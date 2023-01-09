75 positive balance quotes to help you find equilibrium in life

Life is all about finding the right balance. A balanced life is essential for living a happy and healthy life full of passion and enjoyment. It allows you to juggle personal and professional tasks without exerting undue strain. Balance allows you to focus on what is most important to you. If you have been feeling stressed recently, let these balance quotes encourage and inspire you to maintain a sense of balance in your life.

Photo: pexels.com, @braziltopno (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While you plan your career and major life decisions, you may be unaware that life demands a lot in return for all the good things it provides. As a result of your daily routines and hectic work schedules, you lose a little of yourself every day. Hence maintaining a sense of balance in your life will help you a lot.

Positive balance quotes

Everyone wishes to be healthy and content. While focusing on a healthy lifestyle by exercising and eating right benefits your physical health, balanced living also includes protecting your mental and emotional health. Check out these quotations on balance to enrich your mind, body, and spirit.

I want my life to effect the balance to the positive.

Life is a balance of fear and overcoming it.

The key to finding a happy balance in modern life is simplicity.

Balance is not something you find; it's something you create.

Balance is the perfect state of still water. Let that be our model.

The key to life is balance, especially if you are on a ledge.

Faith gives you inner strength, a sense of balance, and perspective.

When you've lost it, the key to keeping your balance is understanding.

Man maintains his balance, poise, and sense of security only as he moves forward.

I believe in trying to get a balance between individual freedom on the one hand and social responsibility on the other.

Pregnancy is a great balance in life. It brings out the worst mood swings in a wife. And the best levels of tolerance in a husband.

I have so much admiration for women who are mothers who balance family and work.

The challenge of work-life balance is one of the most significant struggles modern man faces.

For a menu to come together, you must have sweetness, saltiness, and crunchiness. It's all about balance.

In all aspects of our lives, balance is key. Doing one thing too much can cause upset like the old saying goes, everything in moderation is the secret.

Balance happens when I invite it to happen with my intentional actions and my guided perspective.

Balance is a feeling derived from being whole and complete; it's a sense of harmony. It is essential to maintaining the quality of life and work.

Perhaps there could be no joy on this planet without an equal weight of pain to balance it out on some unknown scale.

I believe that being successful means having a balance of success stories across the many areas of your life. You can't truly be considered successful in your business life if your home life is in shambles.

Positive life balance quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @dhyamis (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Balanced living entails considering all aspects of your life, including relationships, work, fitness and health, and emotional well-being. Here are some general quotes on balance in life that may help you find that understanding.

Life is a balance between rest and movement.

The art of living lies in balancing the acts of life.

Next to love, balance is the most important thing.

Happiness is more than a state of mind. It's a way of life.

Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.

Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.

I have the feeling that in a balanced life, one should die penniless. The trick is dismantling.

We come into this world head first and go out feet first; in between, it is all a matter of balance.

Life is like a camera, focus on the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don't work out, take another shot.

Be aware of wonder. Live a balanced life, learn some, think some, draw, paint, sing, dance, play, and work every day.

The best and safest thing is to keep a balance in your life and acknowledge the great powers around us and in us. If you can do that and live that way, you are really a wise man.

Don't be the only one understanding and compromising throughout life. It's all about balance!

A well-developed sense of humour is the pole that adds balance to your steps as you walk the tightrope of life.

Fortunate, indeed, is the man who takes exactly the right measure of himself and holds a just balance between what he can acquire and what he can use.

Balance, peace, and joy are the fruit of a successful life. It starts with recognizing your talents and finding ways to serve others by using them.

Wisdom is your perspective on life, sense of balance, and understanding of how the various parts and principles apply and relate to each other.

Life is like riding a bike. It is impossible to maintain your balance while standing still.

There is no need to drag yourself through life. Let go of the struggle and give yourself the time and love to find balance.

Happiness is not a matter of intensity but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony.

