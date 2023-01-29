100+ best Marvel quotes from the comics, movies and TV shows

If you love superhero movies then you might have come across numerous movies produced by Marvel Studios. It is entertaining to watch characters display their superhuman abilities and if you pay attention to what they say, you will learn some meaningful Marvel quotes. With a long list of Marvel movies and numerous characters, a lot of quotes can be derived from different scenes.

What Marvel movie quotes can you remember from the films you have watched? A lot of talk goes on between characters and while not everything they say could be important, some quotes are memorable. The marvel quotes can be inspirational, heart-breaking, funny, or even iconic.

Best Marvel quotes to inspire you

The best MCU quotes will motivate you through any situation in life. They will help you realise your potential and get the energy to face any challenges ahead of you. Here are some good Marvel quotes worth keeping in mind.

We all know the truth: but in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers. — T’Challa ( Black Panther )

) Whatever happens tomorrow, you must promise me one thing. That you will stay who you are, not a perfect soldier, but a good man. — Dr. Abraham Erskine ( Captain America: The First Avenger )

) I know you were only doing what you believe in, and that's all any of us can do, it's all any of us should do. — Steve Rogers ( Captain America: Civil War )

) Just bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage. — Erik Killmonger ( Black Panther )

) I had my eyes opened. I came to realize that I had more to offer this world than just making things that blow up. — Tony Stark ( Iron Ma n)

n) Compromise where you can. Where you can’t, don’t even if everyone is telling you that something wrong is something right. — Sharon Carter ( Captain America: Civil War )

) I would rather be a good man than a great king. — Thor ( Thor: The Dark World )

) Just because something works, doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. — Shuri ( Black Panther )

) You think life takes more than it gives, but not today. Today it’s giving us something. It is giving us a chance. — Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy)

It's not about how much we lost. It's about how much we have left. — Tony Stark ( Avengers: Endgame )

) The hardest choices require the strongest wills. — Thanos ( Avengers: Infinity War )

) No man can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle. — Peter Parker ( Spider-Man: Homecoming )

) At some point, we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be, and who you are. — Natasha Romanoff ( Black Widow )

) The price of freedom is high. It always has been. And it’s a price I’m willing to pay. And if I’m the only one, then so be it. But I’m willing to bet I’m not. — Steve Rogers ( Captain America: The Winter Soldier )

) I have lived most of my life surrounded by enemies. I will be grateful to die among my friends. - Gamora ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) It’s not enough to be against something. You have to be for something better. — Tony Stark ( Captain America: Civil War )

) The world has changed and none of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over. — Peggy Carter ( Captain America, The Winter Soldier )

) There’s no throne, there is no version of this, where you come out on top. Maybe your army comes and maybe it’s too much for us, but it’s all on you. Because if we can’t protect the earth, you can be damned well sure we’ll avenge it. — Tony Stark ( The Avengers )

) I once stood in your place. And I, too, was disrespectful. Might I offer you some advice? Forget everything that you think you know. — Karl Mordo (Dr. Strange)

Famous Marvel quotes you can relate to

Marvel movie characters are famous, especially nowadays, with both kids and adults enjoying the films. Some of their quotes are well-known and most people can recall them even if they watched the movies long ago.

I think we must learn from our mistakes and do better. You must not give up hope. — Karun ( Eternals )

) Love is a dagger. It’s a weapon to be wielded far away or up close. You can see yourself in it. It’s beautiful until it makes you bleed. — Loki ( Loki )

) But a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts. It's a privilege to be among them. — Vision ( Avengers: Age of Ultron )

) You wanna get to them? You gotta go through me. — Scott Lang ( Captain America: Civil War )

) If you want to do something right, you make a list. — Scott Lang ( Ant-Man & The Was )

) So much has happened since I last saw you! I lost my hammer, like yesterday, so that's still fresh. Then I went on a journey of self-discovery. Then I met you. — Thor ( Thor: Ragnarok )

) No amount of money ever bought a second of time. — Tony Stark ( Avengers: Endgame )

) I choose to run towards my problems, and not away from them. Because that’s what heroes do. — Thor ( Thor: Ragnarok )

) Be careful. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives and we’re going to win. Whatever it takes. — Steve Rogers ( Avengers: Endgame )

