue, who will your rival choose? Squirtle Which Pokémon is known for singing its enemies to sleep? Jigglypuff

is known for singing its enemies to sleep? Jigglypuff Which Pokémon had the beta name 'custard'? Wigglytuff

had the beta name 'custard'? Wigglytuff How many Pokémon exist today? (2022) 905

exist today? (2022) 905 Where are Pikachu Pokémon commonly found? In forests

Pokémon knowledge quiz

As a trainer, ask your friends these Pokémon trivia quizzes to see if they have a broad knowledge of the game.

What type of animal is Growlithe? A dog.

In the movie Genesect and the Legend Awakened, people bring Genesect Pokémon back to life after being extinct for how many years? 300 million years.

back to life after being extinct for how many years? 300 million years. What are the three main types of starter Pokémon ? Grass, Water, and Fire.

? Grass, Water, and Fire. Which legendary Pokémon did Ash see on the first day of his " Pokémon " journey? Ho-oh.

did Ash see on the first day of his " " journey? Ho-oh. Where did the battle occur in which Ash won his first true victory against a Gym Leader? Vermillion City Gym.

Which Pokémon is considered the strongest? Arceus.

is considered the strongest? Arceus. What are the names of the two legendary Pokemon in the second generation? Lugia and Ho-Oh

in the second generation? Lugia and Ho-Oh What type of Pokémon attacks Ash's life at the beginning of the Genesect and the Legend Awakened movie? A Genesect.

attacks Ash's life at the beginning of the Genesect and the Legend Awakened movie? A Genesect. In Pokémon Heroes , Ash, Misty, and Brock travel through what region? Johto.

, Ash, Misty, and Brock travel through what region? Johto. Which is the first Pokémon in the Pokedex with the number 001? Bulbasaur

in the Pokedex with the number 001? Bulbasaur This fighting Pokémon is named after the famous martial artist Bruce Lee. Hitmonlee

is named after the famous martial artist Bruce Lee. Hitmonlee Which Pokémon is a member of Team Rocket? Meowth

is a member of Team Rocket? Meowth In which of the Pokémon games can gym leaders specialize in more than one type of Pokémon? Blue

games can gym leaders specialize in more than one type of Blue Which of Ash's Pokémon fought in the battle against Korrina at Shalour City Gym? Pikachu.

If you are planning to become a master in the Pokémon world, there's a lot you need to know. Having knowledge on this game is essential for every trainer’s journey. Hopefully, this collection of Pokémon trivia questions with answers will be of help as you advance your knowledge.