Inspirational balance quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @jjagtenberg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being happy improves your outlook on life, making you more prepared to tackle your tasks. On the other hand, stress can prevent you from enjoying life and harm your health. Here are some inspirational quotes about balance to get you started.

Life is a balance of holding on and letting go.

Work, love and play are the great balance wheels of man's being.

You can maintain a work-life balance even while pursuing a career.

You will never feel truly satisfied by work until you are satisfied by life.

The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure very much.

Understand that building self-confidence is all about striking a balance in your life.

It takes balanced life and a firm trust in God to ride the waves of life.

Problems arise in that one has to find a balance between what people need from you and what you need for yourself.

Justice is balance in human affairs. Balance is wider than justice since it includes justice and more than justice.

When I am in balance with the vibration of the sun, the moon, the stars and the planets, I am ultimately connected to the Universe.

We can be sure that the greatest hope for maintaining equilibrium in the face of any situation rests within ourselves.

A good method of juggling different tasks is always balancing the short- and long-term ones.

Balance is not better time management but better boundary management. Balance means making choices and enjoying those choices.

It's all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends, and family.

There's no such thing as work-life balance. There are work-life choices, and you make them, and they have consequences.

The separation of feminine and masculine has torn us into pieces. The balance of feminine and masculine will bring us back to peace.

Time and balance are the two most difficult things to control, yet they are both the things we do control.

The key is not to prioritize what's on your schedule but to schedule your priorities.

Invest in your work-life balance. Time with friends and family is as important as time at work. Getting that out of balance is a path toward unhappiness.

Spiritual quotes about finding balance

Photo: pexels.com, @jjagtenberg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Balance does not imply being stuck or stagnant. It's about keeping your priorities straight while moving forward. These finding balance quotes will assist you in developing one of the best habits for living a long fulfilling life.

A warrior balances solitude and dependence.

Spiritual balance is to be straight with yourself.

Life is like riding a bicycle; to keep your balance, you must keep moving.

Prosperity is not just a scale; adversity is the only balance to weigh friends.

Almost every wise saying has an opposite one, no less wise, to balance it.

Spiritual balance is how you deal with opposition outside of yourself and within.

Spirituality is the light that dispels the darkness of material sense enjoyment

A life out of balance is a person that doesn't believe happiness can be achieved now or in the future. It is as fleeting as the wind.

In therapy, I have learned the importance of keeping my spiritual life and professional life balanced. I need to regain my balance.

The secret of a balanced life is to live each moment in the right spiritual frame of mind.

Spiritual balance is the ability to remain happy, not be hostile to your neighbour when they are hostile, and not get caught up in the trivia.

Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.

My main calling in life is to seek and achieve spiritual balance and to express that through my instrument. Everything else is here today, gone later today.

Religion is belief in someone else's experience. Spirituality is having your own experience.

You can't have a physical transformation until you have a spiritual transformation.

We must learn to balance the material wonders of technology with the spiritual demands of our human race.

If you learn to look at the worldly madness through spiritual eyes, you will begin to see divine balance and sanity.

Find your balance and stand with it. Find your song and sing it out. Find your cadence and let it appear like a dance. Find the questions that only you know how to ask and the answers you are content not to know.

The main advantages of living a balanced lifestyle are stress reduction, improved general health, improved mental state of mind, and increased mood and energy. Balance quotes can help you remember why it's so important to stay calm and carry on.

READ ALSO: 100+ beautiful quotes on waiting to inspire patience in you

Legit.ng recently published an article with 100+ beautiful waiting quotes to inspire your patience. Patience can assist you in achieving your goals, maintaining a more positive outlook on life, and becoming less reactive, making you less likely to make poor decisions.

Patience makes it easier to accept setbacks and enjoy life more. It enables you to persevere and make more productive decisions, which usually leads to greater success. These waiting quotes will inspire you to wait patiently. They will assist you in getting through difficult times, regardless of your situation.

Source: Legit.ng