) This is why you were chosen. Because a strong man, who has known power all his life, will lose respect for that power. But a weak man knows the value of strength and knows compassion. — Dr. Abraham Erskine ( Captain America: The First Avenger )

) Everyone fails at who they’re supposed to be, Thor. The measure of a person, of a hero, is how well they succeed at being who they are. — Frigga ( Avengers: Endgame )

) I’m not looking for forgiveness, and I’m way past asking permission. — Steve Rogers ( Avengers: Infinity War )

) You never know. You hope for the best and make do with what you get. – Nick Fury, ( Avengers: Age of Ultron )

) I’m still here. No super-serum. No blonde hair or blue eyes. The only power I have is that I believe we can do better. – Sam Wilson ( The Falcon and The Winter Soldier )

) You cannot beat a river into submission; you have to surrender to its current, and use its power as your own. – The Ancient One ( Doctor Strange )

) If you think I’m evil, well, just wait till you meet my variants. – He Who Remains ( Loki )

) Every time I pick this thing up, I know there are millions of people out there who are going to hate me for it. – Sam Wilson ( The Falcon and The Winter Soldier )

) We let the fear of discovery stop us from doing what is right. – T'Challa ( Black Panther )

) Are you Thor, the God of Hammers? – Odin (Thor: Ragnarok)

Sad Marvel quotes

Even though Marvel movies are thrilling, there are occasional sad moments that tend to lower the spirits of franchise's enthusiasts. Below are Marvel movie quotes relating to sombreness in some movie scenes.

It hurts, doesn't it? Being lied to; Being told you're one thing, and then learning it's all fiction. — Loki ( Thor: Ragnarok )

) We try to save as many people as we can. Sometimes that doesn’t mean everybody, but if we can’t find a way to live with that, next time maybe nobody gets saved. — Steve Rodgers ( Captain America: Civil War )

) I ignored my destiny once, and I cannot do that again, even for you. I’m sorry, little one. — Thanos ( Avengers: Infinity War )

) Sometimes, that thing you're searching for your whole life is right there by your side all along, and you don't even know it. — Peter Quill ( Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 )

) Vengeance has consumed you. It’s consuming them. I’m done letting it consume me. — T’Challa ( Captain America: Civil War )

) Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good. — Peter Parker ( Avengers: Infinity War )

) You shouldn’t have killed my mom and squished my Walkman. — Peter Quill ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 )

) I have nothing to prove to you. — Carol Danvers ( Captain Marvel )

) What is this thing? Look how it thinks it’s so cool. It’s not cool to get help. Walk by yourself you little gargoyle. — Rocket ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) You get hurt, hurt ‘em back. You get killed, walk it off. — Steve Rogers ( Avengers: Age of Ultron )

) I don’t like bullies. I don’t care where they’re from. — Steve Rogers ( Captain America: The First Avenger )

) Ah, she left me. And my mom died too. And my dad got deported. But I got the van! — Luis ( Ant-Man )

) Then again that’s the hero gig, part of the journey is the end. — Tony Stark ( Avengers: Endgame )

) You, Vision, are the piece of the mind stone that lives in me, you are a body of wires and blood, and bone that I created. You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you’re my love. — Wanda Maximoff ( WandaVision )

) Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I would catch it. — Drax ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) You were the one who wanted to win and I just wanted a sister. — Nebula ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 )

) I don’t care. He killed my mom. — Tony Stark ( Captain America: Civil War )

) Everywhere I go, I see his face. – Peter Parker ( Spider-Man: Far From Home )

) I can’t do this. I shouldn’t be here, I shouldn’t have come. This is a bad idea. – Thor ( Avengers: Endgame )

) The best part of my life was fake and none of you told me. – Yelena Belova ( Black Widow )

) When you decide not to be afraid, you can find friends in super unexpected places. – Stan Lee

Funny Marvel quotes

Most Marvel superhero movies are action-packed and despite that, you will not miss a few hilarious scenes that will, for a moment, make you laugh. Here is a list of funny quotes from Marvel movies.

