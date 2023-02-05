Best Scooby-Doo quotes from your favourite Mystery Gang members

Scooby-Doo is a franchise of animated TV series. It follows the adventure of Scooby-Doo and his friends Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred, all of who make up Mystery Incorporated. As the gang goes about their mystery-solving duties, they encounter funny and sometimes spooky situations, which usually result in hilarious Scooby-Doo quotes.

Photo: @scoobydoo.fans on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scooby-Doo made its worldwide debut in 1969 via the TV show Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. When the show was initially pitched, it was about a dog who plays bongos in a rock band. One of the working titles of the franchise was The Mysteries Five before it became Scooby-Doo.

Famous Scooby-Doo quotes

Here are some of the best Scooby-Doo phrases from various characters.

Here are some of the most famous Scooby-Doo quotes from various characters, including Scooby-Doo himself, who is arguably the most famous ‘dog’ in the world. These quotes are catchy and memorable.

Your mother eats cat poop! – Scooby-Doo

I’ve never had a bed before. In fact, I’ve never had anything before. – Scooby-Doo

Rought ra rindow! – Scooby-Doo

And I would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for you meddling kids and your dog

Yibbity-Yabbity-Doo! - Yabba-Doo

So, you are saying it is heroic to be scared and even to lose sometimes? – Brian Crown aka Blue Falcon.

We’re the Hex Girls, and we’re gonna put a spell on you. – The Hex Girls the goth rock stars.

Fred, you’re the tank. The muscle. Daphne is the people person. The empath. And Velma’s got the smarts and technical savvy. – Simon Cowell.

You can’t count on friendship. People change. And when you get into real trouble, friendship won’t save the day. – Simon Cowell

This week’s challenge, put yourself out there. When the hand of friendship is offered to you, take it. – Ira Glass

Don’t you know Halloween is just a marketing ploy by big corn syrup? – The bully.

Last time you listened to someone on the internet, you thought tinder was an app that delivers firewood. – Dynomutt

And everything you said about my face will be used against you in a court of claw! – D. Dastardly

I’m Mary Jane – Mary Jane, a beautiful girl that Shaggy and Scooby – Doo

Shaggy quotes

Photo: @scoobycns on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Norville Rogers, popularly known as Shaggy, is Scooby-Doo’s owner and best friend. He is the most easily spooked member of the mystery gang, and scary situations are total deal breakers for him. He is also the source of some of the funniest Scooby-Doo sayings.

No Scoob. Friends don’t quit.

Well, that’s the first wind I ever heard with a sense of humour.

That’s funny. He doesn’t look a day over two thousand to me.

Here, double ugly; go buy yourself a new face.

You know what they say when the going gets scary, the scared gets scarce!

Scooby and I will stay on the ship. You know, where it is safe and secure

This day is tied for the most terrifying day of my life... With every other freaking day of my life.

Let’s do what we do best, Scoob. Eat.

I can already taste those chocolate-covered hot dogs.

We’re chickens, and we always stick together, so we’re staying here.

Must be in your head. Your giant inflated head.

Velma Scooby-Doo quotes

Velma Dinkley is the nerd and most intelligent group member, as she can crack codes and quickly solve clues. Along with Daphne and Fred, Velma makes up one of the most famous trios on TV. Velma naturally delivers the most intelligent Scooby-Doo lines.

Oh, please! You get kidnapped so much you should come with your own ransom note.

Which part, the rampant commercialism or the pressure to identify oneself in the context of a socially acceptable couple? - Velma says this to protest the idea of Valentine’s Day.

Mystery is my mistress. I must heed her sweet call.

He dumped me for a dog. A dog! And then he was all like, ‘I want you, Velma,’ so I sent him back to his dog! So yeah, there were a few trust issues.

It kind of makes you nostalgic for the homicidal creatures, doesn’t it?

Let's get jinky with it.

There’s a very logical explanation for all this

This mystery is starting to come together.

Daphne and Fred quotes

Photo: @scoobydoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daphne Blake is a stunning but clumsy character, with a bubbly personality, who is often kidnapped by the monster. The animators portray her with long orange hair and a purple outfit. Here are some of the most famous Scooby-Doo quotes by Daphne.

Ooh, wow! They sure picked a creepy enough place to read a will.

Wait. I know how to deal with this guy. (shouts to Voodoo Maestro) Hey you! What are you doin'?

Shaggy, sometimes I think you’d rather eat pizza pie than solve a mystery.

Okay, now I really have a wedgie!

Long time no see, Batman. Ever since our run-in with the Joker and the Penguin.

I’ve transformed my body into a dangerous weapon.

Negativity is mind pollution!

Velma, here’s the only thing you ever need to know about boys. They are stupid. If you give a boy two choices, a smart one and a stupid one, he will always make the stupid one every time. That’s why you never give them choices.

Yes, image is everything, okay? The whole city’s watching, so try to keep a brave face.

Unmask those? You sound like The Evil-Masked Guy. But you knew that. Because just as you know I'm standing here, you know that I know who you know you are, which is him who's a her, which is you.

Everyone has flaws. You just have to make sure the other person doesn't see them.

Fred Jones quotes

Fred Jones is the strong and courageous de facto leader of Mystery Inc. He wears blue pants and a white shirt and often teams up with Daphne. He is a cocky character, and although some of his lines are conceited, his inspiring quotes make the best Scooby-Doo captions.

Look, I'm a man of substance. Dorky chicks like you turn me on, too.

It looks like we’ve got another mystery on our hands.

I have to laugh at myself. Those two chickens tricked us!

In a case like this, Shag and Scoob did exactly the right thing. Let’s scream!

Three good reasons, Shaggy. First: No phantom is gonna scare us away. Second: Why does he want us off this island so bad? And third: We're marooned.

How does he do that? He’s mean, but he makes it fun.

Fear doesn’t make you a wimp—it makes you human.

How many times do I have to tell you? There is no such thing as ghouls, ghosts, goblins or monsters! Listen up, there is absolutely, ABSOLUTELY NO SUCH THING AS...[monster bursts through the glass behind him] MONSTER!

Scooby-Doo catchphrases

Scooby-Doo and his gang - Fred "Freddie" Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Every main character on the show has a line that they say every time they are faced with similar situations. From funny exclamations to smart suggestions, these Scooby-Doo catchphrases make the characters stand out.

Scooby-Dooby-Doo! – Scooby-Doo

Ruh-roh! RAGGY!!! – Scooby-Doo

Zoinks! – Shaggy

Looks like we've got another mystery on our hands. – Fred

Let's split up, gang! – Fred

Jinkies! – Velma

Jeepers! – Daphne

My glasses, I can’t see without my glasses! – Velma

The monster's standing right behind me, isn't he? – Fred

Rooby Doo! – Scooby-Doo

Rizza Rie! – Scooby-Doo

Dealing with monsters, ghosts, witches and sometimes ghosts of witches can get very scary and sometimes hilarious. Most of the Scooby-Doo quotes above are funny, but some are quite insightful and clever.

READ ALSO: 100 best Facebook status quotes everyone will like in 2022

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best Facebook status quotes. The lines are about various topics ranging from love, happiness, and life. Many people put a lot of thought into what they post as their status updates.

Since its inception, people have used Facebook to connect with friends and meet new people. Clever and entertaining status updates earn people more followers and increase their visibility on the platform.

Source: Legit.ng