Well, let me know if real power wants a magazine or something. — Nick Fury ( The Avengers )

) I’ll get you all the cheeseburgers you want. — Happy Hogan ( Avengers: Endgame )

) I’m made of rocks, as you can see. But don’t let that intimidate you. You don’t need to be afraid unless you’re made of scissors. Just a little rock-paper-scissor joke for you. — Korg ( Thor: Ragnarok )

) I was already slipping when you happened to punch me in the face. The two events are not related. — Carol Danvers ( Captain Marvel )

) Don’t do anything I would do, and don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a little grey area in there. That’s where you operate. — Tony Stark ( Spiderman: Homecoming )

) You call me ‘young lady’ again, I’ll shove my foot up somewhere it’s not supposed to be. — Maria Rambeau ( Captain Marvel )

) You’re the head of security and your password is ‘password"? — Peter Parker ( Spider-man: Far From Home )

) You take care of the suit. I’ll take care of the music. — Happy Hogan ( Spider-man: Far From Home )

) I’m a regular carbon-based employee made entirely of organic matter, much like yourself, Norm. — Vision ( WandaVision )

) Your ancestors called it magic, and you call it science. — Thor ( Thor )

) The city is flying. We're fighting an army of robots. And I have a bow and arrow. None of this makes sense. — Clint Barton ( Age of Ultron )

) Why don't you pick on someone your own size? — Scott Lang ( Ant-Man )

) Even when you had two eyes, you'd see only half the picture. — Odin ( Thor: Ragnarok )

) There was one time when we were children. He transformed himself into a snake, and he knows that I love snakes. So I went to pick up the snake to admire it, and he transformed back into himself and he was like, ‘Blech, it’s me!’ And he stabbed me. We were 8 at the time. — Thor ( Thor: Ragnarok )

) There’s only one God, ma’am, and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t dress like that. — Steve Rogers ( The Avengers )

) I understand that the council has made a decision, but given that it’s a stupid-as* decision, I’ve elected to ignore it. — Nick Fury ( The Avengers )

) Anybody on our side hiding any shocking and fantastic abilities they’d like to disclose? I’m open to suggestions. — Tony Stark ( Captain America: Civil War )

) If you say one more word, I’ll feed you to my children! I’m kidding. We’re vegetarians. — M’Baku ( Black Panther )

) You can do anything. You’re the world’s greatest grandma. — Cassie Lang ( Ant-Man and the Wasp )

) If I had a black light, this place would look like a Jackson Pollock painting. - Peter Quill ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) I'm Tony Stark. I build neat stuff, got a great girl, and occasionally save the world. So why can't I sleep? — Tony Stark ( Iron Man 3 )

) I am going to die surrounded by the biggest idiots in the galaxy. – Gamora ( Guardians of the Galaxy )

) You know what? We gotta walk that dog. – Clint Barton ( Hawkeye )

) I make grave mistakes all the time. Everything seems to work out. – Thor (Thor: Ragnarok)

Short Marvel quotes

Short quotes have deeper meanings and in most cases are used to signify finality and superiority. Despite being brief, they are precise and easy to understand. They are part of the best MCU quotes and below are some worth memorizing.

I am inevitable. — Thanos ( Avengers: Endgame )

) Don’t waste it. Don’t waste your life. — Ho Yinsen ( Iron Man )

) I can feel the righteousness surging! — Loki ( Thor: The Dark World )

) I thought you were smaller. — Bucky Barnes ( Captain America: The First Avenger )

) The truth is, I am Iron Man. — Tony Stark ( Iron Man )

) I’m just a kid from Brooklyn. — Steve Rodgers ( Captain America: The First Avenger )

) That’s my secret, Cap. I’m always angry. — Bruce Banner ( The Avengers )

) You seek love. It’s all any of us want. — Thor ( Thor: Love and Thunder )

) You can rest now. — Pepper Potts ( Avengers: Endgame )

) Let me do something good; something right. — Thor ( Avengers: Endgame )

) I just feel you. — Vision ( Avengers: Infinity War )

) I had a pretty cool dad. — Peter Quill ( Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 )

) Do you lay eggs? – Ned ( Spider-Man: Homecoming )

) There’s nothing for you after death except death. – Rapu ( Thor: Love and Thunder )

) Because I have something worth fighting for. — Thor ( Thor Love and Thunder )

) I love you in every universe. – Doctor Strange ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness )

) I don’t fly man, that’s your thing. — Bucky Barnes (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Marvel Studios has produced some of the best movies with multiple superhero characters. Sayings by Marvel characters in most movies evoke different feelings such as happiness, sadness, and motivation, among movie lovers. The above Marvel quotes not only bring out the personalities of the characters but also remind you of specific movie scenes.

